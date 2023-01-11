Read full article on original website
Donna Reer
Donna M. Reer, 82, of Bellevue passed away unexpectedly Thursday evening, January 12, 2023, in the Bellevue Hospital. She was born March 28, 1940, in Norwalk and was a 1958 graduate of Norwalk High School. Donna retired after twenty plus years as a secretary for the Flat Rock Children’s Home. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her children and grandchildren. She immensely loved each one of them equally. Donna loved Disney and would travel to Florida to spend time in various parks, including Disney cruises. Her hobbies included, reading books, painting, baking, specializing in pecan and cherry pies. She also enjoyed volunteering with lunches at the Bellevue Elementary School.
Huron comes together to remember Evelyn Bauer
HURON – Members of the Huron community came together in the cold temperatures and rain to remember six-year-old Evelyn Bauer, who passed away unexpectedly on Sunday. Multiple people who knew Evelyn spoke at the candlelight vigil, which was held at the Huron Boat Basin. Evelyn’s kindergarten teacher, Beth Krupp,...
Huron High School honor, merit rolls
HURON – Huron High School has released their honor and merit rolls for the second quarter of the 2022-2023 school year. Below are the students who were named to the honor roll. To be named to the honor roll, a student must have a GPA of 3.5 or above for the quarter and have no letter grade below a B.
Cleveland Clinic damaging neighborhoods as it focuses on glass and marble
I would like to thank you for publishing the article on the Cleveland Clinic on Saturday, December 16, 2022. “Cleveland Clinic needs to weave city life into its sterile, automobile-choked campus - commentary.”. I have felt this needed to be brought to light after I returned to Cleveland after...
Candlelight vigil to be held in memory of Huron kindergartener
HURON – A candlelight vigil will be held Wednesday to remember six-year-old Evelyn Bauer. Bauer passed away unexpectedly Sunday. She was a kindergartner at Sawnee Elementary School. The vigil will be held at 7pm at the Huron Boat Basin. The public is asked to bring a bring a candle,...
If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants in Greater Cleveland. If you're looking for an Italian restaurant with delicious food and great views of the city, you can't go wrong with this upscale option in Cleveland's West Bank neighborhood. Customers love their sacchetti al tartufo bianco (which has ricotta stuffed pasta, aged fig balsamic, and a rich truffle cream sauce), Ravioli Di Aragosta (which has lobster-filled squid ink ravioli that's served with more lobster, shrimp, and a delicious tomato cream sauce), and Vitello Tortellini (which has veal-filled tortellini served with a rich cream sauce, prosciutto, and peas). If you have room for dessert, check out the cannoli (which are filled with ricotta and chocolate chips and topped with citrus zest), tiramisu, and panna cotta.
Cuyahoga County, other Northeast Ohio counties now yellow for moderate COVID-19 spread: CDC map
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga County and other Northast Ohio counties are classified yellow for moderate COVID-19 spread on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Lorain County, which was designated red for high COVID-19 spread last week, returned to yellow this week. In addition, Ashtabula, Cuyahoga,...
‘An aura of sadness’: Community struggles to cope after third student killed near a Cleveland school this year
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Classes at John Adams College and Career Academy had just ended Tuesday when multiple shots rang out. An 18-year-old student, Pierre McCoy, was killed as he waited for the bus just steps away from the school entrance. Dozens of students saw their classmate murdered, and they...
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Snow was falling early Friday morning in Northeast Ohio as the region remains under a winter weather advisory until early Saturday morning. Forecasters with the National Weather Service say snow will fall throughout the day, with accumulations of 2 to 4 inches possible. Up to 2 inches of snow is possible before sunrise.
A resident at 4:38 p.m. Jan. 10 said she would like a return phone call from a police officer. She was highly upset about her neighbor’s chickens. She wanted to know if she could shoot them if they came into her yard. An officer spoke with the woman, who...
