Sandusky, OH

Donna Reer

Donna M. Reer, 82, of Bellevue passed away unexpectedly Thursday evening, January 12, 2023, in the Bellevue Hospital. She was born March 28, 1940, in Norwalk and was a 1958 graduate of Norwalk High School. Donna retired after twenty plus years as a secretary for the Flat Rock Children’s Home. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her children and grandchildren. She immensely loved each one of them equally. Donna loved Disney and would travel to Florida to spend time in various parks, including Disney cruises. Her hobbies included, reading books, painting, baking, specializing in pecan and cherry pies. She also enjoyed volunteering with lunches at the Bellevue Elementary School.
BELLEVUE, OH
Huron comes together to remember Evelyn Bauer

HURON – Members of the Huron community came together in the cold temperatures and rain to remember six-year-old Evelyn Bauer, who passed away unexpectedly on Sunday. Multiple people who knew Evelyn spoke at the candlelight vigil, which was held at the Huron Boat Basin. Evelyn’s kindergarten teacher, Beth Krupp,...
HURON, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Wings in Ohio

Are you in the mood for some delicious chicken wings?. If the answer is yes and you're in Ohio, you should check out these local places (this list is not at all exhaustive!).
OHIO STATE
Huron High School honor, merit rolls

HURON – Huron High School has released their honor and merit rolls for the second quarter of the 2022-2023 school year. Below are the students who were named to the honor roll. To be named to the honor roll, a student must have a GPA of 3.5 or above for the quarter and have no letter grade below a B.
HURON, OH
Candlelight vigil to be held in memory of Huron kindergartener

HURON – A candlelight vigil will be held Wednesday to remember six-year-old Evelyn Bauer. Bauer passed away unexpectedly Sunday. She was a kindergartner at Sawnee Elementary School. The vigil will be held at 7pm at the Huron Boat Basin. The public is asked to bring a bring a candle,...
HURON, OH
A Calm and Caring Dentist

Joe takes a trip to see Dr. Steven Marsh to talk about why his customers are leaving with high praise. Sponsored by: Dr. Steven Marsh and Cleveland Smiles.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Cleveland Area

If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants in Greater Cleveland. If you're looking for an Italian restaurant with delicious food and great views of the city, you can't go wrong with this upscale option in Cleveland's West Bank neighborhood. Customers love their sacchetti al tartufo bianco (which has ricotta stuffed pasta, aged fig balsamic, and a rich truffle cream sauce), Ravioli Di Aragosta (which has lobster-filled squid ink ravioli that's served with more lobster, shrimp, and a delicious tomato cream sauce), and Vitello Tortellini (which has veal-filled tortellini served with a rich cream sauce, prosciutto, and peas). If you have room for dessert, check out the cannoli (which are filled with ricotta and chocolate chips and topped with citrus zest), tiramisu, and panna cotta.
CLEVELAND, OH

