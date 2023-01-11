One injured following shooting on post at Fort Carson

UPDATE: WEDNESDAY 1/11/2023 3:46 p.m.

(FORT CARSON, Colo.) — Fort Carson U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division (CID) continues to investigate a pellet-gun shooting incident that occurred on post in the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division area on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

In an update, Fort Carson said the shooting happened at approximately 8:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

One soldier received minor injuries during the incident, Fort Carson said. The soldier was treated at Evans Army Community Hospital and later released.

Fort Carson said Military Police secured the area immediately and conducted a full search, but neither the shooter nor the weapon was located.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can submit tips to the CID tip line.

WEDNESDAY 1/11/2023 10:44 a.m.

An alleged shooting that occurred on post, Tuesday, Jan. 10, was confirmed by a Fort Carson Spokesperson Wednesday morning on Jan. 11.

The incident occurred in the 3rd Brigade Combat Team area. A shot was fired from what is assessed to be a pellet gun, according to Fort Carson. One person is being treated for minor injuries.

At this time, a shelter-in-place is not required as law enforcement has secured the scene and is in control of the site, said Fort Carson.

An investigation is ongoing and more information is expected to be released.

