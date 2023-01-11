ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, IN

Academy Sports + Outdoors announces expansion into Lafayette

By Deanna Watson, Lafayette Journal & Courier
LAFAYETTE, Ind. − A national sports and outdoors retailer announced plans to expand into Lafayette, bringing the potential of 60 new jobs to the community.

Academy Sports + Outdoors Inc. announced Wednesday plans for a new location in Lafayette in the spring of 2023. The store, marking the fourth location in Indiana, will be in Lafayette Pavilions and fill over 60,000 square feet of space.

“We’re excited to be a new destination for the Lafayette community to find everything they need to pursue their sports and outdoors passions with top national brands like Nike, Adidas, Yeti, Columbia, Carhartt, and many more,” said Sam Johnson, Academy’s Executive Vice President of Retail Operations, said in a release to the Journal & Courier.

“At Academy Sports + Outdoors we deliver fun, great value, and unmatched service that makes it easier for Boilermaker fans to gear up for gameday, kids to play ball, hunters to prepare for deer season, and active families to find the apparel and shoes they want.”

Expected at the new location will be a wide assortment of sports and outdoors products, including recognizable top brands such as The North Face, Wolverine, Berkley, Winchester, Chubbies, and Under Armour, plus Academy’s brands of Magellan Outdoors, Freely, H2OX, R.O.W., BCG, and Mosaic.

Academy’s new store will also provide online pick-up in store service and free shipping on most online orders over $25, according to the release.

Individuals interested in careers at Academy Sports + Outdoors can visit careers.academy.com to apply for open positions.

