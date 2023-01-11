Read full article on original website
Where band and life lessons were taught: Glades Central music hall named for Willie, Estella Pyfrom
BELLE GLADE — Schools were still segregated when Willie and Estella Pyfrom began teaching in The Glades. The couple dedicated their lives to educating children in western Palm Beach County, where they became role models with every lesson and tune. Now their names shine over the music hall at...
veronews.com
Mission Revival-style home features old-world courtyard
The California Mission Revival-style haven Jim and Dana Scavo built in 2020 at 886 Sandfly Lane in Riomar is right at home among the mature oaks, almost as if it has been there since the historic neighborhood began. The Scavos became enamored of Vero’s “sense of community” while visiting friends,...
architecturaldigest.com
Tour a Famous Socialite’s Former Palm Beach Estate That’s Truly Palatial
The sun-kissed barrier island of Palm Beach, known for its glitz and glamour, is dotted with some of the East Coast’s most stately homes. Few, however, capture the imagination quite like one grand Mediterranean Revival–style estate, commissioned in the early 1920s by cereal heiress Marjorie Merriweather Post. Rarely do such storied landmarks come to market. For one preservationist-minded client, it was a project that, without a doubt, was worth pursuing. “She couldn’t stop dreaming about it,” says designer Mary McGee, who is based in Boston and Palm Beach. “My client has an incredible eye for historic properties and has a real passion for saving and restoring them.”
WPBF News 25
Port St. Lucie performing arts and circus academy hopes for community help while on the brink of closing
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A circus and performing arts academy in Port St. Lucie is on the verge of shutting its doors by the end of the month, and members hope the community can jump in to help. Momentum Academy has been teaching students for about four and...
macaronikid.com
It's Time for the Port St. Lucie Seafood Festival, January 28th & 29th
The Port St Lucie Seafood Festival returns to the grounds of the MIDFLORIDA Event Center on Saturday, January 28, 2023 and Sunday, January 29th featuring a wide variety of seafood, cold beer, cocktails, and a mix of rock, reggae and island tunes. This highly anticipated annual outdoor event will be...
Locally-Owned and Operated Diner to Open in Vero Beach
“We are still undergoing permitting, but we intend to open by early March. We have no exact dates.”
luxury-houses.net
Brand New Contemporary Home with 150 Feet of Unobstructed Waterfront in North Palm Beach, Florida Hit The Market for $14.5 Million
107 Bowsprit Drive Home in North Palm Beach, Florida for Sale. 107 Bowsprit Drive, North Palm Beach, Florida is a brand new waterfront estate designed by High Tide Waterfront Properties sit on a premier cul-de-sac lot in the coveted Village of North Palm Beach. This Home in North Palm Beach offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 7,100 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 107 Bowsprit Drive, please contact Anthony Hernandez (Phone: 561-891-3755) at Illustrated Properties LLC for full support and perfect service.
WPTV
Boys & Girls Club gym converted into cold weather shelter in Fort Pierce
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — As the cold temperatures start to settle in emergency, shelters are opening up throughout the Treasure Cast for those in need. At Percy Creek gym in Fort Pierce, volunteers spent Friday afternoon preparing for another blistering cold weekend. With temperatures dipping down into the 40’s, the Boys & Girls Club facility was converted into a much-needed cold weather shelter.
wqcs.org
Percy Peek Gym Will Serve as a Warming Center in Fort Pierce This Weekend
St. Lucie County - Thursday January 12, 2023: With wind chill temperatures expected fall near freezing this weekend, the Percy Peek Gym will be opened to serve as an emergency cold weather shelter in Fort Pierce. St. Lucie County, the City of Fort Pierce, and the 'In the Image of...
New development coming to West Palm Beach's Northwood Village
After more than two decades of planning, empty fields in Northwood Village are slated to receive a major transformation.
WZVN-TV
Missing Palm Beach County girl with autism found dead in pond behind home
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. [AP] — A six-year-old girl who had autism and was non-verbal was found dead in a retention pond after going missing from a South Florida home, authorities said. Palm Beach County deputies responded to reports of the missing child Tuesday evening. The search included helicopters,...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Dr. Marc Matarazzo Returns to Florida and Joins The Center for Bone and Joint Surgery
January 11, 2023 – Dr. Marc Matarazzo, a board-certified and fellowship-trained orthopedic surgeon, specializing in sports medicine and related injuries, is pleased to announce he has joined the team at The Center for Bone and Joint Surgery in Jupiter and Port St. Lucie, FL and is now accepting new patients.
cw34.com
Police confirm two murder victims were Palm Beach Central High School students
PALM SPRINGS, Fla. (CBS12) — We're learning new details about the triple homicide in Palm Springs Wednesday night. Police have now confirmed two of those young men were students at Palm Beach Central High School in Wellington. They were shot to death during an incident, that police say might...
WPBF News 25
'This was our dream': Fire destroys BBQ truck in Fort Pierce
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The owners of a BBQ food truck on the Treasure Coast are trying to figure out how to keep operating after one of their trailers was destroyed in a fire. “This was our hub for where we did service and cooked everything on a daily basis,” said Tim Bartnick, pointing to what was left of the trailer.
wflx.com
Treasure Coast food truck forced to close following fire
A popular food truck on the Treasure Coast has been forced to close up shop after an electrical fire damaged it. Tim Bartnick, the owner of Big Worm's BBQ, is now trying to rebound after flames destroyed his business. "Our goal has always been to try to make something unique...
thecoastalstar.com
County Pocket: Seaside Deli shutting its doors Saturday
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office posted an eviction notice for Seaside Deli on Jan.12. The deli, on State Road A1A just south of Briny Breezes, plans to stop its operations at about 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14. Photo provided. By Joe Capozzi. The Seaside Deli will shut its doors...
WPBF News 25
10 things to do on the Treasure Coast and Palm Beaches this weekend
Video above: A look at the weekend ahead from WPBF First Warning Weather meteorologists. There are a lot of fun activities to do on the Treasure Coast and in Palm Beach County this weekend. The list below is ordered based on the timing of the event. Weather | Radar |...
veronews.com
Search for missing Vero Beach man John Peters enters day 3
VERO BEACH — U.S. Coast Guard continued to comb the ocean for any sign of John Peters, who police said disappeared after jumping into the water Monday evening. Vero Beach police were searching the shoreline for Peters, 27, of Vero Beach, spokesperson Kelsea Marty said. An Indian River County...
Coast Guard searching for missing man last seen in Vero Beach
The U.S. Coast Guard and other agencies on Wednesday are searching for a missing 27-year-old man who was last seen in Vero Beach.
southernboating.com
5 Best Waterfront Restaurants – Treasure Coast
Florida’s Treasure Coast, comprising Martin, St. Lucie, and Indian River counties, has some of the best waterfront restaurants on the state’s East Coast. Feel the tropical vibe in seaside settings that offer everything from sensational seafood and steaks to classic burgers and creative cocktails. Indoors or outdoors, day or night, if you want an outstanding meal with a spectacular ocean view, here are five of the best waterfront Treasure Coast restaurants to find it.
