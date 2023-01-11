Read full article on original website
Unique local retail store opening in Alabama this weekendKristen WaltersGardendale, AL
Birmingham Water Works Has Been Notified About a Pipe Water Leak Repair for About 6 Months. Hoover Residents are WaitingZack LoveBirmingham, AL
“Most Haunted Hotels In Tennessee”- 4 Hotels You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSTennessee State
Alabama witness attempting identification of spinning disc lightsRoger MarshAlabama State
10 Things to Do in Birmingham, AlabamaJameson StewardBirmingham, AL
New farmers market set to open in Hoover
A new farmers market is coming to Hoover. Organizers of The Farmer’s Market at Brock’s Gap have announced Saturday, March 4 as the market’s opening date. The team behind the market posted the news on the market’s Facebook page. The Famers Market at Brock’s Gap will...
Bham Now
27 New & Coming Soon Homes in Birmingham—Jan. 13-15
Are you looking for a new home in Birmingham? We’ve got 27 fresh, new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Jeff Richardson at 205-470-1307 or...
wbrc.com
Neighbors worry about lasting health concerns as the Moody landfill fire continues
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Moody landfill fire has been burning for almost two months now. Neighbors in nearby areas are still noticing harsh smells in the air and that’s causing one mother to wonder about the long-term effects. Jennifer Moore’s family lives about 15 minutes from the Moody...
wbrc.com
Students concerned about landfill fire in Moody
MOODY, Ala. (WBRC) - Leaders say they aren’t making major changes until they find out what the data shows from the testing the Alabama Department of Environmental Management and the Environmental Protection Agency completes at the landfill. St. Clair County Schools Superintendent Justin Burns says they have installed dozens...
sylacauganews.com
[WATCH] Master Distillers make huge announcement regarding a first for Talladega County
SYLACAUGA, Ala. – Bill and Rachel Embry were winners of the television show “Master Distillers” on the Discovery Channel a couple of weeks ago, and today they used the RadioAlabama avenue to announce something that will be a first for the Coosa Valley. Rachel and Bill appeared...
wvtm13.com
Renovations provide hope for future of Western Hills Mall
FAIRFIELD, Ala. — For people living in West Jefferson County, Western Hills Mall is a staple. Work is wrapping up on a renovation project at the mall, hopefully making it a more desirable place for new businesses to locate. "Yes, we do need something to bring more customers in...
wbrc.com
Birmingham’s Norwood Blvd construction underway, to be finished by summer
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - While it’s still in the early stages, storm sewer repairs in the 2900 block of Norwood Blvd are underway. City Engineer Mike Eddington says the contractor started putting up detour signs last week so construction is officially starting. Eddington says they’ll be replacing broken and...
wbrc.com
Birmingham, Hoover sending workers, equipment to Selma to assist with storm cleanup
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After the city of Selma sustained heavy damage during Thursday’s severe weather outbreak, Birmingham and Hoover are sending help to assist with clean up. In total, the two cities will be sending 24 public works employees on Saturday. “Our hearts go out to our friends...
wbrc.com
Trussville City Schools superintendent search
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Transparency, retention, and more attention to special needs students & teachers are just a few things parents look to see in the new superintendent for Trussville City Schools. Several attended Thursday’s community engagement to share their input as the interview process begins next month. There...
wbrc.com
Man living near landfill fire facing health struggles
MOODY, Ala. (WBRC) - Air quality is a huge question about the fire at a landfill in St. Clair County. Michael Hallman has lived in Moody his entire life and says the fire is adding to his preexisting health issues. It’s interrupting his daily activities and even has him considering moving.
birminghamtimes.com
Mayor Woodfin Seeks $26 Million for New and Existing Venues in Birmingham
Mayor Randall L. Woodfin this week presented a resolution of intent for a one-time $26 million investment to existing and new facilities within the city to enhance economic development as a sports and entertainment destination. The funding would be distributed among four locations:. –CrossPlex Village Family Fun Center design and...
wbrc.com
Cullman Caring for Kids Food Bank sees huge surge in need
CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - The Cullman Caring For Kids/United Way Food Bank is doing its part to help those struggling, but that is only getting harder. The food bank has been operating for over four decades, but they are serving more families now than ever before. In the month of December they served 670 families, and that number shows no signs of slowing down in 2023.
wbrc.com
Jimmie Hale Mission hosting warming station this weekend
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jimmie Hale Mission is hosting a warming station this weekend on Friday and Saturday evenings, January 13 and 14. The shelter will be available for anyone who needs shelter from the cold temperatures. The Jimmie Hale Mission is located downtown Birmingham at 3420 2nd Avenue...
wbrc.com
Alabama tourism spending up 15 percent in 2022
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - While uncertainty looms of the state of the country’s economy, there is some good news about the state of Alabama – the tourism business is booming. The state set an all-time record in 2022, with both the number of visitors and tourism spending up...
wbrc.com
Rising Star: Savannah Strong
Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Savannah Strong!. Savannah is a senior at Lincoln High School with a 3.95 GPA. She is Editor of the Yearbook, President of Senior Beta Club, and Captain of Volleyball team. In addition, she gives back through “Royalty” Mentoring Program and is a Talladega/Lincoln Chamber of Commerce Ambassador. Her positive attitude and hard work are always present.
Krystal opens company’s first store in six years in Alabama
On Tuesday, the popular southern classic, Krystal, will open its first store in six years in Center Point.
Shelby Reporter
Highway 119 project makes progress
ALABASTER – Progress is being made on the Alabama Department of Transportation’s Highway 119 widening project. Work is moving along to prepare the foundation for the widened road and the installation of culverts and drainage, according to an official Facebook post by the city of Alabaster. The project...
Unique local retail store opening in Alabama this weekend
A unique local retail store in Alabama is hosting its grand opening event this weekend with fun giveaways and discounts. Read on to learn more. If you love shopping for cute, trendy outfits but often have a difficult time finding your size or prefer to shop at local boutiques, then you may be excited to learn about a new women's clothing boutique opening in Alabama this weekend.
How to enter ‘Hamilton’ lottery for $10 tickets in Alabama
Theatergoers in Alabama who are counting their pennies should know there’s a cheap (and fairly easy) way to see “Hamilton” during its run in Birmingham. A limited number of $10 tickets for each performance of the Tony-winning musical will be available through a digital lottery that starts on Friday, Jan. 13.
Bham Now
John Cassimus announces return of Zoës Kitchen in Crestline
In a surprise announcement, the Cassimus family, the founders of Zoës Kitchen, posted on social media their intention to reopen the popular Mountain Brook Crestline location ( 225 Country Club Park) which closed last month. It’s Back!. Declaring on the @zoeskitchenbham Instagram page:. Original Zoës. Same owners.
