Read full article on original website
Related
wpr.org
From 'dream' property to nightmare: Some Wisconsinites pay the price for pollution they didn’t cause
After 17 years in the Air Force, Zach Skrede was thrilled to move back home. Skrede, who grew up about a half hour south of Madison, moved to the town of Easton in Adams County, Wisconsin, in 2019. He took a job at the Oxford Federal Correctional Institution — a medium security federal prison — as a facilities engineering technician to help in part with a roof renovation project.
WSAW
Marinette man dives for lost treasure, promotes environmental clean-up
MARINETTE, Wis. (WLUC) - One person’s trash is another’s treasure. A Wisconsin man has become well known in the fishing community for his salvage dives across Wisconsin and Upper Michigan. Ed Bieber started diving four years ago. “I started out filling up a little bin,” Bieber said. “Then...
WSAW
First Alert Weather: Sunshine cameo Saturday, umbrella weather Monday
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The middle of January will not resemble what is typically going on weather-wise for North Central Wisconsin. Instead of being in the middle of a cold snap, relatively mild conditions continue. Clouds will be more common for the holiday weekend with a good risk of light to moderate rain on Monday.
WSAW
First Alert Weather: Messy weather on tap for Monday into early Tuesday
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - An active weather pattern will return to the Badger State in the new week. First up is a mixed bag of precipitation Monday & Tuesday, then a possible winter storm that could produce snow in parts of the region later in the week. There was some...
wearegreenbay.com
Authorities reminding Wisconsinites about plowing snow across roadways, green lights
(WFRV) – While the winter season continues to sludge on in Wisconsin, authorities are reminding residents about plowing snow across roadways, green lights on snowplows, and other essential winter rules. In a Facebook post, the Barron County Sheriff’s Office says residents cannot plow snow across the roadway. “This can...
spectrumnews1.com
DNR issues rare winter air advisory for parts of Wisconsin
WISCONSIN — An air quality advisory from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, labeled "unhealthy for sensitive groups," was set to expire overnight into Thursday across Polk, St. Croix, Pierce, Barron, Dunn, Pepin, Chippewa and Eau Claire counties. “The weather pattern in the Eau Claire area has been the...
Wisconsin man found dead in Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Minn – A Wisconsin man was found dead in Polk County late Wednesday night.According to the Polk County Sheriff's office, the Polk County Emergency Communications Center received a call about an unresponsive male in the parking lot of a bar and grill at 10:25pm.Officers and first responders arrived and provided life saving measures. Despite their best efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.The victim was identified as 50-year-old Michael Denucci from Turtle Lake, WI.The victim had previously been involved in a disturbance in the parking lot.
wearegreenbay.com
Is it legal to ride in the back of a pickup truck in Wisconsin?
(WFRV) – Motorists in Wisconsin may have seen someone sitting in the back of a pickup truck and wondered… is that legal? Well, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation has a FAQ page that answers that question. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), people over the age...
At 4-stories tall, Jeffrey the Snowman dazzles passersby in western Wisconsin
MILLTOWN, Wis. – Towering above Wisconsin's Highway 35 is stopping people in their tracks."On the weekend, we have 150 vehicles a day coming through just to come and see it," said Craig Carlson, owner and founder of Carlson Construction in Milltown.Unmistakable, and unmissable, Jeffrey the Snowman is 58 feet tall."He's 72 feet at the base, 58 feet at the body, and 44 [feet] at the head," Craig said.So how did a four-story snowman wind up in the parking lot of Craig's construction company? You have to go back to 2019."We did it to try and win a trophy," he said....
Extra FoodShare benefits for Wisconsin households to end in February
The federal government announced that extra FoodShare benefits for Wisconsin households will be ending next month.
a-z-animals.com
Meet the 9 Largest Landowners In Wisconsin
Wisconsin is a state known for its beautiful landscapes and diverse wildlife. A lot of the state is comprised of majestic forests with several different owners. This article will examine some of these top landowners in Wisconsin and explore their stories. We’ll also discuss why they choose to invest in such large parcels of land and what it takes to be a successful landowner.
WSAW
First Alert Weather: Some sunshine at times heading into the weekend
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The ongoing theme for Friday and the first part of the holiday weekend will be the battle between times of sun & clouds. Warm enough on MLK Day Monday for light rain to fall in the region. Sunshine has been few and far between in the...
WSAW
DHS: Thousands more Wis. residents than expected utilize 988 hotline
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The suicide and prevention lifeline, 988, was introduced to Wisconsin in July of 2022, and since then thousands of Wisconsin residents have taken advantage of the resource. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said in the summer of 2021 that Vibrant Emotional Health provided a projections report, saying Wisconsin would receive 55,000 calls in the first year of 988, but the state is on pace for 70,000 calls.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Town of Erin fatal crash; failure to yield, heavy fog factors in wreck
TOWN OF ERIN, Wis. - An 88-year-old man from the Town of Erin is dead following a two-vehicle crash at County Highway K and Donegal Road in Washington County on Wednesday evening, Jan. 11. Officials say the wreck happened around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. The preliminary investigation of the scene indicates...
wiproud.com
Which Wisconsin city ranks #1 as the most dangerous in the state?
Your first guess might be Wisconsin’s biggest city, Milwaukee, but you would be incorrect. Milwaukee actually ranks #3 on onlyinyourstate.com’s list of Most Dangerous Cities In Wisconsin. In the #2 spot is the Village of Brown Deer, with 398 violent crimes for every 100,000 residents. Yeah, that math...
One Wisconsin City Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
cwbradio.com
Stanley Woman Killed in Fire North of Marshfield
(Karren Madden, Marshfield News Herald) A 51-year-old Stanley woman is dead following a fire early Wednesday morning in Taylor County. According to Karren Madden with the Marshfield News Herald, at 12:11 a.m. Monday, a caller reported a structure fire on Clark Drive in Maplehurst, about 40 miles north of Marshfield.
WSAW
Gov. Evers holds listening session in Wausau regarding budget issues
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau was the stop Thursday on a statewide tour by Gov. Tony Evers. It’s a series of listening sessions called ‘Do the Right Thing,’ that’s meant to inform the structuring of the next state budget. After some brief introductory comments by the...
WSAW
Cigarette sales in Wis. plummet but alternative smoking methods compensate
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Legal sales of cigarettes in Wisconsin are on the decline, with a 54% decrease in packs sold since 2001, according to a report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum. The Wisconsin Policy Forum says the decline is likely due to a combination of public health messaging, changes...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin wrestling team’s bus catches fire on ride home from meet
(WFRV) – A college wrestling team in Wisconsin avoided any injuries after its bus caught fire on the ride back from a meet in Minnesota. According to the Barron County Sheriff’s Office, a college wrestling team was on a bus that ended up catching fire and closing part of Hwy 53. Authorities said the team on board was not injured and had to spend a few hours at the Sheriff’s Office.
Comments / 0