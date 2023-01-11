ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caddo Parish, LA

New Caddo Parish School Board members sworn in

By Makenzie Boucher, Shreveport Times
 3 days ago
Tuesday, Jan. 10, 12 school board members were sworn into their seats on the Caddo Parish School Board.

Of those 12 members stood four new elected officials, Steve Umling, Barbara Smith-Iverson, Katie McLain and Jessica Yeates. Some members were elected in the primary election on Nov. 8, 2022, while others were forced to battle it out in a runoff on Dec. 10, 2022.

Members of Districts 3, 4, 5, 6 and 9 ran unopposed while Jasmin Green, Christine Tharpe and Dottie Bell ran with opposition.

Jan. 10, marked the first official school board meeting with all the new members. A past school board member spoke to the new board shedding a bit of wisdom from her time of service.

Denee' Locke said, "stick to your core values, maintain integrity and extend grace." She continued by telling the newly sworn-in officials to work for the children of Caddo Parish because they are the future.

Here's a look at the new Caddo Parish School Board

  • District 1- Steve Umling
  • District 2- Jasmine Green
  • District 3- Dr. Terence Vinson
  • District 4- Don Little
  • District 5- Dr. Bonita Douzart
  • District 6- Mary Trammel
  • District 7- Barbara Smith-Iverson
  • District 8- Christine Tharpe
  • District 9- Barry F. Rachal
  • District 10- Barry F. Rachal
  • District 11- Jessica Yeates
  • District 12- Dottie Bell

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.

