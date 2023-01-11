ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandusky, OH

Donna Reer

Donna M. Reer, 82, of Bellevue passed away unexpectedly Thursday evening, January 12, 2023, in the Bellevue Hospital. She was born March 28, 1940, in Norwalk and was a 1958 graduate of Norwalk High School. Donna retired after twenty plus years as a secretary for the Flat Rock Children’s Home. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her children and grandchildren. She immensely loved each one of them equally. Donna loved Disney and would travel to Florida to spend time in various parks, including Disney cruises. Her hobbies included, reading books, painting, baking, specializing in pecan and cherry pies. She also enjoyed volunteering with lunches at the Bellevue Elementary School.
BELLEVUE, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Wings in Ohio

Are you in the mood for some delicious chicken wings?. If the answer is yes and you're in Ohio, you should check out these local places (this list is not at all exhaustive!).
OHIO STATE
Huron comes together to remember Evelyn Bauer

HURON – Members of the Huron community came together in the cold temperatures and rain to remember six-year-old Evelyn Bauer, who passed away unexpectedly on Sunday. Multiple people who knew Evelyn spoke at the candlelight vigil, which was held at the Huron Boat Basin. Evelyn’s kindergarten teacher, Beth Krupp,...
HURON, OH
Huron High School honor, merit rolls

HURON – Huron High School has released their honor and merit rolls for the second quarter of the 2022-2023 school year. Below are the students who were named to the honor roll. To be named to the honor roll, a student must have a GPA of 3.5 or above for the quarter and have no letter grade below a B.
HURON, OH
Norwalk OVI crash

‘False threat’ leads law enforcement to search Ottawa Hills H.S. for shooter. ‘False threat’ leads law enforcement to search Ottawa Hills H.S. for shooter. Rounding out the week with a few flurries, then it's a mostly sunny Saturday in store. Dan Smith explains.
NORWALK, OH
Longtime Bucyrus car dealership changes hands

BUCYRUS—A longtime new and used car dealership in town is under new management after being sold six months ago. Chevrolet of Bucyrus is now operating the former Mathews Chevrolet Buick, the family-owned dealership at 1885 Marion Road. The sale went through July 26, 2022, according to Tyler Smith, who has taken over as the store’s general manager.
BUCYRUS, OH
Negotiators resolve afternoon incident in central Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — A situation in central Toledo is resolved after police negotiators and first responders were called into action Thursday afternoon. A call for a safety check led officers to Fulton Street between Islington Street and Melrose Avenue, a representative for the Toledo Police Department said. First responders arrived shortly before 1 p.m.
TOLEDO, OH
Candlelight vigil to be held in memory of Huron kindergartener

HURON – A candlelight vigil will be held Wednesday to remember six-year-old Evelyn Bauer. Bauer passed away unexpectedly Sunday. She was a kindergartner at Sawnee Elementary School. The vigil will be held at 7pm at the Huron Boat Basin. The public is asked to bring a bring a candle,...
HURON, OH
One Of The Last Tuskegee Airmen Dies In Port Clinton

>One Of The Last Tuskegee Airmen Dies In Port Clinton. (Port Clinton, OH) -- An Ohio man believed to be one of the last surviving Tuskegee Airmen has died. The family of Harold Brown shared word on social media of his passing this week. Brown spent two months as a prisoner of war after his plane was shot down in German territory during World War Two. In 2007, President George W. Bush and members of Congress presented Brown and the rest of the Tuskegee Airmen with the Congressional Gold Medal. Harold Brown was 98-years-old.
PORT CLINTON, OH

