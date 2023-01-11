Read full article on original website
Kearney Hub
Platte River whooping crane aerial survey taking flight in March
KEARNEY – The whooping crane population is growing!. Platte River Recovery Implementation Program is readying to start this year's round of whooping crane aerial survey flights. The flights take place from March 6 to April 29 along the Platte River, between Chapman and Lexington, and from Oct. 9 to...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island Police Department’s Chief Falldorf “flying” into retirement
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - It’s the end of an era at the Grand Island Police Department as Chief Robert Falldorf ends a decades-long career with GIPD. The department came together earlier on Friday for the chief’s last day on the job. About 36 and a half years...
Kearney Hub
New Tommy's Express Car Wash will open in Kearney in mid-March
KEARNEY – Ben Conover and his partner Matt Preister are all in on Kearney’s car wash business. Sometime around mid-March, when they open their bright red Tommy’s Express Car Wash in north Kearney, they’ll know if their investment of time and money was worth it. Conover...
Kearney Hub
CNPPID announces 2 pacts to maintain recharge mound
HOLDREGE – The Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District recently finalized two long-term agreements to enhance groundwater recharge from its system of canals and laterals in Phelps, Kearney and Gosper counties. “We believe that these agreements may represent the largest commitment to groundwater recharge ever in Nebraska, possibly...
Kearney Hub
Kearney Area Builders Association's Home & Builders Show exhibitors
Tillotson Enterprises Inc. Reinke’s Htg., A/C & Elect. Inc. Anderson Bros. Electric, Plumbing & Heating Inc. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Heritage Homes of Nebraska. HFC Egress Windows. Allo. Barnwood & Leather. Surface Solutions. Kearney...
KSNB Local4
Finishing touches still needed to complete former Hastings viaduct project
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The former 16th Street viaduct is now just a memory for the citizens of Hastings. Back in December 2021, the Hastings City Council approved a deal with United Contractors, out of Iowa, to get rid of the viaduct for a little more than $1.3 million. The...
NebraskaTV
Two Grand Island business owners are looking to build housing units
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — As housing continues to be a huge issue in the state, two Grand Island business owners decided to build homes in the eastern part of the city. Edy and Nancy Hernandez have been owners of La Flor Market and Restaurant for 11 years. Nancy said:...
News Channel Nebraska
Small Town Famous renovating, moving into historic Wolbach Building in downtown Hastings
HASTINGS, Neb. — A business that got its start selling headbands at volleyball tournaments keeps gaining more fame in Central Nebraska. Small Town Famous is on the move. Jacque Cranson started small with her screen printing and embroidery business 11 years ago. About seven years ago, she opened her first storefront after moving to Hastings.
Kearney Hub
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 13, 2023 in Kearney, NE
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kearney today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 38 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from FRI 12:00 AM CST until FRI 10:00 AM CST.
Kearney Hub
K9 Freekz rescue of Kearney: Puppy love, and lots more
KEARNEY — Nine years ago, Heather Bennett walked up to Joni Fitzpatrick in the Dome Lounge and asked if she’d help form a nonprofit to rescue abandoned and mistreated dogs. The two women didn’t know each other, but Fitzpatrick immediately said “yes.”. It was, to coin...
KSNB Local4
CASA moving to new location
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Court Appointed Special Advocates also known as CASA is moving to a new location in the near future. They are moving out of the South Burlington Plaza and into the old Hastings Public Schools administration building. CASA purchased the building for over $400,000 dollars in...
Authorities identify two men who died in plane crash south of Auburn Wednesday
According to a news release from the Nemaha County Sheriff, two men were killed in a plane crash Wednesday evening south of the Auburn, Nebraska airport.
Kearney Hub
Jan. 13, 2023 evening weather update for Kearney
This evening in Kearney: A few clouds. Low 27F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kearney tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 47 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 13 mph.
KSNB Local4
Howard Co. cockfighting suspects moving through courts
ST. PAUL, Neb. (KSNB) - Six of the 10 men accused of cockfighting were scheduled for probable cause hearings next month in Howard County Court. They were Eduardo Alcantar, Jose Reyes Jimenez, Martin Montelongo, Jorge Rodriguez and Jesus Serrano Sanchez, all of Grand Island and Angel Gutierrez, of Chapman. Each appeared for an initial court hearing Wednesday in St. Paul and were scheduled for probable cause hearings Feb. 22.
Kearney Hub
Over 1,000 cranes folded for York 9-year-old after spinal tumor surgery
LEXINGTON – Area residents recently helped to fold over 1,000 paper cranes, butterflies and swans for Ethan Fago, a 9-year-old who went through surgery for a spinal tumor last year. Ethan and his parents, Todd and Heather Fago, reside in York, but Todd is a native of Lexington and has family in the community.
Kearney Hub
Kearney neighbors: Obituaries for January 14
Read through the obituaries published today in Kearney Hub. (14) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
1011now.com
Former UNK baseball player killed in plane crash
Former UNK baseball player killed in plane crash
Kearney Hub
Kearney refuse collection schedule changes for Martin Luther King Jr. Day
KEARNEY – The city of Kearney Sanitation Division has announced the following changes will be in effect for the refuse collection system and the Kearney Area Solid Waste Agency Landfill due to the upcoming Martin Luther King Jr. holiday on Monday. Residential collection:. Trash collection will be delayed one...
Kearney Hub
Do you enjoy playing pickleball? Doubles teams registration open
KEARNEY – The Kearney Park and Recreation Department is taking registration for men's and women's doubles pickleball leagues, ages 16 and older. There will be an advanced division
Kearney Hub
Holdrege Animal Rescue hopes to add foster homes
HOLDREGE – The Holdrege Animal Rescue is hoping to add more fostering opportunities to its organization this year. The nonprofit organization has been operating in Phelps County since 2008. Between October 2021-22, HAR placed 33 dogs and 20-25 cats in adoptive homes. It also helped find new homes for 15 to 20 dogs and numerous cats and helped search for lost pets.
