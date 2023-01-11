Ezra Miller, ‘The Flash’ actor, reaches plea deal that avoids jail in break-in case

Ezra Miller, left, and their attorney Lisa Shelkrot attend Miller's arraignment from Shelkrot's Burlington office on Oct. 17, 2022. Screenshot

The Justice League actor accused of breaking into a southern Vermont home and stealing alcohol has reached a plea deal with prosecutors that will allow them to avoid jail.

Ezra Miller, 30, of Stamford, who has played leading roles in movies including “The Flash,” is set for a change of plea hearing Friday in Bennington County Superior criminal court.

A document filed ahead of the hearing stated that Miller will plead guilty to a single charge of unlawful trespass. As part of the plea deal with prosecutors, Miller is set to receive a sentence of 89 to 90 days in jail, all suspended, and will be placed on probation for a year. They will also be fined $500.

Miller pleaded not guilty in October to charges of burglary of an unoccupied dwelling and petty larceny for allegedly breaking into a nearby home and stealing three bottles of liquor containing gin, vodka and rum.

Those two charges would be dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

Miller told police they were in the home to take cooking ingredients to Miller’s mother, who also lived nearby, according to a police affidavit filed in the case.

Miller said the homeowner was a family friend who should have known what was going on because Miller’s mother asked the homeowner for permission ahead of time. The homeowner, in speaking to police, denied providing permission for Miller to enter the residence.

Neither Bennington County State’s Attorney Erica Marthage, whose office is prosecuting the case, nor Lisa Shelkrot, Miller’s attorney, could immediately be reached Wednesday for comment.

Entertainment Weekly reported in August that Miller issued a statement at that time addressing allegations that had been raised in published reports, including Rolling Stone , in the previous weeks, which stated Miller had begun treatment for “complex mental health” issues.

"I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior,” the statement read. “I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe, and productive stage in my life."

