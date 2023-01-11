ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Sports

Former Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury flees to Thailand, avoiding other NFL job opportunities, per report

Days after his dismissal as Cardinals head coach, Kliff Kingsbury is drawing interest from around the NFL, with multiple teams targeting him for their offensive coordinator vacancies, according to Fox Sports. That doesn't mean Kingsbury is set to return to the sidelines anytime soon. The 43-year-old coach recently bought a one-way ticket to Thailand, according to Peter Schrager, and has respectfully declined all inquiries, telling teams he's not currently interested in coaching.
FanSided

NFL Playoff Bracket after 49ers blow through Seahawks

Here’s what the NFL playoff bracket looks like after the San Francisco 49ers blew out the Seattle Seahawks in the Wild Card Round. Despite their injuries at the quarterback position, the San Francisco 49ers were able to clinch the No. 2 seed thanks in part to the play of rookie signal caller Brock Purdy, and their overall stacked roster across the offense and defense. Looking to make a run back to the Super Bowl, they first had to get past the rival Seattle Seahawks.
FanSided

3 Seahawks most to blame for Wild Card playoff loss to 49ers

The Seattle Seahawks had the hurt put on them by a rookie quarterback. After a bad loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card round, who is to blame?. The Seattle Seahawks were playing with house money in the playoffs this year. Expected to be competing for the first overall pick before the season began, they rallied around Geno Smith and made a push for the playoffs instead, officially securing their playoff berth in Week 18 when the Green Bay Packers lost to the Detroit Lions.
FanSided

NFL cares more about screwing over Lions than protecting team physicians

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams received a harsher punishment for dancing than Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker did for shoving a trainer. The Detroit Lions did end their season on a high-note after they eliminated the rival Green Bay Packers from playoff contention. But, it was soured considering the Lions also missed out on the playoffs due to the Seattle Seahawks defeating the Los Angeles Rams. The officiating in that game was criticized by fans, and even rival executives. Those executives believe the calls in that matchup helped the Seahawks win, thus costing the Lions their first playoff spot since 2016.
FanSided

Seahawks’ Johnathan Abram gets away with dirty play on Deebo Samuel (Video)

Seattle Seahawks safety Johnathan Abram was under scrutiny for a dirty play against San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel that wasn’t penalized. NFL Super Wild Card Weekend officially kicked off with an opening-round game between two NFC West rivals. The San Francisco 49ers, who ended the season on a 10-game winning streak, took on the Seattle Seahawks, who got into the playoffs after their Week 18 win over the Los Angeles Rams and the Green Bay Packers’ loss to the Detroit Lions. With so much on the line, tempers were going to flare at some point in the game.
FanSided

NFL Playoffs: Top 10 Wild Card games in NFL history

The opening round of the NFL postseason has provided some memorable moments. Here’s a look at the best the Wild Card Playoffs has had to offer. Although the Kansas City Chiefs were the first team to capture a Super Bowl (IV) as a non-division winner, the revamped NFL had an eight-team playoff field starting in 1970. There were three division champions and a “wild card” team in each conference.
FanSided

Raiders opponents relish the chance to face Josh McDaniels

The Las Vegas Raiders won’t love the latest report regarding head coach Josh McDaniels. Mainly, opposing defenses love playing against him. Josh McDaniels has evidently made a lot of enemies in the NFL, dating back to his days with the New England Patriots. McDaniels survived the firing purge that...
FanSided

