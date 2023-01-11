ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandusky, OH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
huroninsider.com

Huron comes together to remember Evelyn Bauer

HURON – Members of the Huron community came together in the cold temperatures and rain to remember six-year-old Evelyn Bauer, who passed away unexpectedly on Sunday. Multiple people who knew Evelyn spoke at the candlelight vigil, which was held at the Huron Boat Basin. Evelyn’s kindergarten teacher, Beth Krupp,...
HURON, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Cleveland Area

If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants in Greater Cleveland. If you're looking for an Italian restaurant with delicious food and great views of the city, you can't go wrong with this upscale option in Cleveland's West Bank neighborhood. Customers love their sacchetti al tartufo bianco (which has ricotta stuffed pasta, aged fig balsamic, and a rich truffle cream sauce), Ravioli Di Aragosta (which has lobster-filled squid ink ravioli that's served with more lobster, shrimp, and a delicious tomato cream sauce), and Vitello Tortellini (which has veal-filled tortellini served with a rich cream sauce, prosciutto, and peas). If you have room for dessert, check out the cannoli (which are filled with ricotta and chocolate chips and topped with citrus zest), tiramisu, and panna cotta.
CLEVELAND, OH
huroninsider.com

Huron High School honor, merit rolls

HURON – Huron High School has released their honor and merit rolls for the second quarter of the 2022-2023 school year. Below are the students who were named to the honor roll. To be named to the honor roll, a student must have a GPA of 3.5 or above for the quarter and have no letter grade below a B.
HURON, OH
huroninsider.com

Candlelight vigil to be held in memory of Huron kindergartener

HURON – A candlelight vigil will be held Wednesday to remember six-year-old Evelyn Bauer. Bauer passed away unexpectedly Sunday. She was a kindergartner at Sawnee Elementary School. The vigil will be held at 7pm at the Huron Boat Basin. The public is asked to bring a bring a candle,...
HURON, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

Thompsons nail down purchase of Main Street Ace Hardware

Main Street Ace Hardware, a cornerstone of downtown Bowling Green business, changed hands earlier today (Jan. 13). Local business operators Dave and Kati Thompson finalized the purchase the hardware store from Floyd Craft, who opened the business in 1987. The deal has been in the works since last summer and had been pending approval by the Ace Hardware corporation.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
WTOL 11

Negotiators resolve afternoon incident in central Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — A situation in central Toledo is resolved after police negotiators and first responders were called into action Thursday afternoon. A call for a safety check led officers to Fulton Street between Islington Street and Melrose Avenue, a representative for the Toledo Police Department said. First responders arrived shortly before 1 p.m.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Norwalk OVI crash

‘False threat’ leads law enforcement to search Ottawa Hills H.S. for shooter. ‘False threat’ leads law enforcement to search Ottawa Hills H.S. for shooter. Rounding out the week with a few flurries, then it's a mostly sunny Saturday in store. Dan Smith explains.
NORWALK, OH
13abc.com

Neighborhood Nuisance: East Toledo residents displeased with lot cleanup

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents of Oak Street have worked for months to clean up a torn-down lot in their neighborhood. The building burned down in September, and after a long wait, the lot was cleaned in January. However, neighboring residents are not happy with the work. “They could’ve done...
TOLEDO, OH
cleveland19.com

13-year-old Cleveland girl missing since Jan. 9

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community to help find missing 13-year-old Ava Conomy, who has been missing since Jan. 9. She was described by police as 5′3″ tall, 135 pounds, with hazel eyes, and black hair with pink highlights. Police said she was last seen...
CLEVELAND, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Longtime Bucyrus car dealership changes hands

BUCYRUS—A longtime new and used car dealership in town is under new management after being sold six months ago. Chevrolet of Bucyrus is now operating the former Mathews Chevrolet Buick, the family-owned dealership at 1885 Marion Road. The sale went through July 26, 2022, according to Tyler Smith, who has taken over as the store’s general manager.
BUCYRUS, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Hillis Off Ventilator After Saving Children, Girlfriend Says

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has obtained arrest warrants for two Cleveland police officers accused of assaulting suspects during separate arrests in June and October 2021. During a June 15, 2021, arrest in Cleveland, officer Kevin Warnock, 46, is accused of slapping a handcuffed suspect who was...
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland Area

If the answer is yes, you should check out these local joints (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you find yourself on the eastside, the fried chicken at this place is a must. You can get their delicious crispy chicken with one of their breading options: mild, Cajun, honey crisp, and seasoned. Customers especially enjoy the honey crisp breading. Feast on wings, thighs, breasts, and/or tenders. V's offers a selection of sauces such as original BBQ, creamy honey mustard, ranch, BBQ chipotle, creamy hot, and Louisiana hot. They also have a great chicken sandwich featuring three chicken tenders, sliced pickles, and V's sauce between brioche buns.
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy