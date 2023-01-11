Read full article on original website
KFDM-TV
Newton PD chief shot while assisting on eviction: "It's a very dangerous job"
NEWTON COUNTY — A Newton County man and woman are in jail right now awaiting formal charges. The two are accused of firing shots at officers who were serving an eviction notice on the couple. One bullet hit Newton Police Chief Will Jackson in the back. Fortunately, the chief...
KFDM-TV
BREAKING: Newton Police Chief shot but not seriously hurt while assisting with eviction
NEWTON COUNTY — Newton Police Chief Will Jackson was shot in the back while assisting with an eviction Saturday morning in the Call area, but he was wearing a ballistic vest and is not seriously hurt, according to information Precinct 1 Constable Colton Havard and Newton County Sheriff Robert Burby provided to KFDM/Fox 4 News.
KFDM-TV
Woman and man arrested after heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamines found in home
ORANGE COUNTY — A man and woman are free on bond after investigators say they discovered heroin, fentanyl and methamphetamines inside their camper. Glen Earl Horton Jr. and Paula Yvette Wilcox posted a total bond of $20,000 each and were released from the Orange County Jail on Friday. The...
KFDM-TV
Intruder shoots two Newton residents including a teenage girl
NEWTON — Officers with the Newton Police Department are investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday evening leaving two people injured. Police Chief Will Jackson said officers were called to a home at 1000 block of Martin Luther King Drive on the town's north side shortly after 10:00 pm when it was reported that someone had broken into a house and shot two people.
KFDM-TV
Three men in Beaumont accused of breaking into cars facing charges
BEAUMONT — Three young men in accused of breaking into cars in a Beaumont neighborhood are facing charges. Police say 18-year-old Jaden Horde, 20-year-old Jakorey Grant, and 19-year-old Victor Stotts are charged with engaging in organized criminal activity. On Wednesday around 2:30 a.m., police got a call about a...
KFDM-TV
Man sentenced to federal prison for stealing mail in Beaumont
A judge has sentenced a man to federal prison for stealing mail. Authorities say 23-year-old Dontae McGee pleaded guilty to theft of mail. On Wednesday, a judge sentenced McGee to a little more than three and a half years in prison. A court ordered him to pay more than $55,000...
KFDM-TV
The Giving Field working to recover from driver crashing into garden on New Year's Day
BEAUMONT — A non-profit organization that operates a garden to provide produce for the needy is cancelling an event this month after a driver crashed into The Giving Field early New Year's Day. At about 1 a.m. January 1, a driver lost control on the Maury Meyers Bridge and...
KFDM-TV
Suspects accused of breaking into cars in Barrington Heights
BEAUMONT — Beaumont police have arrested three young suspects accused of breaking into cars in the Barrington Heights neighborhood. At about 2:40 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the area of Truxton Lane and Dante Lane in the Barrington Heights neighborhood following reports of a suspicious person. The caller advised that three black men were prowling vehicles.
KFDM-TV
Aerial view of raging house fire in Kirbyville
KIRBYVILLE — Firemen from Kirbyville and three other departments battled a large house fire that broke out shortly before noon at the intersection of South Elizabeth and Doel Bean Street, just south of the downtown area, according to Mike Lout with our media partner, KJAS. Investigators are working to...
KFDM-TV
DEVELOPING: First responders prevent brush fire from spreading to nearby church
JEFFERSON COUNTY — First responders contained a brush fire and prevented it from spreading to a nearby church off Highway 105 near Tolivar Canal Road, just west of Beaumont. The fire broke out Friday afternoon, sparked by someone doing outdoor burning, according to Chief Chris Gonzales with Jefferson County ESD#1.
KFDM-TV
JCSO: Investigation shows 'no credible threat' at Buna High School
JASPER COUNTY — The Jasper County Sheriff's Office tells KFDM/Fox 4 it investigated a 'possible threat' involving Buna High School and determined it was not credible. Karli Cherry with the Sheriff's Office says deputies responded Thursday morning to assist the Buna ISD Police Department to investigate the possible threat.
KFDM-TV
Beaumont police investigate crash involving motorcycle
BEAUMONT — Paramedics transported a motorcyclist to the hospital after a crash near a busy intersection in Beaumont. The crash happened at about 6:30 p.m. Thursday at College and 11th Street. A wrecker towed a car involved in the crash. A person on a motorcycle suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according...
KFDM-TV
Popular Beaumont business offering sweet treats bounces back after break-in
BEAUMONT — A break-in sidelined the mobile aspect of a popular family business. However, the business Mabel's Treats is back on track. The business will take one of its food trailers to an event for the first time in three weeks. Vania Castelan says she and her family always...
KFDM-TV
Pastor running for Ward 3 council seat and challenging incumbent Audwin Samuel
BEAUMONT — A pastor in Beaumont is running for the Ward 3 council seat held by longtime incumbent Audwin Samuel, who tells KFDM/Fox 4 he's running for re-election and looking forward to winning another term. Dr. Carlton Sharp has been the pastor at Faith Christian Center Church in Beaumont...
KFDM-TV
December's freeze affecting Beaumont Farmers Market produce availability
BEAUMONT — The popular Beaumont Farmers Market kicks off this weekend with the promise of fresh, regionally produced food and other products. However, every farmer knows the weather can change everything. December's freeze hit some Southeast Texas farmers hard, and they are still dealing with devasting crop losses. KFDM/Fox...
KFDM-TV
H.S. Girls Soccer - Cajun Classic: PN-G 5 Vidor 0 Final
Port Neches, Tx — The PN-G girls soccer team opened up their own Cajun Classic tournament with a 5-0 win over Vidor. Marlee Sonnier with a hat trick in the win for the Lady Indians.
KFDM-TV
Lamar Men's Basketball snaps skid with 1st SLC win
Beaumont, Tx — BEAUMONT, Texas – Freshman Nate Calmese scored a game-high 20 points and hit a three-pointer with 1.3 seconds remaining to lift Lamar University to a thrilling 69-66 victory over Nicholls Thursday evening at the Montagne Center. The victory – LU’s first Southland win – snapped a seven-game slide and put the Cardinals back in the SLC hunt.
