'History might repeat itself': Chinese ambassador warns Australia to be wary of Japan
China's ambassador to Australia says Canberra should be wary of its relationship with Japan, reminding them that Japanese troops attacked Australia during World War II and could do the same again.
Attack from space would trigger collective defence, say US and Japan, amid China fears
The US and Japan have said that an attack in space would trigger their security treaty, as senior officials from both countries warned that China represents the “greatest strategic challenge” to regional security. “We agree that [China] is the greatest shared strategic challenge that we, our allies and...
China Would Lose War With U.S., Simulations Predict
Two dozen war games showed the U.S. and its allies coming out on top—but at a considerable cost.
BBC
Huge rare earth metals discovery in Arctic Sweden
Europe's largest deposit of rare earths - which are used from mobile phones to missiles - has been found in Sweden. No rare earths are mined in Europe at the moment and a Swedish minister hailed the find as a way of reducing the EU's dependence on China. The discovery...
Phys.org
New research quantifies how much very hot temperatures restrict outdoor activity in China
Extreme temperatures make people less likely to pursue outdoor activities they would otherwise make part of their daily routine, a new study led by MIT researchers has confirmed. The data-rich study, set in China, shows that when hourly temperatures reach 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit), people are 5% less...
The Startling Statistic That Shows Why Russia Is Struggling in Ukraine War
Vladimir Putin said that Russia is effectively fighting against the military resources of "all the main NATO countries."
CNBC
The 10 best U.S. jobs of 2023, according to new research—many pay over $100,000
2023 is kicking off with a tight job market, despite recent headlines of layoffs and hiring freezes. In December, the unemployment rate edged down to 3.5%, the lowest it's been in 50 years, while demand for labor remains high — which means that candidates have a better selection of opportunities to choose from.
Newly-found chemicals in fossil plants reveal UV-B radiation caused Permian mass extinction
"We have developed a method to detect these phenolic compounds in fossil pollen grains."
Phys.org
South Korea to ban bear farming, but what to do about hundreds of captive animals that remain?
South Korea's successful restoration of a wild Asiatic black bear population to Jirisan National Park is a huge conservation success story. But the fortune of this wild population stands in contrast to the plight of more than 300 captive bears that remain on bear farms across the country, often in extremely poor conditions.
Ancient Humans May Have Gone to North America Then Turned Around
Evidence suggests that the Americas were first settled by people who traveled from Asia.
The most chilling warning for Americans from Brazil's version of January 6
On the face of it, the mob storming of government buildings in Brazil in support of a defeated ex-president making false claims of electoral fraud looks like a copycat assault on democracy inspired by the US Capitol insurrection.
Phys.org
Six reasons 2023 could be a very good year for climate action
Many people think of the annual UN climate talks as talkfests which achieve only incremental change, at best. Activist Greta Thunberg has described them as "blah blah blah" moments—grossly inadequate and too often hijacked by fossil fuel producers who would like the world to keep buying their main exports.
China's new quantum code-breaking algorithm raises concerns in the US
Chinese researchers claim to have introduced a new code-breaking algorithm that, if successful, could render mainstream encryption powerless within years rather than decades. The team, led by Professor Long Guilu of Tsinghua University, proclaimed that a modest quantum computer constructed with currently available technology could run their algorithm, South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported on Wednesday.
AOL Corp
Royal family may be buried in 2,000-year-old tombs unearthed on Chinese mountainside
Along a mountainside in China, a collection of tombs with a potentially regal past lay buried for millennia — but not anymore. Archaeologists excavating an archaeological site in Changsha unearthed 21 vertical pit tombs containing over 200 artifacts, the Institute of Archaeology at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences said in a Tuesday, Jan. 10 news release via Xinhua, China’s state-affiliated news outlet.
Russian TV Hears Call To Prepare Children To Fight: 'This Is World War III'
'"We have to prepare our population in schools and everywhere else," a guest said on Russian state TV.
Phys.org
Review highlights a century of science in tackling emerging fungal diseases in response to climate change
A new CABI-led review published in the journal Microbiology Australia highlights how CABI has spent over 100 years identifying and combatting emerging fungal diseases of plants in response to the impacts of climate change. Dr. David Smith, Emeritus Fellow and former Director, Biological Resources at CABI, led a team of...
Scientists freeze human poo from around the world in ‘vault’ to bring us back from brink of extinction in the future
PEOPLE from all over the world are shipping their poo to a research facility in Switzerland; scientists argue that these samples could help preserve humanity. The endeavor is organized by the Microbiota Vault, a non-profit organization that’s working hard to preserve humanity by conserving some of the most endangered organisms on the planet.
4.6 billion-year-old Winchcombe meteorite contains the building blocks of life
New research on the meteorite that crashed onto a driveway in Winchcombe, Gloucestershire in February 2021, reveals the presence of organic compounds that hold the secrets to the origin of life. The latest analysis shows a range of organic matter, as per a press statement. It reveals that the asteroid...
Phys.org
Ancient Siberian genomes reveal genetic backflow from North America across the Bering Sea
The movement of people across the Bering Sea from North Asia to North America is a well-known phenomenon in early human history. Nevertheless, the genetic makeup of the people who lived in North Asia during this time has remained mysterious due to a limited number of ancient genomes analyzed from this region. Now, researchers reporting in Current Biology on January 12 describe genomes from ten individuals up to 7,500 years old that help to fill the gap and show gene flow from people moving in the opposite direction from North America to North Asia.
AOL Corp
800-year-old royal temple ruins unearthed in Beijing. Take a look at the items found
Centuries ago, the emperor and empress of China graced the halls of a riverside temple for ritual ceremonies, trusting the building as a royal archive. Centuries later, the temple ruins still boast of their regal past. Archaeologists began excavating the Guangyuanli site in central Beijing’s Jinzhong City ahead in preparation...
