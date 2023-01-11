Cheboygan Roundup: Inconsistency sinks Chief boys in home loss to Rudyard

CHEBOYGAN – Just a little more consistency during certain stretches of play and it might’ve been a different outcome for the Cheboygan Chiefs against a talented Rudyard team.

But too many inconsistent periods of play once again hurt the Chiefs, who suffered a 55-47 loss to the Bulldogs in a Straits Area Conference boys basketball home contest on Tuesday.

“We knew we were going to have to take care of the basketball, and we also knew that we were going to really have to match their intensity, get to the loose balls, scrap, boxing out – we had 15 turnovers in the first half,” said Cheboygan coach Jason Friday. “In the entire second quarter, we only had four rebounds. The first half is where we struggled, but we cleaned up a lot of those things and played them even up.”

Leading 11-7 after one quarter, the Bulldogs (7-1, 2-1 SAC) pushed their advantage to 24-16 by halftime, then increased it to nine at the end of three.

Pacing the Chiefs (2-6, 1-3) offensively was junior Kaleb Goodrich, who scored a team-high 16 points. Fellow junior Dylan Balazovic earned a double-double by tallying 10 points and 12 rebounds. Also for Cheboygan, Ethan Gibbons had seven points, Brennen Thater scored five, Caden Gardner added three, and Connor Gibbons, Jordan Johnson and Blake Blaskowski each chipped in with two.

Cam Peterson scored a game-high 17 points to lead Rudyard.

For Friday, he has confidence his team can flip the script when the two squads meet again later this winter.

“This is a team (Rudyard) – if we play well, if we play consistent, if we match the intensity – we’re going to be in good shape,” Friday said. "They don’t have any huge guys, but they have strong guys. If we can match that, then we’ll be successful. That’s been one of the problems all year we’ve talked about, is trying to be consistent, and we’re still working towards that.”

Cheboygan will be off until Monday, Jan. 16, when it hosts Gaylord in a non-conference matchup.

From now until then, Friday and his team will look to improve in some key areas.

“We want to try to get some early offense going, where we score quickly, but we’ve also got to make sure that we prevent transition buckets,” Friday said. “You can’t run with the defense, you’ve got to beat the defense down the court, and we did a good job of that against Grayling. We struggled a little bit against the Sault, and we struggled a little bit (against Rudyard) as well, and when you play games with an eight-point margin, a couple stops on the fast break can all a sudden, you’re looking at a four-point game and anything can happen.”

Cheboygan girls bowling beats Gaylord

ST. IGNACE – The Cheboygan girls bowling team improved its Northern Michigan Bowling Conference record to 5-0 after posting a 28-2 victory over Gaylord in St. Ignace on Tuesday.

For the Cheboygan girls, Alicia Vieau led the way by rolling games of 206 and 151, while Izzy Portman (193, 188), Izzy Taylor (183, 180), Jenna Knaffle (180, 145), Ellie Kennedy (142) and Lily McKervey (133) each chipped in as well.

This article originally appeared on Cheboygan Daily Tribune: Cheboygan Roundup: Inconsistency sinks Chief boys in home loss to Rudyard