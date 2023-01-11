ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

wlds.com

More Information Released, Springfield Police Statement on Springfield EMS Workers Charged with Murder

More information has come available about the evidence and the circumstances that led to 2 Springfield EMS workers being charged with first-degree murder. LifeStar EMS workers Peter Cadigan and Peggy Finley are being held in the Sangamon County Jail on $1 million bond each, as the charging documents contends they both knew that their actions in restraining Earl Moore Jr. face down could cause his death or great bodily harm.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Two LifeStar EMS Workers Arrested For First-Degree Murder in Springfield Patient’s Death

Two LifeStar EMS workers in Springfield have been charged with first-degree murder of a person in their care. In a press conference today, Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright said that 35 year old Earl L. Moore was in the care of two Lifestar EMS workers after they were called to a home in Springfield last month. 50 year old Peter Cadigan and 44 year old Peggy J. Finley have each been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in Moore’s death. The citations for Finley and Cadigan were filed by the Illinois State Police.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Jacksonville Man Arrested For Links to Recent Burglaries After Attempting to Flee Police

Jacksonville Police apprehended a man wanted in relation to previous burglaries in town this week last night. Jacksonville Police were on patrol for a wanted subject in the 800 block Hackett Avenue shortly after 8:15 last night. Police later located the subject in question, 30 year old David Z.K. Morris of the 900 block of Allen Avenue at a residence in that area at 8:24PM.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
Springfield-Based Musician Declared Missing

Springfield authorities are looking for a local musician who has gone missing. James Bradley, Jr., also known as JJ Bradley, a known singer and guitarist in Springfield was last seen on December 15th near the Blue Grouch Pub after a performance in the 500 block of Maple Street. Bradley’s not been seen nor heard from since.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
