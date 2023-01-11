ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newly elected 'anti-woke' member a focus of Lafayette school board meeting

By Noe Padilla, Lafayette Journal & Courier
 3 days ago
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Hiatt Administration Center was packed to near capacity Monday as members from the community attended the latest Lafayette School Corporation meeting.

The presence of Charles “Chuck” Hockema on the board brought out vocal opponents to his November election. About 80 people filled the audience section of the meeting room.

Hockema, sworn onto the board on Monday, ran on a platform of preserving “traditional values and beliefs,” notably that he didn’t want teachers to promote the “gay agenda” and "woke ideology” in the classroom.

These views led to the large gathering on Monday, where around six people spoke out against Hockema.

Hockema quietly listened to everyone who spoke.

“It’s our job to speak out when anti-LGBTQ rhetoric comes to our town or to our schools. I suggest we lead with love instead,” said Tonya Agnew, a resident of Lafayette and mother of two boys who’ve graduated from the LSC.

Agnew and her wife were present at the meeting to protest the rhetoric that Hockema had said in interviews post-election.

“Our kid’s accomplishments have nothing to do with my wife and I being gay. It has absolutely nothing to do with it. It has everything to do with their drive, their support system, their feeling of belonging at their school and in their community. We choose to live in Lafayette and raise our kids here because, for the most part, we felt welcomed.”

Throughout the public comment portion of the meeting, speakers referred to Hockema’s presence on the board as a disruption to the “welcomed” feeling that LGBTQ students may have held towards LSC.

This was echoed by Razz Willett, a trans student and senior at Jefferson High School, who initially had no plans to speak at Monday’s meeting. After giving it a second thought, they knew they had to show up to the meeting to share their concerns about Hockema’s position on the board.

“I very much have been dreading the time when he gets into office, and I’m sure there might be other people on the board that have close or similar views to him, maybe. But I’m not that educated on that. But I do know that Hockema is one of many out there that are scary,” said Willett.

“I’m very scared for my community, especially with people who may be opposed to my way of life or any of my friends.

“I heard about him last semester in my government class. And started reading about him and started to learn more about him and got very passionate about it and got very upset with some of his policies and just ideas. So, I guess when I heard about this, I thought what better time to go and state what I need to say.”

One school board member Brian Wagner wanted to showcase his overt support for the LGBTQ youth of the LSC. Wagner could be seen wearing a rainbow tie to this month’s meeting.

When asked why he wore the tie, Wagner replied, “Sometimes you just got to stand up and make a statement, I guess.”

Beyond the students and concerned parents, there were a few local organizers who also spoke at the meeting.

“Tippecanoe ACTS encourages the LSC to resist injustice and oppression in whatever forms they might present themselves," said Diana Hoke, an organizer for Tippecanoe ACTS. "It is crucial that you celebrate and love our children for whoever they are because when textbooks teach their stories. When classrooms welcome their stories. When other adults model their stories. When library books tell their stories.

"When their school visibly demonstrates your stories are welcomed here, then we will see our schools and community continue to grow as safer, healthier, and more accepting places to learn and to live,”

Hockema’s response to the meeting

After the meeting and with the room mostly empty, Hockema spoke with members of the media to reflect on his first day on the school board.

“It was interesting. Just seeing how the order of things are presented and approved of and what’s been done in the past and what’s going to be done in the future for us,” he said.

The Journal & Courier asked how he felt after hearing the community speak during the public comment section of the meeting.

“The main thing that was spoken about is by people who didn’t understand my statement initially, because I never said that I hate LGBTQ people or find any offense by them. That’s their business. They have that right,” said Hockema

“What I did say was that I didn’t want teachers or any influential persons who has that ideology, they don’t have any more of a right to push their agenda to the children, because the children are there for a curriculum by the state of Indiana, and that does not include anything outside of that curriculum.

“I’m not allowed to go into a classroom and try and tell the children about my religion, so why would anybody else spew their ideologies to children that are impressionable at younger ages?”

“I don’t want to be misconstrued that I hate these people or anything else. All I want is for them to keep their personal life personal and to not be bringing it into the school system."

During the public comment section of the meeting, Michael Morris, Hockema’s sole vocal supporter, highlighted how Hockema decided not to receive compensation during his tenure on the board.

The J&C asked Hockema his reasoning for this decision.

“I refused pay, because I just wanted to do this as service to the community without pay. I didn’t want to be included. I’ve hired many people in my lifetime, and we always had policies for persons that you employ to follow certain instructions because you are an employee. And I said I did not want to be an employee of the LSC, I am an employee of the voters and that’s why I refused payment,” said Hockema.

The J&C also asked Hockema what his first plan was to do now that he’s on the board. He expressed a desire to examine students’ curriculum and reading material to ensure that they fall in line with the Indiana code.

“I plan to try and get together parents who are interested in taking a look into that whole issue, books, reading material, and the curriculum.”

Noe Padilla is a reporter for the Journal & Courier. Email him at Npadilla@jconline.com and follow him on Twitter at 1NoePadilla.

Shoe
2d ago

I was taught about the birds and the bees in school 50 years ago. … But they didn’t bring up a darn thing about so many varieties or species. Too far is too far. Beyond the basics is grooming.

