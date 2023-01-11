Read full article on original website
Minnesota DNR urging snowmobile riders to be safe over long weekend
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - This year’s snowfall has made for excellent snowmobiling conditions throughout much of the state. But with an already busy snowmobile season, the Minnesota DNR is urging riders to make safety a priority over the upcoming long weekend for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
SportScene 13 for Thursday, January 12th
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s another Thursday night in western Wisconsin, which means there’s plenty of prep basketball action. In the boys’ slate, McDonell battles Fall creek, Thorp faces Bloomer, Stanley-Boyd travels to Regis, Colfax takes on Elk Mound, and Augusta hosts Immanuel. On the girls’...
DHS: Thousands more Wis. residents than expected utilize 988 hotline
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The suicide and prevention lifeline, 988, was introduced to Wisconsin in July of 2022, and since then thousands of Wisconsin residents have taken advantage of the resource. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said in the summer of 2021 that Vibrant Emotional Health provided a projections report, saying Wisconsin would receive 55,000 calls in the first year of 988, but the state is on pace for 70,000 calls.
Gov. Evers, DVA announce over $420,000 in grants for veterans and families
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers and Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary James Bond announced Thursday that $424,970 in grants will be awarded to 13 nonprofit organizations that provide financial assistance, entrepreneurship training, or other services to Wisconsin veterans and their families. “As a state, Wisconsin is a...
Evers signs executive order banning TikTok from state-issued devices
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has signed an executive order banning TikTok and certain other technologies from state-issued devices Thursday. Executive Order #184 banned the TikTok app and directed the Department of Administration’s Division of Enterprise Technology to ban use of other software, vendors and technology that could potentially pose cybersecurity threats.
Kaul asks Legislature for $2.2M to keep school safety office
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul is asking Gov. Tony Evers and he Republican-controlled Legislature for $2.2 million in the next state budget to keep the state Justice Department’s Office of School Safety going. Kaul said Friday that federal dollars that support the office’s operations...
Wisconsin elections commissioner blasted for voting comments
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A Democratic member of the Wisconsin Elections Commission is calling for a Republican member who bragged about GOP efforts to suppress votes in Milwaukee to resign from the bipartisan panel. Commissioner Robert Spindell’s comments sent in an email to Republicans in the 4th Congressional District were...
Wis. joins coalition in support of the Biden Administration’s Student Debt Cancellation Plan
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Attorney General Josh Kaul and Governor Tony Evers announced that Wis. has joined a coalition of 22 attorneys general in filing an amicus brief in support of the federal government in two cases before the U.S. Supreme Court. According to a media release from the Wisconsin...
Governor Walz signs bipartisan bill to provide $100 million in tax cuts
ST. PAUL (Valley News Live) - Governor Tim Walz signed bipartisan legislation providing $100 million in tax cuts to Minnesota individuals and businesses. The first bill to pass in the 2023 legislative session, Chapter 1, HF 31 will update several provisions in the state’s tax code to conform to the federal tax code for tax years 2017 through 2022.
