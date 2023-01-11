ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Justin Herbert’s rumored girlfriend Taylor Bisciotti

Justin Herbert is the star quarterback for the Los Angeles Chargers who’s set to make his first playoff appearance in the 2022 season. He was selected as the sixth overall pick of the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Chargers. He immediately set multiple rookie NFL records in his first year en […] The post Justin Herbert’s rumored girlfriend Taylor Bisciotti appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

3-Time Pro Bowl Quarterback Could Reportedly Be Cut

A Pro Bowl quarterback could hit the open market in the coming weeks.  Earlier this Thursday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said the Raiders have started evaluating Derek Carr's trade market. The veteran quarterback has a no-trade clause in his current contract.  The Raiders will have ...
LAS VEGAS, NV
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2023 NFL mock draft roundup: Bears trade down from No. 1 pick for a haul

The Chicago Bears have wrapped the 2022 season, where, in a pleasant turn of events, they’ve landed the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. General manager Ryan Poles has an important decision to make with the selection. But, naturally, the expectation is Chicago will explore trading back with a team willing to pay handsomely to move up to first overall and land the quarterback of their choosing, be it Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s CJ Stroud or Kentucky’s Will Levis.
CHICAGO, IL
tigerdroppings.com

NFL Players Wives Fight Back Against Being Called 'Gold Diggers'

A number of NFL wives are pushing back at the image of being called "gold diggers" on the latest episode of the Women of the League web series, hosted by Matt Leinart's wife Josie... quote:. The partners of current and former NFL players sounded off on what it meant to...
Yardbarker

49ers GM John Lynch addresses future amid departure rumors

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch has insisted he's going nowhere this offseason. "I just had somebody come in and say, 'Hey, man, is there something I should know?'" Lynch told The Athletic's Tim Kawakami. "I said, 'What do you mean?' He said, 'I’m getting all these calls that, you know, people are inferring that you’re leaving.' I was, like, 'No, I’m good.'"
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Seahawks lose 41-23 to 49ers, eliminated from playoffs

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The Seattle Seahawks are officially eliminated from the playoffs following the team’s 41-23  loss against the San Francisco 49ers. The No. 7 seed Seahawks made the playoffs following their win last Sunday against the Rams and the Green Bay Packer’s loss against the Detroit Lions. In their way of making a playoff run is the No....
SEATTLE, WA
FanSided

Seahawks’ Johnathan Abram gets away with dirty play on Deebo Samuel (Video)

Seattle Seahawks safety Johnathan Abram was under scrutiny for a dirty play against San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel that wasn’t penalized. NFL Super Wild Card Weekend officially kicked off with an opening-round game between two NFC West rivals. The San Francisco 49ers, who ended the season on a 10-game winning streak, took on the Seattle Seahawks, who got into the playoffs after their Week 18 win over the Los Angeles Rams and the Green Bay Packers’ loss to the Detroit Lions. With so much on the line, tempers were going to flare at some point in the game.
SEATTLE, WA
FanSided

3 new Max Fried trade destinations with Braves ace headed to salary arbitration

Max Fried is the lone Braves player heading to salary arbitration, which reignites trade rumors. Which new trade destinations could be in play?. Given how things ended between the Atlanta Braves and both Freddie Freeman and Dansby Swanson, the alarm bells have already been sounded with southpaw ace Max Fried. Amid all the phenomenal extensions Alex Anthopoulos has handed out, Fried has not inked one. Granted, he’s not set to be an unrestricted free agent until after the 2024 season, but the signs don’t look good.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

Burger King commercial driving NFL fans to brink of insanity

NFL fans are being driven crazy by a Burger King commercial that aired constantly throughout the San Francisco 49ers-Seattle Seahawks Wild Card Round game. When it comes to the biggest sports games of the year, fans are going to be glued to their televisions or tablets to watch. That means they will be consuming some commercials, which does tend to get on the nerves of fans who see them constantly. Last year, it was the Applebee’s “Fancy Like” commercial that really got under the skin of fans, considering it was played nearly every commercial break.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Broncos Reportedly Deny 1 Team's Request To Interview Coach

On Friday, the Falcons requested an interview with Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero for the same position. However, that interview is not expected to happen.  According to multiple reports, the Broncos plan to block the Falcons' request to interview Evero.  Evero is currently a ...
DENVER, CO
