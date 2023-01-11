ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Android Authority

Apple Watch Series 7 vs Series 8: Should you upgrade?

The Apple Watch Ultra stole the spotlight at its late 2022 launch event, but the mainstream Apple Watch Series 8 is better suited for most users. As such, the vanilla Apple Watch line will likely continue to be a very popular option, and thankfully it gets a handful of new hardware and software features over the Watch Series 7, like a new temperature sensor and crash detection. But is that enough to justify an upgrade if you already have its predecessor? Here’s a look at the Apple Watch Series 7 vs Series 8!
BGR.com

Report: All iPhone 15 models will feature the Dynamic Island

DSCC’s Ross Young has repeatedly reported that all iPhone 15 models will feature the Dynamic Island. This hardware-software integration introduced with the iPhone 14 Pro is how Apple replaced the five years old notch, first introduced on the iPhone X. The Dynamic island shows important alerts, notifications, and activities....
Phone Arena

Remember Apple's 2021 iPad 10.2? It's now on sale at its lowest prices ever

Apple's iPad lineup at the beginning of 2023 is almost unusually expansive and full of objectively great mobile computing options for different budgets, but no matter your personal preferences when it comes to screen size, form factor, or processing power, it's hard to see how anyone could possibly view the company's 2021-released 10.2-inch model as the all-around best tablet for them.
Phone Arena

Apple's Dynamic Island to trickle down to iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has it that Apple might bring all upcoming iPhone 15 models across the same design language by bringing the Dynamic Island punch-hole cutout to the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. The fresh design element, which has some functionality uses aside from eliminating the notch, was an exclusive new feature on last year's top-of-the-line iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Aside from shaking up the looks of the premium iPhones, the Dynamic Island is a bit more than your regular hole-punch: it is widely used in concert with the iOS interface, showing ongoing notifications, privacy indicators, music album art, navigational directions, and others.
Gizmodo

Nothing Phone (1) is Finally Available in the U.S.

Six months after Nothing originally debuted the Phone (1), it is now available for U.S. users. The Nothing Phone (1) costs $300 and can be purchased directly through the manufacturer’s website. But caveat emptor, buying this device means actively entering a beta program. Nothing is selling the black version...
ZDNet

Don't waste your money on these Apple products: January 2023 edition

2022 was a busy year for Apple, with the company updating pretty much everything, from the iPhone, the AirPods Pro, the Apple Watch, and the iPad and iPad Pro. This means that it enters 2023 with a very strong lineup of products, and a lot less "old stuff" than we've seen in previous years.
TechRadar

Apple’s OLED MacBook could arrive as soon as next year

Apple is reportedly working on its first OLED MacBook – and analysts predict it could arrive as early as next year. The news comes by way of reliable tipster Ming-Chi Kuo, who claims in a new Twitter thread (opens in new tab) that the greater design freedom afforded by OLED display technology “has caused Apple to plan to ship the OLED MacBook by the end of 2024 at the earliest.”
CNET

What It'll Take for Me to Want to Buy a Samsung Galaxy S23

Samsung's Galaxy S22 features a fresh design and an upgraded camera that's better at seeing in the dark. But there's plenty of room for Samsung to further upgrade with the Galaxy S23, expected to arrive in February. In particular, I'd like to see longer-lasting batteries, more photographic features that take...
BGR.com

Report: microLED Apple Watch set for 2025 launch

Reliable display analyst Ross Young reports that the upcoming microLED Apple Watch is expected to be released in spring 2025, as the production on the panels for this device is set to start at the end of 2024. Young’s report was shared with his Super Follow list on Twitter (via...
Gizmodo

These Pearl Earrings Are Secretly Wireless Earbuds

Wireless earbuds are no longer just a convenient way to listen to music and podcasts. As work continues to shift away from offices and we’re more dependent on virtual meetings and phone calls, many of us leave earbuds in all day long, but for those wanting something more fashionable and invisible than a white stick, the Nova H1 buds look more like earrings than tech accessories.
Apple Insider

Apple might use LG to produce micro LED Apple Watch displays

An analyst believes that LG Display is building a small line of micro LED components for next-gen Apple Watch models. Display analyst Ross Young of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) tweeted on Friday that the small line of backplanes, a type of electrical component, will start production in the second half of 2024. It is this small line, Young believes, that will likely assemble micro LED displays for an official launch in 2025.
Apple Insider

Apple may be designing its own Apple Watch MicroLED screen

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — In a continuing effort to provide its own components for its devices and cut out potential market competitors, Apple is reportedly designing its own MicroLED screens starting with the Apple Watch. As previously reported,...
The Verge

YouTube’s testing free ad-supported TV channels

YouTube is testing free ad-supported TV channels that show content from certain media companies, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal. The concept is similar to services like Pluto TV, Roku’s Live TV channels, or the experiences built into TVs from companies like Samsung, LG, and Vizio — there will be a “hub” that lets you pick what you want to watch.

