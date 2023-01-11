'Horrific but predictable.' ACLU calls for review into fatal border patrol chase

LAS CRUCES – The American Civil Liberties Union called for an investigation Tuesday after a Customs and Border Protections car chase ended with two deaths and eight injuries.

In an emailed statement, Senior Staff Attorney at the ACLU of New Mexico Rebecca Sheff said the incident was “horrific but predictable.”

“This tragic incident is the horrific but predictable outcome of the Border Patrol’s reckless vehicle pursuits, which put at risk the lives of people seeking asylum in the U.S., as well as all New Mexicans,” she said.

According to a statement from CBP, an agent attempted to pull over a vehicle near the Strauss Road and Pete Domenici Highway intersection around 11 p.m. on Jan. 8.

“An agent activated emergency lights to initiate a vehicle stop, and the suspect vehicle immediately sped away from the agent,” the statement said. “Within seconds, the driver lost control of the suspected vehicle and was involved in a rollover accident with multiple injuries.”

Later that night, the Sunland Park Fire Department posted images of the wreck on their social media pages and said two people had died while eight others were injured. Sunland Park fire said two people had to be flown to an El Paso hospital and were in critical condition.

CBP described the crash as a “human smuggling incident” in their statement but did not provide additional information.

The Doña Ana County Sheriff’s office leads the investigation into the crash. CPB said it would review the incident via its Office of Professional Responsibility.

When the Sun-News asked for any updates on the crash, the internal review and whether anyone involved had been charged, a CBP spokesperson referred the Sun-News to an Immigrations and Customs Enforcement spokesperson.

The Sun-News is awaiting a response from ICE.

“It’s imperative that the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Office of Professional Responsibility conduct a thorough and transparent investigation of this crash,” Sheff said.

Last July, a similar incident left two dead in the wake of a border patrol car chase.

In that incident, New Mexico State Police accused Julio Garcia Rascon, 19, of Ciudad Juárez, of two counts of vehicular homicide. Garcia Rascon is now being prosecuted in federal court after state prosecutors dismissed the case. However, he remains jailed as of this article’s publication.

According to a 2019 study conducted by ProPublica, nearly one in three border patrol car chase ends with a crash – many of them fatal. The CLUS estimates 93 people have died during car chases with border patrol agents.

Other police agencies – including Las Cruces Police Department – have chosen to limit how often they chase suspects because of the inherent risk. By contrast, the border patrol policy is much less rigid.

According to the CBP policy, agents may initiate a chase when they believe the fleeing suspect is more dangerous than the high-speed chase itself.

“It’s also long past time CBP releases its revised vehicle pursuit policy, which needs to prioritize best practices and the preservation of life,” Sheff said.

Justin Garcia covers crime, courts and public safety. He can be reached via email at JEGarcia@lcsun-news.com.