Lionel Messi set to join Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia after being offered mega contract by Al Hilal
The Argentine has reportedly been offered up to £285 million a year to join the Saudi Pro League side
The Jewish Press
Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Sold Ballon d’Or Trophy to Israel’s Wealthiest Man
A new report has revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo’s 2013 Ballon d’Or prize was auctioned off for charity in 2017, collecting roughly $645,000 from Israel’s richest man, Idan Ofer, for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. According to Marca, with the original trophy apparently on display at his Madeira museum, Ronaldo...
Lionel Messi’s dad ‘in Riyadh’ for talks with Al-Hilal over stunning £245m-a-year transfer to eclipse Cristiano Ronaldo
SAUDI ARABIAN club's interest in Lionel Messi may not all be smoke and mirrors after reports emerged suggesting the World Cup winner's father was in the country. It was reported that Al-Halil want to bring Messi to the Middle East following the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo. Local media have reported...
Cristiano Ronaldo's heartwarming reunion with Real Madrid in Saudi Arabia ahead of Supercopa Clasico
Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo met up with his ex-club's current players to wish them luck before the final against Barcelona.
The U.S. Has a New Partner in the Fight Against China | Opinion
Tokyo just announced it will soon acquire the ability to destroy faraway targets with cruise missiles. This changes Japanese policy vis a vis the military.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Yardbarker
Brazil contact former Spain manager over vacant national team job
Brazil have been on the hunt for a new coach for a month now, after Tite left the position in the fallout from their World Cup quarter-final defeat to Croatia. There have been a number of names linked with the job, with Brazil reportedly contacting Jose Mourinho, Carlo Ancelotti and Pep Guardiola in recent weeks. There have also been reports that Fluminense’s Fernando Diniz, dubbed the ‘Brazilian Guardiola’, may get the job, according to Sport.
FIFA charges Argentina over World Cup final celebrations
ZURICH (AP) — FIFA opened a disciplinary case against the Argentine Football Association on Friday for alleged offensive player misconduct and violations of fair play at the World Cup final. FIFA cited its media and marketing regulations for prosecuting the case, which appears to relate to a boisterous celebration...
Jude Bellingham admits he has regrets over England's World Cup and still thinks about France loss
Reflecting on England's campaign in Qatar Bellingham revealed that despite his own performances, he wasn't happy with the Three Lions' quarter-final exit.
Lionel Messi LEVEL with Cristiano Ronaldo on 696 goals in Europe's top five leagues after PSG return
Lionel Messi is now level with Cristiano Ronaldo in goals scored in Europe's top five league after notching his 696th strike. The Argentinian superstar scored the second for PSG on Wednesday.
Sporting News
Can Man United win the Premier League? How Erik ten Hag has made believers of fans after derby comeback
OLD TRAFFORD, MANCHESTER — The first half of the 189th Manchester derby will not live too long in the memory, but there was at least one admirer of proceedings. Bastian Schweinsteiger didn't have the best of times from a footballing perspective in his two years at Old Trafford, but he has retained an affinity for Manchester United. He liked what he saw.
thecomeback.com
Enes Kanter Freedom targeted with huge bounty for capture
Former NBA player Enes Kanter Freedom now has a $500,000 bounty on his head. The New York Post reported Thursday that the Turkish government is offering up to 10 million Turkish Lira (roughly a half-million U.S. dollars) for “information leading to the capture of Freedom. The 30-year-old Freedom has...
BBC
Hero Cup: Continental Europe lead Great Britain and Ireland 3-2 after opening day
Continental Europe lead Great Britain and Ireland 3-2 after the opening day of the inaugural Hero Cup in Abu Dhabi. Great Britain and Ireland, led by Tommy Fleetwood, trailed in four of Friday's five fourballs matches. But Scotland's Robert MacIntyre and Seamus Power of Ireland beat Austria's Sepp Straka and...
Yardbarker
Arda Turan Explains Why He Rooted for Lionel Messi Over Cristiano Ronaldo to Win 2022 World Cup
Many current and former players pulled for Lionel Messi to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The 35-year-old would go on to lift the trophy that has long eluded him after Argentina defeated France in penalty kicks (4-2). In an interview on Mehmet Demirkol’s Galaxy Guide program on Socrates Youtube...
Sporting News
Man United vs Man City lineups, starting 11 for Premier League Manchester derby showdown
Manchester United were hammered 6-3 by Manchester City earlier this season but head into Saturday's return clash with renewed optimism. Erik ten Hag's side are on an eight-match winning run spanning all competitions and a ninth successive victory would move them to within a point of reigning champions City in the Premier League table.
Yardbarker
Barcelona take La Liga to court over ‘unequal competition conditions’
The war between LaLiga and Barcelona continues to rumble on, as the pair trade attacks. President Javier Tebas called out Barcelona and the other Superleague clubs for trying to ‘rob his house’, saying the project will destroy La Liga in the process. News has emerged that the two...
Yardbarker
Watch: Real Madrid star started to physically shake after meeting Cristiano Ronaldo
Young Brazil and Real Madrid star, Rodrygo was a nervous mess after meeting his idol Cristiano Ronaldo. The 38-year-old striker is currently preparing for his debut with his new side, Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia. It just so happens that his former club, Real Madrid is also there to compete against Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final.
Sporting News
What is PFL Europe? Schedule, how to watch new international league of MMA promotion
With a firm hold on the U.S. MMA market, the Professional Fighters League is looking to expand its influence. The organization, which already features several fighters from around the world, is literally looking to turn into a global phenomenon. The PFL recently announced the launch of PFL Europe, a standalone...
Yardbarker
FIFA to investigate Argentina following World Cup final actions
It’s safe to say that the Argentinian players were overcome with emotion following their World Cup victory in December, securing the country’s first global crown since 1986. Scenes of pure elation were visible when Sevilla defender Gonzalo Montiel netted the winning penalty, likewise when captain Lionel Messi lifted...
FOX Sports
Benzema leads Madrid against Barcelona in Super Cup final
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Karim Benzema is ready to put his World Cup disappointment behind him by winning yet another trophy with Real Madrid. The Ballon d’Or holder, who was kept from playing for France at the World Cup in Qatar due to injury, will lead Madrid against Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final on Sunday.
