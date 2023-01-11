NN Police looking to ID larceny suspect
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Newport News Police are looking to identify a suspect in a recent larceny at Kelly’s Tavern at 1010 Loftis Blvd.
Officers were dispatched to Kelly’s Tavern around 12:11 p.m. Jan. 9 in reference to a larceny. Police said a preliminary investigation determined that an unknown man entered Kelly’s Tavern and left with an undisclosed amount of cash and other items before leaving the business on foot.
Police describe the suspect as a Black man, about 25 to 30-years-old with a thin build, wearing a dark blue hoodie, black beanie with a white logo, dark blue jeans and white sneakers.
Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or use the P3Tips app or go online to www.P3Tips.com .
