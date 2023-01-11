Read full article on original website
huroninsider.com
Huron comes together to remember Evelyn Bauer
HURON – Members of the Huron community came together in the cold temperatures and rain to remember six-year-old Evelyn Bauer, who passed away unexpectedly on Sunday. Multiple people who knew Evelyn spoke at the candlelight vigil, which was held at the Huron Boat Basin. Evelyn’s kindergarten teacher, Beth Krupp,...
cleveland.com
Cleveland Clinic damaging neighborhoods as it focuses on glass and marble
I would like to thank you for publishing the article on the Cleveland Clinic on Saturday, December 16, 2022. “Cleveland Clinic needs to weave city life into its sterile, automobile-choked campus - commentary.”. I have felt this needed to be brought to light after I returned to Cleveland after...
Three fantastic places to get a great breakfast in Akron
When you want a good breakfast in town, most people mention Fred's Diner or Molly Browns. But those are just two of the many options you have in town. There are so many more. Here are three great places you need to try for breakfast.
3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Cleveland Area
If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants in Greater Cleveland. If you're looking for an Italian restaurant with delicious food and great views of the city, you can't go wrong with this upscale option in Cleveland's West Bank neighborhood. Customers love their sacchetti al tartufo bianco (which has ricotta stuffed pasta, aged fig balsamic, and a rich truffle cream sauce), Ravioli Di Aragosta (which has lobster-filled squid ink ravioli that's served with more lobster, shrimp, and a delicious tomato cream sauce), and Vitello Tortellini (which has veal-filled tortellini served with a rich cream sauce, prosciutto, and peas). If you have room for dessert, check out the cannoli (which are filled with ricotta and chocolate chips and topped with citrus zest), tiramisu, and panna cotta.
huroninsider.com
Huron High School honor, merit rolls
HURON – Huron High School has released their honor and merit rolls for the second quarter of the 2022-2023 school year. Below are the students who were named to the honor roll. To be named to the honor roll, a student must have a GPA of 3.5 or above for the quarter and have no letter grade below a B.
huroninsider.com
Candlelight vigil to be held in memory of Huron kindergartener
HURON – A candlelight vigil will be held Wednesday to remember six-year-old Evelyn Bauer. Bauer passed away unexpectedly Sunday. She was a kindergartner at Sawnee Elementary School. The vigil will be held at 7pm at the Huron Boat Basin. The public is asked to bring a bring a candle,...
2 Ohio winners in Mega Millions drawing
Two million-dollar winners in the Mega Millions drawing are from Ohio.
bgindependentmedia.org
Thompsons nail down purchase of Main Street Ace Hardware
Main Street Ace Hardware, a cornerstone of downtown Bowling Green business, changed hands earlier today (Jan. 13). Local business operators Dave and Kati Thompson finalized the purchase the hardware store from Floyd Craft, who opened the business in 1987. The deal has been in the works since last summer and had been pending approval by the Ace Hardware corporation.
Three Ohio Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
Negotiators resolve afternoon incident in central Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — A situation in central Toledo is resolved after police negotiators and first responders were called into action Thursday afternoon. A call for a safety check led officers to Fulton Street between Islington Street and Melrose Avenue, a representative for the Toledo Police Department said. First responders arrived shortly before 1 p.m.
Snow is back in the forecast for Northeast Ohio this week
Accumulating snow will return to Northern Ohio this week. A strong low pressure system moving out of California will slide east and over Ohio on Thursday.
See Lebron James and family celebrate his son, Bronny, at ‘Senior Night’
CLEVELAND, Ohio-- When Lebron James isn’t making buckets on the basketball court, he’s sitting courtside watching his eldest son Bronny, play. Most recently, James and his wife Savannah, their daughter, Zhuri, 8, and his other son Bryce, 15, supported Bronny for his “senior night” at Sierra Canyon High School.
Bed Bath & Beyond to close these NE Ohio stores
In August, the company announced it would close about 150 stores by the end of the 2022 fiscal year.
13abc.com
Norwalk OVI crash
‘False threat’ leads law enforcement to search Ottawa Hills H.S. for shooter. ‘False threat’ leads law enforcement to search Ottawa Hills H.S. for shooter. Rounding out the week with a few flurries, then it's a mostly sunny Saturday in store. Dan Smith explains.
13abc.com
Neighborhood Nuisance: East Toledo residents displeased with lot cleanup
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents of Oak Street have worked for months to clean up a torn-down lot in their neighborhood. The building burned down in September, and after a long wait, the lot was cleaned in January. However, neighboring residents are not happy with the work. “They could’ve done...
cleveland19.com
13-year-old Cleveland girl missing since Jan. 9
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community to help find missing 13-year-old Ava Conomy, who has been missing since Jan. 9. She was described by police as 5′3″ tall, 135 pounds, with hazel eyes, and black hair with pink highlights. Police said she was last seen...
crawfordcountynow.com
Longtime Bucyrus car dealership changes hands
BUCYRUS—A longtime new and used car dealership in town is under new management after being sold six months ago. Chevrolet of Bucyrus is now operating the former Mathews Chevrolet Buick, the family-owned dealership at 1885 Marion Road. The sale went through July 26, 2022, according to Tyler Smith, who has taken over as the store’s general manager.
Snow slides into Northeast Ohio
Rain turned to a rain-snow mix overnight with scattered snow showers continuing Friday morning. Road conditions are slick, you will want to give yourself extra time for your commute.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Hillis Off Ventilator After Saving Children, Girlfriend Says
CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has obtained arrest warrants for two Cleveland police officers accused of assaulting suspects during separate arrests in June and October 2021. During a June 15, 2021, arrest in Cleveland, officer Kevin Warnock, 46, is accused of slapping a handcuffed suspect who was...
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland Area
If the answer is yes, you should check out these local joints (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you find yourself on the eastside, the fried chicken at this place is a must. You can get their delicious crispy chicken with one of their breading options: mild, Cajun, honey crisp, and seasoned. Customers especially enjoy the honey crisp breading. Feast on wings, thighs, breasts, and/or tenders. V's offers a selection of sauces such as original BBQ, creamy honey mustard, ranch, BBQ chipotle, creamy hot, and Louisiana hot. They also have a great chicken sandwich featuring three chicken tenders, sliced pickles, and V's sauce between brioche buns.
