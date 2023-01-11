ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Hocking Hills among US parks growing the most in popularity, per study

By Orri Benatar
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SsLYt_0kBAq9s200

LOGAN, Ohio (WCMH) — New research says that Hocking Hills State Park in Ohio was among the top ten state parks in the United States that has grown the most in popularity over the last year.

Through analyzing web metrics on search, Travel Lens states that Hocking Hills had the sixth largest search increase from 2021 to 2022 with a nearly 71% search growth.

Ohio State Hall of Famer John Schmidt dies at 100

In 2022, more than 3.5 million searches were made on Hocking Hills compared to two million in 2021, according to Travel Lens.

State Parks growing the most in popularity (From 2021 to 2022)

Rank State Park State Increase in searches
1 Porcupine Mountains Wilderness Michigan 112.26%
2 Colt Rhode Island 96.04%
3 Justin P. Wilson Cumberland Trail Tennessee 86.00%
4 Niagara Falls New York 82.15%
5 Redwood California 78.57%
6 Hocking Hills Ohio 70.79%
7 Island Beach New Jersey 62.52%
8 Chugach Alaska 61.84%
9 Oswald West Oregon 56.66%
10 Franconia Notch New Hampshire 56.39%
Data according to Travel Lens research

It also named Hocking Hills one of the five most beautiful state parks in the country through analyzing reviews on Yelp and TripAdvisor. Hocking Hills is also among state parks with the most Instagram posts, ranking third behind Niagara Falls and Valley of Fire.

For more on this research and its methodology, click here .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumnews1.com

Ohio store owner left scrambling to sell eggs after historic price hike

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio — While grocery shopping has gotten more expensive for many in recent months, there's one item with a price that tends to stick out the most: eggs. Eggs are the latest item with a price that has skyrocketed, partly because of an avian flu outbreak as well as inflation. However, several farmers across northeast Ohio said that higher costs for feed, farm equipment and equipment repair have also contributed to the egg price hike.
ROCKY RIVER, OH
allamericanatlas.com

21 Charming Small Towns in Ohio You Need to Visit (2023)

Known as the jewel of the Midwest, Ohio’s got a little something for everybody!. Cleveland is the place to be to see some of the country’s best sports teams and soak in the State’s heady mixture of culture, nature, and all-round good times, but the many charming small towns in Ohio offer a true glimpse into what make Ohioans tick.
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Wings in Ohio

Are you in the mood for some delicious chicken wings?. If the answer is yes and you're in Ohio, you should check out these local places (this list is not at all exhaustive!).
OHIO STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Biggest Blizzard to Ever Hit Ohio

Ohio receives relatively warm summers and cold winters. The state’s location near the Great Lakes also paves the way for massive blizzards. Every winter, Ohio gets hit with some pretty intense snow storms, but in 1978, there was a storm that was on a completely different level. It brought high winds, frigid temperatures, and feets of snow!
OHIO STATE
sciotopost.com

You Can Get Almost 5,000 Dollars from Ohio for a Safe Room in Your Home

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) – The Ohio Emergency Management Agency (EMA) announced today that applications are being accepted for the Ohio Safe Room Rebate Program starting Jan.16. The deadline to apply is Feb. 20, 2023 at 5 p.m. The Ohio Safe Room Rebate Program provides a rebate to homeowners of up...
OHIO STATE
sciotopost.com

Rare Winter Tornado Confirmed Just Miles from Ohio Border

Kentucky – A tornado has been confirmed to have touched down in Northern Kentucky during this turbulent weather. According to the National Weather Service, has confirmed a tornado touched down south of Dry Ridge in Grant County. This survey is in relation to thunderstorms that moved through the area earlier this morning and a tornado warning was issued, including this area of Grant County.
GRANT COUNTY, KY
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Breakfast in Ohio

If you're in the state of Ohio, you should check out these local joints (this list is not at all comprehensive!). This place in northeast Ohio serves some of the most delicious breakfasts in the area. They offer sausage that's flavorful as well as homemade. If you're looking for a sweet way to start your morning, check out their banana and bourbon caramel pudding French toast, which is topped with a delectable homemade bourbon caramel sauce and whipped cream that's infused with maple syrup. You also can't go wrong with their tiramisu pancake. As for savory options, patrons recommend the steak and eggs (the steak is a ribeye with a chili rub) and breakfast burrito, which is stuffed with braised pork shoulder, home fries, scrambled eggs, salsa, and cheddar.
OHIO STATE
Ted Rivers

5 Unusual Facts About Ohio

Even if you've lived in a state your whole life, it can be easy to miss some of the things that make your home such an incredible place to live. To celebrate the state of Ohio, here are five unusual facts:
OHIO STATE
WDTN

WDTN

41K+
Followers
23K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy