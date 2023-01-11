Read full article on original website
FOX Reno
I-80 reopens in the Sierra, travel still highly discouraged
I-80 has reopened in both directions following spinouts on the summit and a rockslide at the Nevada-California state line. Despite reopening, travel is still highly discouraged through Tuesday. Chains and/or snow tires are required in both directions from Truckee to Baxter. ------- ORIGINAL STORY. Westbound Interstate 80 is closed at...
California storms dump 3 to 4 feet of snow across Lake Tahoe area
Multiple Tahoe resorts have now seen 300 inches of snow so far, with more storms coming.
Weather service strongly discourages travel to Lake Tahoe
The weather service warned of strong winds and whiteout conditions.
KOLO TV Reno
Bridge improvements will cause traffic delays in Fernley, Wadsworth
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Improvements to interstate bridges in Fernley and Wadsworth are expected to cause lane reductions and traffic shifts on I-80. Beginning Monday, the Nevada Department of Transportation will be implementing minor traffic delays and vehicle width restrictions, as well as street and lane closures on interchanges below the interstate.
2news.com
City of Reno Reminds of Residents to Remove Snow, Ice from Sidewalks
As we prepare for more snow and cold temperatures this weekend and into early next week, the City of Reno is reminding home and business owners of their responsibility to remove snow and ice from the sidewalk in front of their property. The say not only is it the law,...
FOX Reno
Shuttered downtown Reno Nugget Casino reopens for one day only - without Awful Awfuls
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Nugget Casino in downtown Reno — shuttered for a year and a half — reopened Thursday for one day only. Most casual observers walking along N. Virginia St. didn't even realize the door was slightly ajar, with a paper sign inviting the public inside.
FOX Reno
Off-road motorist rescued from vehicle stuck in mud in Silver Springs
SILVER SPRINGS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Washoe County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) rescued a man after his truck got stuck in mud while off-roading in Silver Springs. According to WCSO, an off-road motorist whose vehicle got stuck just south of Silver Springs. After the vehicle was located, RAVEN and WCSO Hasty Team picked up the driver and flew him to safety.
KOLO TV Reno
New law changes the way traffic violations are treated
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Traffic stops go on every day in the Truckee Meadows. In the past if the driver had outstanding traffic tickets that were not paid, the officer could make an arrest and take the driver to jail. But beginning January 1, 2023, and beyond such arrests cannot be made.
A Nevada witness at Reno reported watching and videotaping a bright orange, cigar-shaped object shooting up into the air at 4:48 p.m. on December 7, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
FOX Reno
Deadline for Nevadans to choose health coverage through Nevada Health Link approaching
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — There is still time to get insured for 2023 and enroll in a new health plan or change your existing plan through Nevada Health Link. The open enrollment deadline is this weekend. A lot of people wait for the last minute...
KOLO TV Reno
Area snowpacks some of the strongest on record, data shows
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The recent snow and rainstorms that have hit the Reno area since Christmas have caused one of the strongest starts to winter accumulation on record. The USDA says snowpacks across Nevada and the eastern Sierra are 136%-258% of their median, with the endless storms causing those percentages to increase daily.
2news.com
Governor Lombardo Announces State Government Offices Closures in Northern Nevada
Due to the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) and the Department of Public Safety (DPS) reporting severe weather and potentially dangerous road conditions, Governor Joe Lombardo has ordered an early closing for all state government offices in Washoe, Carson, Douglas, Lyon, and Storey counties today. Aside from essential public safety...
2news.com
Microsoft Buys Land for New Datacenter in Silver Springs
The parcel is off Highway 50 near the airport. It's a move the Northern Nevada Development Authority says could benefit the region as a whole. It's a move the Northern Nevada Development Authority says could benefit the region as a whole.
South Lake Tahoe is a popular vacation destination known for its beautiful scenery and outdoor activities. The area also offers a variety of dining options, from casual eateries to fine dining restaurants. If you are a breakfast lover, there are so many options for a hearty breakfast before you hit the slopes. Read on for the best breakfast options in South Lake Tahoe!
2news.com
Heavy Snow Closes U.S. 395
U.S. 6 to Highway 95 is open as a detour for those traveling from Bishop to Carson City. State Route 168 E and U.S. 6 have reopened following overnight closures.
FOX Reno
Douglas County announces change in flood call center hours
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The hours of operation for the flood call center in Douglas County has been changed Tuesday. Flood call center hours is now from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Monday - Friday. Residents can call and report any non-emergency-related flood...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Stateline man dies after pine tree falls on home
STATELINE, Nev. — A Stateline man died last month after a pine tree fell onto his home, crushing his roof and causing fatal injuries, officials said. According to a Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report, Gerard Turiano, 59, was struck in the head by a branch from a large pine tree that pierced through the roof and he was pronounced deceased after being transported to Barton Memorial Hospital.
mynews4.com
Lucky Nevadan wins $1.2 million at Grand Sierra Resort in Reno
RENO, Nev. (KRNV) — A lucky Nevadan won big at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno Monday night. The resident hit the $1.2 million jackpot while playing Aristocrat's Buffalo Diamond with a wager of $4. “We are so thrilled to see one of our local guests win this life-changing...
FOX Reno
Investigation underway after vehicle versus pedestrian crash in Carson City
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — The Carson City Sheriff's Office (CCSO), Investigation Division is investigating and identifying a vehicle and a driver involved in a hit and run that occurred near the intersection of Saliman Road and William St. on Tuesday evening. According to CCSO, at approximately 7:56 p.m....
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: USPS and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
