Texas State

98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Lauren Alaina Once Performed Live on ‘American Idol’ as a Tornado Was Hitting Her Home

American Idol contestants are used to having to ignore distractions while they're performing — the show's audition process is even chaotic and noisy to test the prospective contestants' focus — but during one live taping in 2011, then-contestant Lauren Alaina had to perform under conditions that were extreme, even for a seasoned pro.
Us Weekly

Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby With Husband John Legend

Another one! John Legend confirmed that wife Chrissy Teigen gave birth on Friday, January 13, during a private concert. "What a blessed day," Legend, 44, told the crowd, according to People, who were the first to report the news. The "All of Me" singer added that while he "didn't get a lot of sleep," he felt […]
Whiskey Riff

11 Country Music Artists Who Have Come Out As Gay

Here are some names the country community has rallied behind in recent years, as well as some good ol’ country music. Sam Williams, Son of Hank Williams Jr. Sam Williams, the son of Hank Williams Jr., sat down for Apple Music’s Proud Radio with Hunter Kelly, where he discussed the inspiration behind his “Titled Crown” music video, which details his upbringing, his relationship with his family, and ultimately serves as his public coming out.
TheDailyBeast

Lisa Marie’s Final Days: Grief, Isolation, an Alarming Red Carpet Appearance

Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, spent her final days on a trying trek between Los Angeles and Graceland that may have pushed the 54-year-old to the brink.An alarming interview on the Golden Globes red carpet on Tuesday, and a speech in Nashville a few days prior, suggested that Presley was not only struggling physically but battling emotionally with increased isolation and grief. In an interview with Extra on the red carpet, Presley was seen struggling to stand upright on her own, grasping onto Elvis’ longtime manager Jerry Schilling, 80, for support. Her eyes appeared heavy and...
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Chris Young Drops ‘Looking for You,’ His First Solo Single in Three Years [Listen]

Chris Young picked a fine song to remind fans he's a solo artist. "Looking for You" is a vocal showcase built on sharp songwriting and an energetic arrangement. This first look at his next project is Young's first solo release to country radio since before the pandemic. Duets with Kane Brown and Mitchell Tenpenny hit No. 1 on airplay charts in the three years since. It's difficult to imagine "Looking for You" ending that streak.
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

‘Elvis’ Star Austin Butler Opens Up About Lisa Marie Presley’s Death: ‘My Heart Is Completely Shattered’

Austin Butler, who won a Golden Globe award on Tuesday (Jan. 10) for his portrayal of Elvis Presley in the hit motion picture Elvis, has broken his silence after Lisa Marie Presley's death on Thursday (Jan. 12). In a statement to People, Butler says his "heart is completely shattered" for her family after "the tragic and unexpected loss of Lisa Marie."
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

What Would Elvis Presley Look Like If He Was Still Alive?

Elvis Presley died on Aug. 16, 1977, but his legacy is as important as ever. The King of Rock and Roll remains a vital influence on rock, country, gospel and soul artists the world over, and in the years since his untimely death, the mythology surrounding him has grown to epic proportions. It begs the question: What would Elvis be like today if he were still alive?
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

32 Years Ago: Garth Brooks Hits No. 1 With ‘Unanswered Prayers’

On this day (Jan. 12) in 1991, Garth Brooks soared to the top of the charts with his hit "Unanswered Prayers," from his multi-platinum-selling album No Fences. The song, which Brooks co-wrote with Pat Alger and Larry Bastian, was a true-life account of an incident that the country superstar had been through with his then-wife, Sandy.
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Wynonna Judd Remembers Her Late Mother Naomi on Her Birthday

Wynonna Judd didn't forget her mama's birthday. Naomi Judd would have been 77 years old on Wednesday (Jan. 11), so her daughter shared a photo and a memory on Instagram. The picture finds Wynonna Judd standing over Naomi and next to sister Ashley Judd. "Our beautiful mother," she says in the caption of the black-and-white photo.
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

See a Sneak Peek of Maren Morris’ Appearance as Guest Judge on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ [Picture]

Season 15 of RuPaul's Drag Race is underway, and this Friday (Jan. 13) will bring an extra special episode for country fans: Maren Morris is the celebrity guest judge. Ahead of the full episode, fans can get a first look at Morris' appearance on the show — including her dazzling outfit — right here on Taste of Country. Scroll down to see the country star posing on the set of the episode, complete with the show's full-time judges.
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Top 10 Trace Adkins Songs

Trace Adkins' biggest career hits have run the gamut of emotions: He's the man behind one of the saddest (and most controversial) war songs in country music, and he's also the one who brought the word "badonkadonk" into the genre's lexicon. Naturally, this countdown of the singer's 10 best tunes is a varied one.
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

98.1 - Minnesota New Country

