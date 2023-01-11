ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Jewish Press

Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Sold Ballon d’Or Trophy to Israel’s Wealthiest Man

A new report has revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo’s 2013 Ballon d’Or prize was auctioned off for charity in 2017, collecting roughly $645,000 from Israel’s richest man, Idan Ofer, for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. According to Marca, with the original trophy apparently on display at his Madeira museum, Ronaldo...
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Yardbarker

Brazil contact former Spain manager over vacant national team job

Brazil have been on the hunt for a new coach for a month now, after Tite left the position in the fallout from their World Cup quarter-final defeat to Croatia. There have been a number of names linked with the job, with Brazil reportedly contacting Jose Mourinho, Carlo Ancelotti and Pep Guardiola in recent weeks. There have also been reports that Fluminense’s Fernando Diniz, dubbed the ‘Brazilian Guardiola’, may get the job, according to Sport.
The Associated Press

FIFA charges Argentina over World Cup final celebrations

ZURICH (AP) — FIFA opened a disciplinary case against the Argentine Football Association on Friday for alleged offensive player misconduct and violations of fair play at the World Cup final. FIFA cited its media and marketing regulations for prosecuting the case, which appears to relate to a boisterous celebration...
thecomeback.com

Enes Kanter Freedom targeted with huge bounty for capture

Former NBA player Enes Kanter Freedom now has a $500,000 bounty on his head. The New York Post reported Thursday that the Turkish government is offering up to 10 million Turkish Lira (roughly a half-million U.S. dollars) for “information leading to the capture of Freedom. The 30-year-old Freedom has...
WASHINGTON STATE
BBC

Hero Cup: Continental Europe lead Great Britain and Ireland 3-2 after opening day

Continental Europe lead Great Britain and Ireland 3-2 after the opening day of the inaugural Hero Cup in Abu Dhabi. Great Britain and Ireland, led by Tommy Fleetwood, trailed in four of Friday's five fourballs matches. But Scotland's Robert MacIntyre and Seamus Power of Ireland beat Austria's Sepp Straka and...
Sporting News

Man United vs Man City lineups, starting 11 for Premier League Manchester derby showdown

Manchester United were hammered 6-3 by Manchester City earlier this season but head into Saturday's return clash with renewed optimism. Erik ten Hag's side are on an eight-match winning run spanning all competitions and a ninth successive victory would move them to within a point of reigning champions City in the Premier League table.
Yardbarker

Barcelona take La Liga to court over ‘unequal competition conditions’

The war between LaLiga and Barcelona continues to rumble on, as the pair trade attacks. President Javier Tebas called out Barcelona and the other Superleague clubs for trying to ‘rob his house’, saying the project will destroy La Liga in the process. News has emerged that the two...
Yardbarker

Watch: Real Madrid star started to physically shake after meeting Cristiano Ronaldo

Young Brazil and Real Madrid star, Rodrygo was a nervous mess after meeting his idol Cristiano Ronaldo. The 38-year-old striker is currently preparing for his debut with his new side, Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia. It just so happens that his former club, Real Madrid is also there to compete against Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final.
Sporting News

What is PFL Europe? Schedule, how to watch new international league of MMA promotion

With a firm hold on the U.S. MMA market, the Professional Fighters League is looking to expand its influence. The organization, which already features several fighters from around the world, is literally looking to turn into a global phenomenon. The PFL recently announced the launch of PFL Europe, a standalone...
Yardbarker

FIFA to investigate Argentina following World Cup final actions

It’s safe to say that the Argentinian players were overcome with emotion following their World Cup victory in December, securing the country’s first global crown since 1986. Scenes of pure elation were visible when Sevilla defender Gonzalo Montiel netted the winning penalty, likewise when captain Lionel Messi lifted...
FOX Sports

Benzema leads Madrid against Barcelona in Super Cup final

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Karim Benzema is ready to put his World Cup disappointment behind him by winning yet another trophy with Real Madrid. The Ballon d’Or holder, who was kept from playing for France at the World Cup in Qatar due to injury, will lead Madrid against Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final on Sunday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy