Fort Pierce, FL

veronews.com

Mission Revival-style home features old-world courtyard

The California Mission Revival-style haven Jim and Dana Scavo built in 2020 at 886 Sandfly Lane in Riomar is right at home among the mature oaks, almost as if it has been there since the historic neighborhood began. The Scavos became enamored of Vero’s “sense of community” while visiting friends,...
VERO BEACH, FL
architecturaldigest.com

Tour a Famous Socialite’s Former Palm Beach Estate That’s Truly Palatial

The sun-kissed barrier island of Palm Beach, known for its glitz and glamour, is dotted with some of the East Coast’s most stately homes. Few, however, capture the imagination quite like one grand Mediterranean Revival–style estate, commissioned in the early 1920s by cereal heiress Marjorie Merriweather Post. Rarely do such storied landmarks come to market. For one preservationist-minded client, it was a project that, without a doubt, was worth pursuing. “She couldn’t stop dreaming about it,” says designer Mary McGee, who is based in Boston and Palm Beach. “My client has an incredible eye for historic properties and has a real passion for saving and restoring them.”
PALM BEACH, FL
macaronikid.com

It's Time for the Port St. Lucie Seafood Festival, January 28th & 29th

The Port St Lucie Seafood Festival returns to the grounds of the MIDFLORIDA Event Center on Saturday, January 28, 2023 and Sunday, January 29th featuring a wide variety of seafood, cold beer, cocktails, and a mix of rock, reggae and island tunes. This highly anticipated annual outdoor event will be...
luxury-houses.net

Brand New Contemporary Home with 150 Feet of Unobstructed Waterfront in North Palm Beach, Florida Hit The Market for $14.5 Million

107 Bowsprit Drive Home in North Palm Beach, Florida for Sale. 107 Bowsprit Drive, North Palm Beach, Florida is a brand new waterfront estate designed by High Tide Waterfront Properties sit on a premier cul-de-sac lot in the coveted Village of North Palm Beach. This Home in North Palm Beach offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 7,100 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 107 Bowsprit Drive, please contact Anthony Hernandez (Phone: 561-891-3755) at Illustrated Properties LLC for full support and perfect service.
NORTH PALM BEACH, FL
WPTV

Boys & Girls Club gym converted into cold weather shelter in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — As the cold temperatures start to settle in emergency, shelters are opening up throughout the Treasure Cast for those in need. At Percy Creek gym in Fort Pierce, volunteers spent Friday afternoon preparing for another blistering cold weekend. With temperatures dipping down into the 40’s, the Boys & Girls Club facility was converted into a much-needed cold weather shelter.
FORT PIERCE, FL
WPBF News 25

'This was our dream': Fire destroys BBQ truck in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The owners of a BBQ food truck on the Treasure Coast are trying to figure out how to keep operating after one of their trailers was destroyed in a fire. “This was our hub for where we did service and cooked everything on a daily basis,” said Tim Bartnick, pointing to what was left of the trailer.
FORT PIERCE, FL
wflx.com

Treasure Coast food truck forced to close following fire

A popular food truck on the Treasure Coast has been forced to close up shop after an electrical fire damaged it. Tim Bartnick, the owner of Big Worm's BBQ, is now trying to rebound after flames destroyed his business. "Our goal has always been to try to make something unique...
FORT PIERCE, FL
thecoastalstar.com

County Pocket: Seaside Deli shutting its doors Saturday

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office posted an eviction notice for Seaside Deli on Jan.12. The deli, on State Road A1A just south of Briny Breezes, plans to stop its operations at about 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14. Photo provided. By Joe Capozzi. The Seaside Deli will shut its doors...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WPBF News 25

10 things to do on the Treasure Coast and Palm Beaches this weekend

Video above: A look at the weekend ahead from WPBF First Warning Weather meteorologists. There are a lot of fun activities to do on the Treasure Coast and in Palm Beach County this weekend. The list below is ordered based on the timing of the event. Weather | Radar |...
veronews.com

Search for missing Vero Beach man John Peters enters day 3

VERO BEACH — U.S. Coast Guard continued to comb the ocean for any sign of John Peters, who police said disappeared after jumping into the water Monday evening. Vero Beach police were searching the shoreline for Peters, 27, of Vero Beach, spokesperson Kelsea Marty said. An Indian River County...
VERO BEACH, FL
southernboating.com

5 Best Waterfront Restaurants – Treasure Coast

Florida’s Treasure Coast, comprising Martin, St. Lucie, and Indian River counties, has some of the best waterfront restaurants on the state’s East Coast. Feel the tropical vibe in seaside settings that offer everything from sensational seafood and steaks to classic burgers and creative cocktails. Indoors or outdoors, day or night, if you want an outstanding meal with a spectacular ocean view, here are five of the best waterfront Treasure Coast restaurants to find it.
FLORIDA STATE

