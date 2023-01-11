A 29-year-old St. Joseph man has been charged in the shooting of his father. Documents filed in Buchanan County Court report Richard Watkins has been charged with the unlawful use of a weapon while intoxicated. The probable cause statement alleges Watkins shot his father late Thursday morning in the residence they shared on the 400 block of North 16th Street.

SAINT JOSEPH, MO ・ 19 HOURS AGO