wpr.org

From 'dream' property to nightmare: Some Wisconsinites pay the price for pollution they didn’t cause

After 17 years in the Air Force, Zach Skrede was thrilled to move back home. Skrede, who grew up about a half hour south of Madison, moved to the town of Easton in Adams County, Wisconsin, in 2019. He took a job at the Oxford Federal Correctional Institution — a medium security federal prison — as a facilities engineering technician to help in part with a roof renovation project.
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

Marinette man dives for lost treasure, promotes environmental clean-up

MARINETTE, Wis. (WLUC) - One person’s trash is another’s treasure. A Wisconsin man has become well known in the fishing community for his salvage dives across Wisconsin and Upper Michigan. Ed Bieber started diving four years ago. “I started out filling up a little bin,” Bieber said. “Then...
MARINETTE, WI
WSAW

First Alert Weather: Sunshine cameo Saturday, umbrella weather Monday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The middle of January will not resemble what is typically going on weather-wise for North Central Wisconsin. Instead of being in the middle of a cold snap, relatively mild conditions continue. Clouds will be more common for the holiday weekend with a good risk of light to moderate rain on Monday.
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

DNR issues rare winter air advisory for parts of Wisconsin

WISCONSIN — An air quality advisory from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, labeled "unhealthy for sensitive groups," was set to expire overnight into Thursday across Polk, St. Croix, Pierce, Barron, Dunn, Pepin, Chippewa and Eau Claire counties. “The weather pattern in the Eau Claire area has been the...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Minnesota

Wisconsin man found dead in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Minn – A Wisconsin man was found dead in Polk County late Wednesday night.According to the Polk County Sheriff's office, the Polk County Emergency Communications Center received a call about an unresponsive male in the parking lot of a bar and grill at 10:25pm.Officers and first responders arrived and provided life saving measures. Despite their best efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.The victim was identified as 50-year-old Michael Denucci from Turtle Lake, WI.The victim had previously been involved in a disturbance in the parking lot.
POLK COUNTY, MN
wearegreenbay.com

Is it legal to ride in the back of a pickup truck in Wisconsin?

(WFRV) – Motorists in Wisconsin may have seen someone sitting in the back of a pickup truck and wondered… is that legal? Well, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation has a FAQ page that answers that question. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), people over the age...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Minnesota

At 4-stories tall, Jeffrey the Snowman dazzles passersby in western Wisconsin

MILLTOWN, Wis. – Towering above Wisconsin's Highway 35 is stopping people in their tracks."On the weekend, we have 150 vehicles a day coming through just to come and see it," said Craig Carlson, owner and founder of Carlson Construction in Milltown.Unmistakable, and unmissable, Jeffrey the Snowman is 58 feet tall."He's 72 feet at the base, 58 feet at the body, and 44 [feet] at the head," Craig said.So how did a four-story snowman wind up in the parking lot of Craig's construction company? You have to go back to 2019."We did it to try and win a trophy," he said....
MILLTOWN, WI
a-z-animals.com

Meet the 9 Largest Landowners In Wisconsin

Wisconsin is a state known for its beautiful landscapes and diverse wildlife. A lot of the state is comprised of majestic forests with several different owners. This article will examine some of these top landowners in Wisconsin and explore their stories. We’ll also discuss why they choose to invest in such large parcels of land and what it takes to be a successful landowner.
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

DHS: Thousands more Wis. residents than expected utilize 988 hotline

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The suicide and prevention lifeline, 988, was introduced to Wisconsin in July of 2022, and since then thousands of Wisconsin residents have taken advantage of the resource. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said in the summer of 2021 that Vibrant Emotional Health provided a projections report, saying Wisconsin would receive 55,000 calls in the first year of 988, but the state is on pace for 70,000 calls.
MADISON, WI
wiproud.com

Which Wisconsin city ranks #1 as the most dangerous in the state?

Your first guess might be Wisconsin’s biggest city, Milwaukee, but you would be incorrect. Milwaukee actually ranks #3 on onlyinyourstate.com’s list of Most Dangerous Cities In Wisconsin. In the #2 spot is the Village of Brown Deer, with 398 violent crimes for every 100,000 residents. Yeah, that math...
MILWAUKEE, WI
cwbradio.com

Stanley Woman Killed in Fire North of Marshfield

(Karren Madden, Marshfield News Herald) A 51-year-old Stanley woman is dead following a fire early Wednesday morning in Taylor County. According to Karren Madden with the Marshfield News Herald, at 12:11 a.m. Monday, a caller reported a structure fire on Clark Drive in Maplehurst, about 40 miles north of Marshfield.
MARSHFIELD, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin wrestling team’s bus catches fire on ride home from meet

(WFRV) – A college wrestling team in Wisconsin avoided any injuries after its bus caught fire on the ride back from a meet in Minnesota. According to the Barron County Sheriff’s Office, a college wrestling team was on a bus that ended up catching fire and closing part of Hwy 53. Authorities said the team on board was not injured and had to spend a few hours at the Sheriff’s Office.
BARRON COUNTY, WI

