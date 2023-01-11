Chesapeake company to pay $1.5M in back pay, damages to 194 home health care workers for failing to pay overtime

Read full article on original website
Multi-award winning black owned barber shop continues to thrive in Newport NewsStephy SaysNewport News, VA
Several students hospitalized after ingesting THC gummies at Virginia Beach high schoolEdy ZooVirginia Beach, VA
School searched 1st-grader’s backpack before teacher shotMario DonevskiNewport News, VA
Chesapeake company ordered to pay over $1.5 Million in back wages to 194 home health care workersEdy ZooChesapeake, VA
Police say mother might be charged after 6-year-old shot Virginia teacherMalek SherifNewport News, VA
Sentara acquires Florida not-for-profit health plan
Sentara Healthcare acquires ownership of Miami-based health plan, AvMed, Inc.
Small business recovers more than $400k sent to fraudsters
President Jeanne Dorsey said the company was brought to its knees last month after its vendor’s email account was hacked. Fraudsters directed an Ocean Marine Inc. employee to route $900,000 payments to a new Bank of America account.
WAVY News 10
Virginia Beach seeks public input on electric vehicle infrastructure plans
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The City of Virginia Beach is seeking input from residents and business owners on how to support the use of electric vehicles and charging infrastructure within the city. The city has made a survey that will be open for comment through 5 p.m. Monday,...
WAVY News 10
THC expert weighs in after gummies send 3 VB high schoolers to hospital
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach City Public Schools confirmed three Tallwood High School students went to the hospital after eating THC gummies, but what is the real danger in doing that?. THC, tetrahydrocannabinol, is what makes an individual euphoric and intoxicated (or high). A morning announcement was...
Tenants in Newport News given 30-day notice to vacate apartments after new company buys complex
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Pack up and move out -- that’s the only option for nearly 100 people in Newport News. Tenants living at St. James Terrace Apartments tell 13News Now a new company recently purchased their apartment complex and told them they need to leave in 30 days.
Fired Portsmouth city manager asking for full severance payment, claims termination ‘false and misleading’
Former Portsmouth City Manager Tonya Chapman is now asking for her full $400,000 severance payment days after being fired.
peninsulachronicle.com
Hampton Waterfront Property Owners May Receive Aid For Living Shorelines
HAMPTON—Property owners on Hampton’s waterfront may be eligible for financial aid in constructing a living shoreline that complies with state regulations regarding preparation for sea level rise. A living shoreline means a shoreline management practice that provides erosion control and water quality benefits; protects, restores, or enhances natural...
WAVY News 10
Volunteers plant trees to border Samaritan House shelter for children survivors of human trafficking
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Volunteers are giving back by planting trees near the construction of a human trafficking shelter for kids. The project coincides with Human Trafficking Awareness Month. Over 50 volunteers from Virginia Wesleyan University, Lynnhaven River Now and Samaritan House planted 64 trees Saturday morning. The...
WAVY News 10
Judge orders Chesapeake company to pay up
Delegates address possible laptop of VB mass shooter during …. WAVY News 10's Andy Fox reports. Thousands of flights across the U.S. were canceled or delayed Wednesday after a system that offers safety information to pilots failed, and the government launched an investigation into the breakdown, which grounded some planes for hours.
WAVY News 10
Portsmouth businesses bet on big boost from new casino
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — City officials are placing big bets on the new Rivers Casino bringing big bucks and an economic boost to Portsmouth — but some experts say that might not necessarily be in the cards. The casino is expected to bring in $16 million in tax...
WAVY News 10
Audit of Portsmouth federal money finds no missing gift cards, questions linger
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — After months of discussion about a supposed $80,000 of missing federal money, Portsmouth councilmembers were told Tuesday night there were no missing American Rescue Fund gift cards — and that there would be no further discussion. “There were no missing cards. Zero,” said Portsmouth...
WAVY News 10
Virginia Peninsula Food Bank holding mobile event Jan. 14
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The City of Hampton announced the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank will have a mobile food distribution event this weekend. On Saturday, January 14, head to the Immaculate Conception Church for the event at 9:30 a.m. The church is located at 2150 Cunningham Drive in Hampton. For...
Former Portsmouth City Manager Tonya Chapman makes case for $400k severance pay
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — After being fired by Portsmouth City Council on January 3, former City Manager Tonya Chapman submitted a letter to city officials saying that information presented for her termination was false and that she still requests full severance pay. The letter, which was obtained by 13News Now...
Chesapeake man sentenced for conspiring with brother to distribute kilogram of cocaine
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A Chesapeake man was sentenced to 70 months in prison after investigators say he conspired with his brother to distribute a kilogram of cocaine. According to court documents, 42-year-old Reginald Lamont Wilson conspired with his brother, John Samuel Shaw III, 46, to distribute a kilogram of cocaine to a confidential informant […]
WAVY News 10
Sentara Healthcare, Chesapeake Regional Healthcare reach new agreement
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Under a new contract agreement, in-network coverage for Optima Health members at Chesapeake Regional Healthcare facilities for three years, beginning March 1. Optima Health is a health plan service of Sentara Healthcare. “Optima Health is proud to continue our decades-long partnership with Chesapeake Regional...
Windsor Officers refuse to apologize to army lieutenant who is suing them
Army Lieutenant Caron Nazario accused the pair of assault and battery, false imprisonment and illegal search of his vehicle during a traffic stop in the Town of Windsor on December 5, 2020.
Travelers express frustration after FAA computer outage grounds flights nationwide
Travelers hoping to catch an early flight Wednesday morning were caught off guard after a computer outage with the FAA grounded all flights nationwide.
WAVY News 10
Chesapeake investigating multiple reports of high water bills
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake officials confirmed they’re looking into multiple recent reports of high water bills in the city, some as high as several thousand dollars. 10 On Your Side has been looking into the issues for about two weeks now, after being notified about numerous complaints...
'It was literal poop': Some VB families shocked to find sewage in their yards
Some people in Virginia Beach were shocked when the Virginia Department of Health announced that a portion of the Lynnhaven River is closed to shellfish harvesting due to a sewage release.
Should six-year-old accused shooter be prosecuted? Public policy expert weighs in
Alexandra Dufresne, Director of the State Policy Advocacy Clinic at the Brooks School of Public Policy at Cornell University tells WAVY, "A six-year-old is not capable of forming criminal intent."
