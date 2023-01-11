ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida bill proposed to make citizen’s arrests illegal

By Sam Sachs
 3 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Miami lawmaker proposed a new bill for the Florida legislative session to make citizen’s arrests illegal .

As written , House Bill 25 would make it a crime for citizens who are not law enforcement officers to arrest someone for allegedly violating state laws. However, the bill leaves two exceptions.

Florida lawmaker proposes banning release of balloons outdoors without court approval

If a law enforcement officer is outside of their jurisdiction, they may arrest someone who commits a felony in their presence, or when they have probably cause to believe someone has committed a felony.

For a Florida resident who detains, without use of deadly force, someone that has broken into their home, vehicle, or vessel, detention is legal until law enforcement arrives.

Should HB 25 pass, it will be in effect on July 1. It was proposed on Dec. 23.

Jerry.
3d ago

That’s great, this stupid bill gives Criminal the right to break into your home or vehicle steal anything they want but you can’t do anything about it other than politely asking the Criminal stay and wait for the police to come IF the Criminal that Criminal will allow you to call the police!

BothSidesCorrupt
3d ago

If I'm detaining someone in my home for breaking in, the ambulance should be called too.

The Broom
3d ago

what makes you think you get to keep talking after your covid-19 luciferian power grab hoax? you are the Hellbound you always were and now it is undeniable your strapped you are bound you have no right to speak to others your sentence is your own

