WNDU
Elkhart Chapter of Indiana Black Expo to host ‘Career College Fair & Day Party’
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Chapter of Indiana Black Expo will host its inaugural “Career College Fair & Day Party” on Saturday afternoon. It’s happening at Roosevelt Elementary School from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. The event is geared toward middle and high school students from the Michiana area.
WNDU
Saturday Morning Sitdown: HBCU Extravaganza
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There’s a big event going on all weekend long here in Michiana — the HBCU Extravaganza!. Marla Godette of Mentoring Moments joined us on our Saturday Morning Sitdown to tell us more about the event, which allows students to learn more about historically black colleges and universities. Representatives from over two dozen HBCUs will be on hand.
WNDU
‘90s Weekend’ underway at Nibco Water and Ice Park
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Nibco Water and Ice Park in Elkhart is kicking off a 90s-themed weekend!. The event just got started and goes through the weekend until 5 p.m. on Sunday. Go ahead and throw on some mom jeans and your favorite Nirvana T-shirt and flannel before heading out there!
WNDU
2nd Chance Pet: Peabody
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - For our 2nd Chance Pet segment on 16 News Now Saturday Morning, we were joined by Roberto from Heartland Small Animal Rescue, who introduced us to a furry friend who is looking for a new home!. Meet Peabody! He’s a 5-to-6-month old Terrier mix. For...
WNDU
Goshen teacher to receive Indiana’s ‘Outstanding Middle School Music Educator Award’
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A local band teacher is about to receive a big award!. This Saturday, Max Mault will receive the Indiana Outstanding Middle School Music Educator Award. The award is designed to recognize teachers who have shown outstanding achievement in the field of music education. Mault has been...
WNDU
City of South Bend announces trash pickup schedule for week of MLK Day
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend’s trash pickup service will be delayed by one day next week in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 16. So, if your trash is normally picked up on Tuesdays, it will be picked up on Wednesday instead.
WWMT
Garvin Roberson cause of death released
New details have been released about the death of the Elkhart mayor's brother. Garvin Roberson's death has been ruled a drowning. The 70-year-old disappeared in late November, and was found several days later dead in his car submerged in water near Sturgis. Garvin is the brother of Elkhart Mayor Rod...
WNDU
Ivy Tech South Bend hosting Black College Expo this weekend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Ivy Tech South Bend is hosting a Black College Expo this weekend. The event kicks off on Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and continues on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The free event is open to the public. It’s geared toward...
WNDU
Fire and Ice; Hunter Ice Festival returns to Niles
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - The weather may be warmer than usual across Michiana, but things are really cooling down in Niles, as Friday marks the first day of the 19th annual Hunter Ice Festival. Well-known ice carvers from the area and across the country will showcase more than 150 ice...
WNDU
SBPD holds first community crime stat meeting of the year
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department held its first community crime stat meeting of the year on Wednesday. The meetings give South Bend residents the chance to ask questions and share concerns about crime, as well as safety in their neighborhood. December brought an uptick in...
WNDU
19th annual Hunter Ice Festival kicks off in Niles
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - The 19th annual Hunter Ice Festival kicked off in downtown Niles on Friday. You can watch world-class carvers transform more than 32 tons of ice into art. “We were one of the first, this is the 19th year of doing this,” said Justin Flagel, the vice...
abc57.com
JCPenney to close inside Concord Mall by May
ELKHART, Ind. - The JCPenney store inside the Concord Mall in Elkhart will close by May, the JCPenney Media Relations team confirmed Friday. The liquidation process will begin in February.
WNDU
South Bend to take high-rise developer to court
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The stakes are high as the city of South Bend stands poised to take a high-rise developer to court for breach of contract. The decision was made at today’s meeting of the South Bend Redevelopment Commission. The topic was timely. It was six years...
WNDU
Goshen College community to take part in ‘King Celebration’ events
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Goshen College students, faculty, and community members will celebrate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. this holiday weekend. Featured events for “King Celebration” weekend begin on Saturday, Jan. 14, at 7:30 p.m. with a faculty recital featuring H. Roz Woll and Roy Jennings.
Yahoo Sports
Brothers bring Buxter Hoot’n back home to their native Mishawaka
Editor's note: This story originally appeared in print June 14, 2009. The Tribune is republishing it, with additional photos, as background to the DeWald brothers' return to the Midway Tavern in Mishawaka. Type “Buxter Hoot’n” into Google Maps, and you’ll get about 30 hits, although you can’t get there from...
abc57.com
Man shot on Garfield Avenue in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. -- A 19-year-old was shot on Garfield Avenue in Elkhart and walked into the hospital to be treated, according to the Elkhart Police Department. Police were called out to 8th Street and Indiana Avenue around 9:13 p.m. Wednesday. At the same time, a man went to Elkhart General...
Taylor Floor Covering in Elkhart acquired by former South Bend resident
Taylor Floor Covering in Elkhart recently was sold to Marc Waite, who is returning to the Region from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The post Taylor Floor Covering in Elkhart acquired by former South Bend resident appeared first on Michiana Business News.
WNDU
Elkhart County looking at curbside solutions to recycling issues
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) -New details as Elkhart County rethinks recycling. They’re looking for new solutions after seeing garbage piling up at their recycling drop-off sites. The county commissioners voted to close these locations in November. The condition of those drop-off sites begged the question, ‘what’s the point of recycling...
WNDU
Goshen man dies after crashing into telephone pole, tree in Elkhart County
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A 34-year-old Goshen man is dead after police say he crashed an SUV into a telephone and a tree on Friday morning in Elkhart County. It happened around 10:25 a.m. on County Road 101 just south of County Road 108. Police say a GMC Terrain was traveling south on County Road 101 when it ran off the east side of the road and struck a telephone pole and a tree.
abc57.com
Public invited to information session for Bristol Street Widening Project
ELKHART, Ind. - Residents are invited to attend an information session on January 19 for the upcoming Bristol Street Widening Project. The meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. at Hillcrest United Methodist Church, located at 4206 E. Bristol St.
