Longtime champion for charitable bingo, veterans and children passes away

VICTORIA, Texas- Will Martin, a beloved Crossroads community member has passed away.

Will Martin was a United States Navy veteran who was very active in the Crossroads veteran community, as well as the charitable bingo community.

He was a longtime champion of the nonprofits that benefit charitable bingo funds.

Martin worked to combat illegal gaming rooms and was a leader in the writing and passing of an illegal bingo ordinance that helped eliminate several of these illegal operations.

His friend Sandi Lucas tells us that will passed away Friday night after a brief stay in a Victoria hospital and that he will be greatly missed.

His memorial service starts at 11 a.m. on Tuesday. January 17, 2at Son Valley Ranch and goes until 1 p.m. with a reception to follow at the Son Valley Ranch hall.

