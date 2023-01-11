Read full article on original website
Lauren Alaina Once Performed Live on ‘American Idol’ as a Tornado Was Hitting Her Home
American Idol contestants are used to having to ignore distractions while they're performing — the show's audition process is even chaotic and noisy to test the prospective contestants' focus — but during one live taping in 2011, then-contestant Lauren Alaina had to perform under conditions that were extreme, even for a seasoned pro.
Jelly Roll Unfiltered: On Addiction, Parenting + Fame [Exclusive Interview]
Jelly Roll identifies as an active alcoholic, but Jason DeFord does not. Talking to Taste of Country, the "Son of a Sinner" singer got real about addiction, parenting, fame and the artists he'd love to hear next on country radio. Fans know Jelly Roll is Jason DeFord, a 38-year-old Nashville...
Chase Rice Brings Outlaw Tune ‘Way Down Yonder’ to ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ [Watch]
Chase Rice brought a little country to Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday night (Jan. 12), performing his tune "Way Down Yonder" from his upcoming album, I Hate Cowboys and All Dogs Go to Hell. Rice took the stage with the high level of energy needed to sing the rock-influenced country...
Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby With Husband John Legend
Another one! John Legend confirmed that wife Chrissy Teigen gave birth on Friday, January 13, during a private concert. "What a blessed day," Legend, 44, told the crowd, according to People, who were the first to report the news. The "All of Me" singer added that while he "didn't get a lot of sleep," he felt […]
11 Country Music Artists Who Have Come Out As Gay
Here are some names the country community has rallied behind in recent years, as well as some good ol’ country music. Sam Williams, Son of Hank Williams Jr. Sam Williams, the son of Hank Williams Jr., sat down for Apple Music’s Proud Radio with Hunter Kelly, where he discussed the inspiration behind his “Titled Crown” music video, which details his upbringing, his relationship with his family, and ultimately serves as his public coming out.
Lisa Marie’s Final Days: Grief, Isolation, an Alarming Red Carpet Appearance
Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, spent her final days on a trying trek between Los Angeles and Graceland that may have pushed the 54-year-old to the brink.An alarming interview on the Golden Globes red carpet on Tuesday, and a speech in Nashville a few days prior, suggested that Presley was not only struggling physically but battling emotionally with increased isolation and grief. In an interview with Extra on the red carpet, Presley was seen struggling to stand upright on her own, grasping onto Elvis’ longtime manager Jerry Schilling, 80, for support. Her eyes appeared heavy and...
Chris Lane Updates Fans After Baby Baker’s Hospital Visit: ‘Keep on Praying’
Chris Lane's infant son, 3-month old Baker Weston, is feeling better after a scary trip to the hospital, but the singer is still requesting that fans keep his family in their prayers. On Wednesday night (Jan. 11), Lane shared a snapshot of a pediatric ER entrance taken from the vantage...
Dolly Parton Sends Love to Presley Family After Lisa Marie Presley’s Death: ‘We All Love You’
Dolly Parton shared a thoughtful message in the wake of Lisa Marie Presley's death on Thursday, Jan. 12. In a statement, which she shared to Facebook, Parton offers love to Priscilla Presley and addresses the late Elvis and Lisa Marie. "Priscilla, I know how sad you must be. May God...
Chris Young Drops ‘Looking for You,’ His First Solo Single in Three Years [Listen]
Chris Young picked a fine song to remind fans he's a solo artist. "Looking for You" is a vocal showcase built on sharp songwriting and an energetic arrangement. This first look at his next project is Young's first solo release to country radio since before the pandemic. Duets with Kane Brown and Mitchell Tenpenny hit No. 1 on airplay charts in the three years since. It's difficult to imagine "Looking for You" ending that streak.
‘Elvis’ Star Austin Butler Opens Up About Lisa Marie Presley’s Death: ‘My Heart Is Completely Shattered’
Austin Butler, who won a Golden Globe award on Tuesday (Jan. 10) for his portrayal of Elvis Presley in the hit motion picture Elvis, has broken his silence after Lisa Marie Presley's death on Thursday (Jan. 12). In a statement to People, Butler says his "heart is completely shattered" for her family after "the tragic and unexpected loss of Lisa Marie."
Kelsea Ballerini Spotted With Actor Chase Stokes + the Internet Erupts [Pictures]
Photos of Kelsea Ballerini watching the national championship game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., with Outer Banks stars Chase Stokes, Austin North and other celebrities on Monday (Jan. 9) have gone viral, sparking rumors of a new romance between her and Stokes. Ballerini headlined the Allstate Championship Tailgate ahead...
Nicolas Cage Tributes Late Ex-Wife Lisa Marie Presley: ‘I Am Heartbroken’
Nicolas Cage was among the many fans, friends and celebrities who shared their thoughts and memories of Lisa Marie Presley after the news of her death on Thursday (Jan. 12). The actor, who was married to Presley from 2002-2004, released a statement saying he is "heartbroken" by the tragic news.
What Would Elvis Presley Look Like If He Was Still Alive?
Elvis Presley died on Aug. 16, 1977, but his legacy is as important as ever. The King of Rock and Roll remains a vital influence on rock, country, gospel and soul artists the world over, and in the years since his untimely death, the mythology surrounding him has grown to epic proportions. It begs the question: What would Elvis be like today if he were still alive?
32 Years Ago: Garth Brooks Hits No. 1 With ‘Unanswered Prayers’
On this day (Jan. 12) in 1991, Garth Brooks soared to the top of the charts with his hit "Unanswered Prayers," from his multi-platinum-selling album No Fences. The song, which Brooks co-wrote with Pat Alger and Larry Bastian, was a true-life account of an incident that the country superstar had been through with his then-wife, Sandy.
Wynonna Judd Remembers Her Late Mother Naomi on Her Birthday
Wynonna Judd didn't forget her mama's birthday. Naomi Judd would have been 77 years old on Wednesday (Jan. 11), so her daughter shared a photo and a memory on Instagram. The picture finds Wynonna Judd standing over Naomi and next to sister Ashley Judd. "Our beautiful mother," she says in the caption of the black-and-white photo.
Lisa Marie Presley With Elvis: Rarely Seen Pictures of Father + Daughter
Elvis Presley sure loved his baby girl. These rarely seen pictures find the late rock 'n' roller gushing over Lisa Marie Presley, his daughter with wife Priscilla Presley. He's beaming in every single one and she's giving it right back. Find 10 photos of father and daughter below. Lisa Marie...
See a Sneak Peek of Maren Morris’ Appearance as Guest Judge on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ [Picture]
Season 15 of RuPaul's Drag Race is underway, and this Friday (Jan. 13) will bring an extra special episode for country fans: Maren Morris is the celebrity guest judge. Ahead of the full episode, fans can get a first look at Morris' appearance on the show — including her dazzling outfit — right here on Taste of Country. Scroll down to see the country star posing on the set of the episode, complete with the show's full-time judges.
Top 10 Trace Adkins Songs
Trace Adkins' biggest career hits have run the gamut of emotions: He's the man behind one of the saddest (and most controversial) war songs in country music, and he's also the one who brought the word "badonkadonk" into the genre's lexicon. Naturally, this countdown of the singer's 10 best tunes is a varied one.
33 Years Ago: Keith Whitley’s ‘It Ain’t Nothin” Goes to No. 1
Thirty-three years ago today (Jan. 13, 1990) was a bittersweet day for friends, family and fans of Keith Whitley: It was on that date that Whitley's song "It Ain't Nothin'" landed at the top of the charts, more than eight months after his death. "It Ain't Nothin'" was the second...
