ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkhart, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNDU

Saturday Morning Sitdown: HBCU Extravaganza

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There’s a big event going on all weekend long here in Michiana — the HBCU Extravaganza!. Marla Godette of Mentoring Moments joined us on our Saturday Morning Sitdown to tell us more about the event, which allows students to learn more about historically black colleges and universities. Representatives from over two dozen HBCUs will be on hand.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

‘90s Weekend’ underway at Nibco Water and Ice Park

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Nibco Water and Ice Park in Elkhart is kicking off a 90s-themed weekend!. The event just got started and goes through the weekend until 5 p.m. on Sunday. Go ahead and throw on some mom jeans and your favorite Nirvana T-shirt and flannel before heading out there!
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

2nd Chance Pet: Peabody

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - For our 2nd Chance Pet segment on 16 News Now Saturday Morning, we were joined by Roberto from Heartland Small Animal Rescue, who introduced us to a furry friend who is looking for a new home!. Meet Peabody! He’s a 5-to-6-month old Terrier mix. For...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WWMT

Garvin Roberson cause of death released

New details have been released about the death of the Elkhart mayor's brother. Garvin Roberson's death has been ruled a drowning. The 70-year-old disappeared in late November, and was found several days later dead in his car submerged in water near Sturgis. Garvin is the brother of Elkhart Mayor Rod...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Fire and Ice; Hunter Ice Festival returns to Niles

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - The weather may be warmer than usual across Michiana, but things are really cooling down in Niles, as Friday marks the first day of the 19th annual Hunter Ice Festival. Well-known ice carvers from the area and across the country will showcase more than 150 ice...
NILES, MI
WNDU

SBPD holds first community crime stat meeting of the year

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department held its first community crime stat meeting of the year on Wednesday. The meetings give South Bend residents the chance to ask questions and share concerns about crime, as well as safety in their neighborhood. December brought an uptick in...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

19th annual Hunter Ice Festival kicks off in Niles

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - The 19th annual Hunter Ice Festival kicked off in downtown Niles on Friday. You can watch world-class carvers transform more than 32 tons of ice into art. “We were one of the first, this is the 19th year of doing this,” said Justin Flagel, the vice...
NILES, MI
WNDU

South Bend to take high-rise developer to court

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The stakes are high as the city of South Bend stands poised to take a high-rise developer to court for breach of contract. The decision was made at today’s meeting of the South Bend Redevelopment Commission. The topic was timely. It was six years...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Goshen College community to take part in ‘King Celebration’ events

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Goshen College students, faculty, and community members will celebrate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. this holiday weekend. Featured events for “King Celebration” weekend begin on Saturday, Jan. 14, at 7:30 p.m. with a faculty recital featuring H. Roz Woll and Roy Jennings.
GOSHEN, IN
Yahoo Sports

Brothers bring Buxter Hoot’n back home to their native Mishawaka

Editor's note: This story originally appeared in print June 14, 2009. The Tribune is republishing it, with additional photos, as background to the DeWald brothers' return to the Midway Tavern in Mishawaka. Type “Buxter Hoot’n” into Google Maps, and you’ll get about 30 hits, although you can’t get there from...
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

Man shot on Garfield Avenue in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. -- A 19-year-old was shot on Garfield Avenue in Elkhart and walked into the hospital to be treated, according to the Elkhart Police Department. Police were called out to 8th Street and Indiana Avenue around 9:13 p.m. Wednesday. At the same time, a man went to Elkhart General...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Elkhart County looking at curbside solutions to recycling issues

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) -New details as Elkhart County rethinks recycling. They’re looking for new solutions after seeing garbage piling up at their recycling drop-off sites. The county commissioners voted to close these locations in November. The condition of those drop-off sites begged the question, ‘what’s the point of recycling...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Goshen man dies after crashing into telephone pole, tree in Elkhart County

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A 34-year-old Goshen man is dead after police say he crashed an SUV into a telephone and a tree on Friday morning in Elkhart County. It happened around 10:25 a.m. on County Road 101 just south of County Road 108. Police say a GMC Terrain was traveling south on County Road 101 when it ran off the east side of the road and struck a telephone pole and a tree.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy