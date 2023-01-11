ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

NN Police looking to ID larceny suspect

By Jimmy LaRoue
 3 days ago

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Newport News Police are looking to identify a suspect in a recent larceny at Kelly’s Tavern at 1010 Loftis Blvd.

Officers were dispatched to Kelly’s Tavern around 12:11 p.m. Jan. 9 in reference to a larceny. Police said a preliminary investigation determined that an unknown man entered Kelly’s Tavern and left with an undisclosed amount of cash and other items before leaving the business on foot.

    (Photo – Newport News Police)
    (Photo – Newport News Police)
Police describe the suspect as a Black man, about 25 to 30-years-old with a thin build, wearing a dark blue hoodie, black beanie with a white logo, dark blue jeans and white sneakers.

Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or use the P3Tips app or go online to www.P3Tips.com .

