Jefferson Davis Parish, LA

Intruder shoots two Newton residents including a teenage girl

NEWTON — Officers with the Newton Police Department are investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday evening leaving two people injured. Police Chief Will Jackson said officers were called to a home at 1000 block of Martin Luther King Drive on the town's north side shortly after 10:00 pm when it was reported that someone had broken into a house and shot two people.
NEWTON, TX
Three men in Beaumont accused of breaking into cars facing charges

BEAUMONT — Three young men in accused of breaking into cars in a Beaumont neighborhood are facing charges. Police say 18-year-old Jaden Horde, 20-year-old Jakorey Grant, and 19-year-old Victor Stotts are charged with engaging in organized criminal activity. On Wednesday around 2:30 a.m., police got a call about a...
BEAUMONT, TX
Man sentenced to federal prison for stealing mail in Beaumont

A judge has sentenced a man to federal prison for stealing mail. Authorities say 23-year-old Dontae McGee pleaded guilty to theft of mail. On Wednesday, a judge sentenced McGee to a little more than three and a half years in prison. A court ordered him to pay more than $55,000...
BEAUMONT, TX
Suspects accused of breaking into cars in Barrington Heights

BEAUMONT — Beaumont police have arrested three young suspects accused of breaking into cars in the Barrington Heights neighborhood. At about 2:40 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the area of Truxton Lane and Dante Lane in the Barrington Heights neighborhood following reports of a suspicious person. The caller advised that three black men were prowling vehicles.
BEAUMONT, TX
Aerial view of raging house fire in Kirbyville

KIRBYVILLE — Firemen from Kirbyville and three other departments battled a large house fire that broke out shortly before noon at the intersection of South Elizabeth and Doel Bean Street, just south of the downtown area, according to Mike Lout with our media partner, KJAS. Investigators are working to...
KIRBYVILLE, TX
JCSO: Investigation shows 'no credible threat' at Buna High School

JASPER COUNTY — The Jasper County Sheriff's Office tells KFDM/Fox 4 it investigated a 'possible threat' involving Buna High School and determined it was not credible. Karli Cherry with the Sheriff's Office says deputies responded Thursday morning to assist the Buna ISD Police Department to investigate the possible threat.
BUNA, TX
Beaumont police investigate crash involving motorcycle

BEAUMONT — Paramedics transported a motorcyclist to the hospital after a crash near a busy intersection in Beaumont. The crash happened at about 6:30 p.m. Thursday at College and 11th Street. A wrecker towed a car involved in the crash. A person on a motorcycle suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according...
BEAUMONT, TX
December's freeze affecting Beaumont Farmers Market produce availability

BEAUMONT — The popular Beaumont Farmers Market kicks off this weekend with the promise of fresh, regionally produced food and other products. However, every farmer knows the weather can change everything. December's freeze hit some Southeast Texas farmers hard, and they are still dealing with devasting crop losses. KFDM/Fox...
BEAUMONT, TX
Lamar Men's Basketball snaps skid with 1st SLC win

Beaumont, Tx — BEAUMONT, Texas – Freshman Nate Calmese scored a game-high 20 points and hit a three-pointer with 1.3 seconds remaining to lift Lamar University to a thrilling 69-66 victory over Nicholls Thursday evening at the Montagne Center. The victory – LU’s first Southland win – snapped a seven-game slide and put the Cardinals back in the SLC hunt.
BEAUMONT, TX

