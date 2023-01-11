Read full article on original website
Sean Payton 'Appears To Be The Front-Runner' For 1 Head Coaching Job
Thus far, three teams have scheduled interviews with former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton for their head coaching vacancies. One of them is the Denver Broncos, who will reportedly interview Payton on Tuesday. NFL writer Mark Maske of the Washington Post thinks the one-time Super ...
Eric Bieniemy Interviewed For NFL Head Coaching Job Tonight
The Indianapolis Colts conducted a big head-coaching interview on Thursday night. Colts owner Jim Irsay took to Twitter to announce that they interviewed Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. This isn't the first rodeo for Bieniemy. He's had numerous interviews for ...
Justin Herbert’s rumored girlfriend Taylor Bisciotti
Justin Herbert is the star quarterback for the Los Angeles Chargers who’s set to make his first playoff appearance in the 2022 season. He was selected as the sixth overall pick of the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Chargers. He immediately set multiple rookie NFL records in his first year en […] The post Justin Herbert’s rumored girlfriend Taylor Bisciotti appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Broncos: Fans get coaching news they likely didn’t want to hear
Denver Broncos fans didn’t get the news they wanted on Thursday. In fact. it’s pretty much the opposite. They got the coaching news they didn’t want to see, and no, the Broncos didn’t hire someone that fans didn’t want. In fact, another team may hire...
Ohio State fans get their hopes up with late C.J. Stroud NFL Draft decision
Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud has yet to declare for the NFL Draft. The projected top-5 pick is getting fans hopes up for a potential return. Would C.J. Stroud really return to Ohio State for a final season?. Stroud has at least one more year left of eligibility, and...
3-Time Pro Bowl Quarterback Could Reportedly Be Cut
A Pro Bowl quarterback could hit the open market in the coming weeks. Earlier this Thursday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said the Raiders have started evaluating Derek Carr's trade market. The veteran quarterback has a no-trade clause in his current contract. The Raiders will have ...
2023 NFL mock draft roundup: Bears trade down from No. 1 pick for a haul
The Chicago Bears have wrapped the 2022 season, where, in a pleasant turn of events, they’ve landed the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. General manager Ryan Poles has an important decision to make with the selection. But, naturally, the expectation is Chicago will explore trading back with a team willing to pay handsomely to move up to first overall and land the quarterback of their choosing, be it Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s CJ Stroud or Kentucky’s Will Levis.
Latest Lakers rumors reveal a lot about who the team may trade for
The NBA trade deadline is less than a month away and with that comes a slew of Los Angeles Lakers rumors. The Lakers are the most prominent team in the entire league and are absolutely a team to watch as it pertains to the deadline. It has been a rollercoaster...
Brock Purdy Contract: Winning a Playoff Game Would Cause a $20M Problem for the 49ers
The 49ers may have some tough decisions to make with the Brock Purdy contract and the Trey Lance contract if the playoffs go well in 2023. The post Brock Purdy Contract: Winning a Playoff Game Would Cause a $20M Problem for the 49ers appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Front-runner reportedly emerging to land Sean Payton in 2023
Sean Payton is one of the most coveted NFL coaching candidates in 2023, fielding interview requests from around the league.
NFL Players Wives Fight Back Against Being Called 'Gold Diggers'
A number of NFL wives are pushing back at the image of being called "gold diggers" on the latest episode of the Women of the League web series, hosted by Matt Leinart's wife Josie... quote:. The partners of current and former NFL players sounded off on what it meant to...
49ers GM John Lynch addresses future amid departure rumors
San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch has insisted he's going nowhere this offseason. "I just had somebody come in and say, 'Hey, man, is there something I should know?'" Lynch told The Athletic's Tim Kawakami. "I said, 'What do you mean?' He said, 'I’m getting all these calls that, you know, people are inferring that you’re leaving.' I was, like, 'No, I’m good.'"
Patriots to hire offensive coordinator in place of Matt Patricia, Joe Judge
The New England Patriots announced Thursday that they will begin interviewing candidates for their offensive coordinator position next week. The
49ers write back: Notes and observations from blowout playoff win vs. Seahawks
The Seahawks had the 49ers in the first half, not gonna lie. Over the final 30 minutes though the home team imposed their will and took home a 41-23 win in the wild card round of the playoffs. Seattle led by a point, 17-16, at the halfway mark thanks to...
Seahawks lose 41-23 to 49ers, eliminated from playoffs
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The Seattle Seahawks are officially eliminated from the playoffs following the team’s 41-23 loss against the San Francisco 49ers. The No. 7 seed Seahawks made the playoffs following their win last Sunday against the Rams and the Green Bay Packer’s loss against the Detroit Lions. In their way of making a playoff run is the No....
Seahawks’ Johnathan Abram gets away with dirty play on Deebo Samuel (Video)
Seattle Seahawks safety Johnathan Abram was under scrutiny for a dirty play against San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel that wasn’t penalized. NFL Super Wild Card Weekend officially kicked off with an opening-round game between two NFC West rivals. The San Francisco 49ers, who ended the season on a 10-game winning streak, took on the Seattle Seahawks, who got into the playoffs after their Week 18 win over the Los Angeles Rams and the Green Bay Packers’ loss to the Detroit Lions. With so much on the line, tempers were going to flare at some point in the game.
3 new Max Fried trade destinations with Braves ace headed to salary arbitration
Max Fried is the lone Braves player heading to salary arbitration, which reignites trade rumors. Which new trade destinations could be in play?. Given how things ended between the Atlanta Braves and both Freddie Freeman and Dansby Swanson, the alarm bells have already been sounded with southpaw ace Max Fried. Amid all the phenomenal extensions Alex Anthopoulos has handed out, Fried has not inked one. Granted, he’s not set to be an unrestricted free agent until after the 2024 season, but the signs don’t look good.
Burger King commercial driving NFL fans to brink of insanity
NFL fans are being driven crazy by a Burger King commercial that aired constantly throughout the San Francisco 49ers-Seattle Seahawks Wild Card Round game. When it comes to the biggest sports games of the year, fans are going to be glued to their televisions or tablets to watch. That means they will be consuming some commercials, which does tend to get on the nerves of fans who see them constantly. Last year, it was the Applebee’s “Fancy Like” commercial that really got under the skin of fans, considering it was played nearly every commercial break.
BREAKING: Anthony Edwards' Final Injury Status For Cavs-Timberwolves Game
Anthony Edwards has been upgraded to available for Saturday's game.
Broncos Reportedly Deny 1 Team's Request To Interview Coach
On Friday, the Falcons requested an interview with Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero for the same position. However, that interview is not expected to happen. According to multiple reports, the Broncos plan to block the Falcons' request to interview Evero. Evero is currently a ...
