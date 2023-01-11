ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockdale, TX

Texas resident wins $1 million in lottery scratch game

AUSTIN / ROCKDALE, Texas (FOX 44) – A Rockdale resident has claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game $1,000,000 Crossword! The Texas Lottery says the ticket was purchased at Arvin’s Liquor, located at 1020 E. Cameron Avenue (Unit B) in Rockdale. The winner has chosen to remain anonymous. This […]
Texan claims million-dollar scratch ticket prize in Rockdale

ROCKDALE, Texas — A Rockdale resident is a million dollars richer after claiming the top prize winning ticket in the $1,000,000 Crossword ticket game. The ticket, according to the Texas Lottery Commission, was purchased at Arvin's Liquor, located at 1020 E. Cameron Ave. There are approximately 19,277, 675 tickets...
