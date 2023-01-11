Read full article on original website
One wounded in St. Joseph shooting
One person suffered a wound to the leg in a shooting in St. St. Joseph police report the shooting took place late Thursday. morning at a residence in the 400-block of North 16th Street. Police. found one person wounded. Emergency responders rushed the victim to the. hospital. An investigation continues....
St. Joseph man faces charges in the shooting of his father
A 29-year-old St. Joseph man has been charged in the shooting of his father. Documents filed in Buchanan County Court report Richard Watkins has been charged with the unlawful use of a weapon while intoxicated. The probable cause statement alleges Watkins shot his father late Thursday morning in the residence they shared on the 400 block of North 16th Street.
Missouri River returns to normal after cold drops levels
Bitter cold temperatures formed ice jams on the Missouri River earlier this winter, dropping the river’s level. Missouri River Basin Water Management Chief John Remus says that prompted the U.S. Corps of Engineers to increase water releases from Gavins Point Dam from the minimum of 12-thousand cubic feet per second to mitigate the effects of the sudden extreme cold.
New group hope to revive historic St. Joseph buildings
A fairly new St. Joseph organization is focused on its piece of the pie in helping with development of buildings in downtown St. Joseph. Main Street St. Joseph is modeled after the Main Street America program, focused on historic preservation and revitalization. President of Main Street Dana Massin says the...
Illinois Gov. Pritzker signs bill banning assault weapons, large magazines
Gov. J.B. Pritzker, D-Ill., signed a bill into law banning high-powered, assault-style weapons and large-capacity magazines. Most individuals under age 21 are also prohibited from buying any type of firearm in the state. The new law takes effect immediately. The Illinois House of Representatives had passed the bill last week...
