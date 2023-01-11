Read full article on original website
Scholars
Slippery Rock University has announced its dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester. The dean’s list consists of undergraduate students who earned a semester grade-point average of 3.5 or higher, based on a schedule of at least 12 credits. Local students on the dean’s list are Ryan Lienert and Angeliese Wahl. ••
