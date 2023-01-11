Read full article on original website
Related
Sand battery: An innovative way to store renewable energy
Polar Night Energy (PNE), a Finnish company, is leading the way in demonstrating that large power storage solutions need not be made using lithium. Instead, the company has turned to a widely available resource: sand. In 2022, the company revealed the world's first sand battery. As the world scales up...
maritime-executive.com
Offshore "Wind Theft" Could Prompt Legal Conflicts Between Developers
Offshore wind farm developers already have to contend with rising costs and supply chain shortages, but in areas where the industry is expanding rapidly, they face a challenge after construction as well: "wind theft" by the next new installation built upwind. In a new study, researchers from the University of...
eenews.net
Black business owners test offshore wind for diversity
UNIONDALE, N.Y. — Deidre Helberg wandered the conference hall, past booths occupied by construction companies, shipping firms and cable manufacturers, and wondered where she fit in. Like most people here, Helberg was drawn to the trade show by the prospect of supplying equipment to an offshore wind project planned...
gcaptain.com
Oceans of Energy receives Approval in Principle from Bureau Veritas for their high wave offshore solar farm system
Bureau Veritas, a world leader in testing, inspection and certification, has delivered an Approval in Principle to Oceans of Energy, a market leader in offshore solar farms, for their system design of a high wave offshore solar farm system. The Oceans of Energy’s offshore solar farm system is the world’s...
wasteadvantagemag.com
European Company to Make All Wind Turbine Blades 100 Percent Recyclable, Plans to Build Six Recycling Factories
Denmark-based company Continuum plans to make all wind turbine blades fully recyclable and stop landfilling and their emissions-intensive processing into cement with six industrial-scale recycling factories across Europe, backed by investment from the Danish venture capital firm Climentum Capital and a grant from the UK’s Offshore Wind Growth Partnership (OWGP).
6 Appliances To Turn Off This Winter To Avoid Higher Bills
Electricity prices have jumped in recent months as inflation endures. Though we always see a spike in costs during the winter due to increased usage of select appliances, this winter could usher in...
CNBC
Planned wind farm told it will need to shut down for five months a year to protect parrots
Project approval is subject to a range of conditions, including one related to the Orange-bellied Parrot, which the Australian government says is critically endangered. The interaction of wind turbines with the natural world is likely to become an area of major debate and discussion going forward. The U.S. Energy Information...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Sunrise brief: California pulls the plug on rooftop solar
Ultium Cells closes on $2.5 billion DOE loan for three U.S. battery manufacturing plants The battery cell manufacturing company is a joint venture of LG Energy Solution and General Motors. Meta procures 720 MW of solar for southeast data centers from Silicon Ranch Silicon Ranch will build, own, operate and...
There’s nothing clean about offshore wind development unless California tribes are involved
Officials from California's largest tribe are concerned about the lack of engagement so far by offshore wind companies, reviving worries over the historic extraction of resources without their involvement.
An Excess of Weed Has Caused Prices to Plummet Across the Nation and Leaving Businesses Struggling
With more and more states legalizing marijuana, the cannabis industry has seen a surge in growth. While the increased demand for products has been a great for many businesses, it can be argued that the current market is oversaturated with product (source). This article looks at how legal weed industries across the US are experiencing too much product and plummeting prices, as well as what this could mean for businesses in these states.
Gas boilers should be banned within a decade, says major review of Sunak climate plans
New gas boilers should be banned within a decade while the installation of heat pumps must be “turbo-charged”, according to a new government review of the UK’s net zero plans.The review, carried out by leading green Tory MP Chris Skidmore and published on Friday, says that the national transition to net zero carbon emissions – including replacing boilers and buying electric cars – will cost households £4,000 to £6,000 on average up to 2040, with savings possible only after that.The review recommends the target for phasing out gas boilers be set at 2033 – two years earlier than currently...
1,200 jobs at risk as Amazon proposes closure of three warehouses
Amazon has revealed plans to shut three UK warehouses in a move which will impact 1,200 jobs.The company has launched consultations over the closure of sites in Hemel Hempstead, Doncaster and Gourock, in the west of Scotland.All workers at the sites will be offered roles at other Amazon locations.The online technology giant has also revealed plans for two new major fulfilment centres in Peddimore, West Midlands, and Stockton-on-Tees, County Durham, which will create 2,500 jobs over the next three years.A spokesman for the company said: “We’re always evaluating our network to make sure it fits our business needs and to...
NASDAQ
BP to Sell Renewable Power From Ohio Arche Solar Farm to Meta
BP plc BP entered an agreement to sell power to Meta Platforms Inc. META from its Arche Solar project in Ohio, currently under development. The agreement is part of BP’s strategy to shift away from fossil fuels and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. BP started constructing the 134-megawatt Arche Solar...
maritime-executive.com
Survey Work Begins for Offshore Wind Farms in NY Bight
Less than a year after the record-setting auctions for leases in the New York Bight, initial survey work is beginning for the U.S.’s next large offshore wind farms. Coinciding with the start of the offshore survey work, however, a group of environmentalists is calling for a suspension of the efforts after whales recently beached on the New Jersey shoreline.
Grid operator PJM probes U.S. power supply woes during December storm
NEW YORK, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The largest U.S. power-grid operator is probing why suppliers were unable to deliver needed power during a late December storm when customers narrowly avoided outages as freezing temperatures descended, officials said on Thursday.
Power plants fined $39 million for coming up short on Christmas Eve
PORTLAND, Maine — As New Englanders celebrated Christmas Eve, the power grid operator came closer to ordering rolling blackouts than it had in more than four years as several power plants failed to deliver on reserve capacity. ISO New England imposed penalties of roughly $39 million on power plant...
PV Tech
Green Genius sells 152MW of late-stage solar projects in Spain to OX2
Lithuanian renewables company Green Genius and Swedish developer OX2 have signed an agreement for the acquisition of 152MW of solar projects in Spain. OX2 will acquire from Green Genius six late-stage solar PV projects – all of which have obtained environmental permits – located in the region of Andalusia.
BBC
Energy bills: 'I was forced onto a prepayment meter'
Citizens Advice has called for a ban on energy companies "forcing" customers onto prepayment meters because they are struggling to pay bills. The charity estimates that 3.2 million people in Britain ran out of credit on their prepayment meter last year, the equivalent of one every 10 seconds. Audrey Ridson,...
kalkinemedia.com
SAS CERENERGY® battery transforming Altech Chemicals (ASX:ATC) into battery energy company
Altech recently proposed a change of its name from Altech Chemicals Limited to Altech Batteries Limited. Altech believes that the new name represents the Company’s transition to a battery energy company. Altech has entered into a Joint Venture with world leading German research and development institute Fraunhofer IKTS to...
marinelink.com
Vessel Retrofits Could Accelerate U.S. Offshore Wind Development
Photo courtesy Bernhard Schulte Offshore /Matthias Giebichenstein. The U.S. Administration’s strategy to fast-track offshore wind development is exciting for overseas shipbuilders and service providers in the field. Joint ventures meeting Jones Act requirements will support accelerating development. Some question, however, whether ambitious 2030 targets can actually be achieved. Ulstein...
Comments / 0