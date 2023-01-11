ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Huge rare earth metals discovery in Arctic Sweden

Europe's largest deposit of rare earths - which are used from mobile phones to missiles - has been found in Sweden. No rare earths are mined in Europe at the moment and a Swedish minister hailed the find as a way of reducing the EU's dependence on China. The discovery...
CNBC

The 10 best U.S. jobs of 2023, according to new research—many pay over $100,000

2023 is kicking off with a tight job market, despite recent headlines of layoffs and hiring freezes. In December, the unemployment rate edged down to 3.5%, the lowest it's been in 50 years, while demand for labor remains high — which means that candidates have a better selection of opportunities to choose from.
Phys.org

Six reasons 2023 could be a very good year for climate action

Many people think of the annual UN climate talks as talkfests which achieve only incremental change, at best. Activist Greta Thunberg has described them as "blah blah blah" moments—grossly inadequate and too often hijacked by fossil fuel producers who would like the world to keep buying their main exports.
Interesting Engineering

China's new quantum code-breaking algorithm raises concerns in the US

Chinese researchers claim to have introduced a new code-breaking algorithm that, if successful, could render mainstream encryption powerless within years rather than decades. The team, led by Professor Long Guilu of Tsinghua University, proclaimed that a modest quantum computer constructed with currently available technology could run their algorithm, South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported on Wednesday.
AOL Corp

Royal family may be buried in 2,000-year-old tombs unearthed on Chinese mountainside

Along a mountainside in China, a collection of tombs with a potentially regal past lay buried for millennia — but not anymore. Archaeologists excavating an archaeological site in Changsha unearthed 21 vertical pit tombs containing over 200 artifacts, the Institute of Archaeology at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences said in a Tuesday, Jan. 10 news release via Xinhua, China’s state-affiliated news outlet.
Phys.org

Ancient Siberian genomes reveal genetic backflow from North America across the Bering Sea

The movement of people across the Bering Sea from North Asia to North America is a well-known phenomenon in early human history. Nevertheless, the genetic makeup of the people who lived in North Asia during this time has remained mysterious due to a limited number of ancient genomes analyzed from this region. Now, researchers reporting in Current Biology on January 12 describe genomes from ten individuals up to 7,500 years old that help to fill the gap and show gene flow from people moving in the opposite direction from North America to North Asia.
AOL Corp

800-year-old royal temple ruins unearthed in Beijing. Take a look at the items found

Centuries ago, the emperor and empress of China graced the halls of a riverside temple for ritual ceremonies, trusting the building as a royal archive. Centuries later, the temple ruins still boast of their regal past. Archaeologists began excavating the Guangyuanli site in central Beijing’s Jinzhong City ahead in preparation...

Comments / 0

Community Policy