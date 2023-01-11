ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Truckee, CA

FOX Reno

I-80 reopens in the Sierra, travel still highly discouraged

I-80 has reopened in both directions following spinouts on the summit and a rockslide at the Nevada-California state line. Despite reopening, travel is still highly discouraged through Tuesday. Chains and/or snow tires are required in both directions from Truckee to Baxter. ------- ORIGINAL STORY. Westbound Interstate 80 is closed at...
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Bridge improvements will cause traffic delays in Fernley, Wadsworth

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Improvements to interstate bridges in Fernley and Wadsworth are expected to cause lane reductions and traffic shifts on I-80. Beginning Monday, the Nevada Department of Transportation will be implementing minor traffic delays and vehicle width restrictions, as well as street and lane closures on interchanges below the interstate.
FERNLEY, NV
FOX Reno

Off-road motorist rescued from vehicle stuck in mud in Silver Springs

SILVER SPRINGS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Washoe County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) rescued a man after his truck got stuck in mud while off-roading in Silver Springs. According to WCSO, an off-road motorist whose vehicle got stuck just south of Silver Springs. After the vehicle was located, RAVEN and WCSO Hasty Team picked up the driver and flew him to safety.
SILVER SPRINGS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

New law changes the way traffic violations are treated

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Traffic stops go on every day in the Truckee Meadows. In the past if the driver had outstanding traffic tickets that were not paid, the officer could make an arrest and take the driver to jail. But beginning January 1, 2023, and beyond such arrests cannot be made.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Area snowpacks some of the strongest on record, data shows

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The recent snow and rainstorms that have hit the Reno area since Christmas have caused one of the strongest starts to winter accumulation on record. The USDA says snowpacks across Nevada and the eastern Sierra are 136%-258% of their median, with the endless storms causing those percentages to increase daily.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Governor Lombardo Announces State Government Offices Closures in Northern Nevada

Due to the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) and the Department of Public Safety (DPS) reporting severe weather and potentially dangerous road conditions, Governor Joe Lombardo has ordered an early closing for all state government offices in Washoe, Carson, Douglas, Lyon, and Storey counties today. Aside from essential public safety...
NEVADA STATE
Tiffany T.

Where to Grab Breakfast in South Lake Tahoe

South Lake Tahoe is a popular vacation destination known for its beautiful scenery and outdoor activities. The area also offers a variety of dining options, from casual eateries to fine dining restaurants. If you are a breakfast lover, there are so many options for a hearty breakfast before you hit the slopes. Read on for the best breakfast options in South Lake Tahoe!
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
2news.com

Heavy Snow Closes U.S. 395

U.S. 6 to Highway 95 is open as a detour for those traveling from Bishop to Carson City. State Route 168 E and U.S. 6 have reopened following overnight closures.
CARSON CITY, NV
FOX Reno

Douglas County announces change in flood call center hours

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The hours of operation for the flood call center in Douglas County has been changed Tuesday. Flood call center hours is now from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Monday - Friday. Residents can call and report any non-emergency-related flood...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Stateline man dies after pine tree falls on home

STATELINE, Nev. — A Stateline man died last month after a pine tree fell onto his home, crushing his roof and causing fatal injuries, officials said. According to a Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report, Gerard Turiano, 59, was struck in the head by a branch from a large pine tree that pierced through the roof and he was pronounced deceased after being transported to Barton Memorial Hospital.
STATELINE, NV
mynews4.com

Lucky Nevadan wins $1.2 million at Grand Sierra Resort in Reno

RENO, Nev. (KRNV) — A lucky Nevadan won big at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno Monday night. The resident hit the $1.2 million jackpot while playing Aristocrat's Buffalo Diamond with a wager of $4. “We are so thrilled to see one of our local guests win this life-changing...
RENO, NV

