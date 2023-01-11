Read full article on original website
Donna Reer
Donna M. Reer, 82, of Bellevue passed away unexpectedly Thursday evening, January 12, 2023, in the Bellevue Hospital. She was born March 28, 1940, in Norwalk and was a 1958 graduate of Norwalk High School. Donna retired after twenty plus years as a secretary for the Flat Rock Children’s Home. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her children and grandchildren. She immensely loved each one of them equally. Donna loved Disney and would travel to Florida to spend time in various parks, including Disney cruises. Her hobbies included, reading books, painting, baking, specializing in pecan and cherry pies. She also enjoyed volunteering with lunches at the Bellevue Elementary School.
Huron comes together to remember Evelyn Bauer
HURON – Members of the Huron community came together in the cold temperatures and rain to remember six-year-old Evelyn Bauer, who passed away unexpectedly on Sunday. Multiple people who knew Evelyn spoke at the candlelight vigil, which was held at the Huron Boat Basin. Evelyn’s kindergarten teacher, Beth Krupp,...
Huron High School honor, merit rolls
HURON – Huron High School has released their honor and merit rolls for the second quarter of the 2022-2023 school year. Below are the students who were named to the honor roll. To be named to the honor roll, a student must have a GPA of 3.5 or above for the quarter and have no letter grade below a B.
Cleveland Clinic damaging neighborhoods as it focuses on glass and marble
I would like to thank you for publishing the article on the Cleveland Clinic on Saturday, December 16, 2022. “Cleveland Clinic needs to weave city life into its sterile, automobile-choked campus - commentary.”. I have felt this needed to be brought to light after I returned to Cleveland after...
‘An aura of sadness’: Community struggles to cope after third student killed near a Cleveland school this year
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Classes at John Adams College and Career Academy had just ended Tuesday when multiple shots rang out. An 18-year-old student, Pierre McCoy, was killed as he waited for the bus just steps away from the school entrance. Dozens of students saw their classmate murdered, and they...
Norwalk OVI crash
‘False threat’ leads law enforcement to search Ottawa Hills H.S. for shooter. ‘False threat’ leads law enforcement to search Ottawa Hills H.S. for shooter. Rounding out the week with a few flurries, then it's a mostly sunny Saturday in store. Dan Smith explains.
Longtime Bucyrus car dealership changes hands
BUCYRUS—A longtime new and used car dealership in town is under new management after being sold six months ago. Chevrolet of Bucyrus is now operating the former Mathews Chevrolet Buick, the family-owned dealership at 1885 Marion Road. The sale went through July 26, 2022, according to Tyler Smith, who has taken over as the store’s general manager.
Negotiators resolve afternoon incident in central Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — A situation in central Toledo is resolved after police negotiators and first responders were called into action Thursday afternoon. A call for a safety check led officers to Fulton Street between Islington Street and Melrose Avenue, a representative for the Toledo Police Department said. First responders arrived shortly before 1 p.m.
Candlelight vigil to be held in memory of Huron kindergartener
HURON – A candlelight vigil will be held Wednesday to remember six-year-old Evelyn Bauer. Bauer passed away unexpectedly Sunday. She was a kindergartner at Sawnee Elementary School. The vigil will be held at 7pm at the Huron Boat Basin. The public is asked to bring a bring a candle,...
Mack Court shooting: Victims identified; charges expected soon
The FOX 8 I-Team has learned that a 41-year-old Cleveland man is now being held in the Cuyahoga County jail and under investigation for the Friday shooting that killed three people and seriously injured two others at a home along Mack Court.
See Lebron James and family celebrate his son, Bronny, at ‘Senior Night’
CLEVELAND, Ohio-- When Lebron James isn’t making buckets on the basketball court, he’s sitting courtside watching his eldest son Bronny, play. Most recently, James and his wife Savannah, their daughter, Zhuri, 8, and his other son Bryce, 15, supported Bronny for his “senior night” at Sierra Canyon High School.
Cleveland officer dies at 53, police department confirms
Cleveland patrol officer Raymond Francel has died, the Cleveland Division of Police confirmed Wednesday afternoon.
Snow is back in the forecast for Northeast Ohio this week
Accumulating snow will return to Northern Ohio this week. A strong low pressure system moving out of California will slide east and over Ohio on Thursday.
One Of The Last Tuskegee Airmen Dies In Port Clinton
>One Of The Last Tuskegee Airmen Dies In Port Clinton. (Port Clinton, OH) -- An Ohio man believed to be one of the last surviving Tuskegee Airmen has died. The family of Harold Brown shared word on social media of his passing this week. Brown spent two months as a prisoner of war after his plane was shot down in German territory during World War Two. In 2007, President George W. Bush and members of Congress presented Brown and the rest of the Tuskegee Airmen with the Congressional Gold Medal. Harold Brown was 98-years-old.
Cuyahoga County, other Northeast Ohio counties now yellow for moderate COVID-19 spread: CDC map
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga County and other Northast Ohio counties are classified yellow for moderate COVID-19 spread on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Lorain County, which was designated red for high COVID-19 spread last week, returned to yellow this week. In addition, Ashtabula, Cuyahoga,...
Fresh charges brought against three suspects in two older Cleveland murder cases
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Two Cleveland men have been charged with aggravated murder in a killing that occurred last spring, while a third man was accused in the slaying of a teenager in 2020. Roger Finklea, 45, and Frederick Judge, 19, were charged Monday in Cleveland Municipal Court with carrying...
