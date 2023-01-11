ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's What Leah Remini Had To Say About Jerrod Carmichael's Scientology Joke About Tom Cruise At The Golden Globes

By Natasha Jokic
 3 days ago

Golden Globes host Jerrod Carmichael joked about Tom Cruise 's ties with Scientology at last night's awards show.

Rich Polk / NBC via Getty Images

For context, Tom returned his three Golden Globes — which he won for Jerry Maguire , Born on the Fourth of July , and Magnolia — in 2021 in protest of the lack of diversity in the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

Kim Kulish / AFP via Getty Images

"Backstage I found these three Golden Globes awards that Tom Cruise returned," Jerrod began.

#GoldenGlobes host Jerrod Carmichael makes a dig at Scientology: "Backstage, I found these three Golden Globe awards that Tom Cruise returned...I think maybe we take these three things and exchange them for the safe return of Shelly Miscavige." https://t.co/m069JEKekW

@Variety 02:30 AM - 11 Jan 2023

Jerrod then evoked Shelly Miscavige, wife of Scientology leader, David Miscavige, who has not been seen publicly in years. Indeed, David was Tom's best man at his wedding to Katie Holmes — an event that Shelly was reportedly not at.

Pierre-philippe Marcou / AFP via Getty Images

"Look, I'm just the host briefly, or whatever, but I have a pitch: Maybe we take these three things and exchange them for the safe return of Shelly Miscavige," Jerrod continued, to gasps from the audience. He then went on to introduce Tom's Top Gun: Maverick costars, Glen Powell and Jay Ellis.

NBC

Leah Remini, a vocal ex-member of Scientology who filed a missing persons report for Shelly after she left the organization, thanked Jerrod for the joke.

Thank you Jerrod Carmichael! Where is Shelly??#GoldenGlobes2023 #GoldenGlobes

@LeahRemini 03:13 AM - 11 Jan 2023

Leah has previously criticized Tom amid his Top Gun: Maverick success, tweeting last summer, "Tom Cruise knows exactly what goes on in Scientology. Don’t let the movie star charm fool you."

Thank you to my friend @claireheadley for your courage. You have continued to speak out despite the non-stop attacks from Scientology. And as Claire says in her post below, Tom Cruise knows exactly what goes on in Scientology. Don’t let the movie star charm fool you.

@LeahRemini 06:39 PM - 11 Jun 2022

Right on.

UPDATE A spokesperson for Scientology reached out to BuzzFeed with a 2022 LAPD statement asserting that Shelly was found "Alive and safe" by detectives in 2014.

Jan. 13, 2023, at 19:36 PM

