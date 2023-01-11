ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women outnumber men in NM House for the first time

By Sherry Robinson
Carlsbad Current-Argus
Carlsbad Current-Argus
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EGphr_0kBAn97d00

When the legislative session opens on Jan. 17, women will hold a majority of seats in the state House for the first time.

Bertha Paxton and Louise Coe would be pleased.

A century ago, Paxton was the first woman in the House. She was a Democrat representing Doña Ana County.

Paxton did a lot of public speaking that year. She told the League of Women Voters, “The men, many of them older members of the legislature, have given me a hearty welcome and their cooperation. Women need have no hesitancy in entering upon their political duties. They are needed, wanted and accepted.”

At the end of the 1923 session, the House voted to hang her photograph on the chamber’s walls with the other notables. Paxton thanked the members for their courteous treatment, and said she was encouraged for women entering politics.

“Mrs. Paxton showed good sense, a level head, an adequate conception of her office and its responsibilities, exhibited dignity and good nature and was of valuable service to her constituents,” wrote the Santa Fe New Mexican. Paxton served one term.

In 1925 Louise H. Coe, a 28-year-old Democrat from Lincoln and Otero counties, became the first woman in the Senate and served four consecutive terms until 1941. A former teacher and superintendent, Coe chaired the Senate Education Committee. She became Senate President Pro Tem in 1929, the nation’s first woman in that position. Coe wrote that she spoke out about bills she considered important without being unladylike.

She left the Senate in 1941 to run for Congress and lost in the primary to Clinton Anderson. She was the last woman in the state Senate until 1965 and only other president pro tem has been Mary Kay Papen.

By 1949, the Order of Women Legislators (OWL) had 31 members, but in 1957, the Legislature was back to one woman – Irene Mann, an Albuquerque Republican. It was the lowest point since 1923. A political columnist warned: “The ladies, bless ‘em, had better brush off their rolling pins, powder their noses and limber up their tongues, or they’re going to be eliminated from public affairs.”

Few accepted his challenge. From 1950 to 1975, only 16 women served, and only since 1973 did the Senate have more than one woman.

From 2000 to 2016 the number stuck in the thirties. Then it rocketed steadily upward, according to the Albuquerque Journal.

This year the Center for Women and Politics at Rutgers University ranks New Mexico sixth for its percentage of women legislators, with 43.8%. The number of women lawmakers zoomed from 34 in 2018 to 49. (A pending appointment might push this to 50.) This year, women will make up 53% of the state House.

What does this mean? We think of women as more focused on education and health, but it’s 2023. Women have mostly the same interests as men – crime, taxes, economy, environment. The difference is in approach.

When I started covering the Legislature in 2011, I noticed that on the House or Senate floor, women only spoke when they had something to say. Men, especially lawyers, were more likely to enjoy the sound of their own voices.

Another personal observation: Women are more driven to get things done and less patient with wasting time. UNM Political Science Professor Michael Rocca told the Journal that Bottom of Form

research shows female legislators tend to produce a more deliberative government body with increased decorum.

“Where men tend to assume more competitive, combative and authoritative styles,” Rocca said, “women have been shown to emphasize compromise, consensus building and cooperation.”

It took New Mexico 100 years to reach parity in one chamber, and many states aren’t even close. That deserves a little celebration. Then, as Bertha Paxton said, there’s a lot of work to do.

