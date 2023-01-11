ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskingum County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
WHIZ

Two Suspects in Columbus Homicide Arrested in Perry Co.

Two suspects in a Columbus homicide were taken into custody in Perry County on Friday. The Perry County Sheriff’s Office said deputies assisted the Columbus Police Homicide Division with the apprehension of Savanna Dawson and Kyrios March. Sheriff William Barker said authorities responded to two location in southern Perry...
COLUMBUS, OH
WTRF- 7News

Two suspects turn themselves in for death of Oho infant

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 24-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman turned themselves into jail on Friday after being charged in the death of an 8-month-old boy. Kyrios March Jr., 24, and Savanna Dawn Dawson, 23, came to the Perry County Jail on Friday morning, according to the Columbus Division of Police. The pair was […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Lootpress

Ohio Man Sentenced to Prison for Federal Drug Crime

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Ivan Lee Burton, 47, of Columbus, Ohio, was sentenced to five years in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for distributing methamphetamine. According to court documents and statements made in court, Burton admitted to distributing approximately 24 grams of methamphetamine to...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Nelsonville Police Nab Possible Trafficking Suspect During Stop

Nelsonville – Police had a local bust on Friday morning that took drugs and a trafficker off the streets of Nelsonville. Accoridng to a social media post, this morning Officer Tippie performed a traffic stop on Poplar Street on a vehicle for a registration violation. During his investigation, he found that the operator was a suspended driver and the vehicle registration was expired and fictitious. Due to the vehicle not being able to be legally operated on the roadway, a wrecker was called and an administrative inventory was performed.
NELSONVILLE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Former Belmont County doctor found guilty of illegally prescribing controlled substance pills

A former doctor in Ohio was found guilty for illegally prescribing controlled substance pills in violation of the Controlled Substances Act. Freeda Flynn, 69, formerly of St. Clairsville, unlawfully prescribed controlled substances, such as oxycodone, hydrocodone, and methadone, to her patients outside the scope of professional practice and not for a legitimate medical purpose. Officials […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTAP

Glouster man sentenced to 10 years in relation to overdose death

ATHENS, Ohio (WTAP) - According to the Athens County Prosecuting Office a Glouster man was sentenced to 10 years in prison Monday in Athens County Common Pleas Court. Thomas Thomas, of Glouster, pled guilty to charges related to the September 2021 overdose death of Gary Gardner. Thomas pled guilty to...
GLOUSTER, OH
WTRF- 7News

Two wanted, charged in death of Ohio infant

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man and a woman have been charged in the death of an 8-month-old boy this week. According to court records, Savanna Dawn Dawson, 23, and Kyrios March Jr., 24, are wanted for murder after the death of the child on Monday. Neither Dawson or March Jr. are in custody and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
daltonkidronnews.com

Rules of the road: New Ohio traffic laws aim to reduce crashes

A new law went into effect at the end of August requiring a flashing yellow light on the upper most rear or tops of animal-drawn vehicles to further alert motorists of their presence. With eyes glued to the curvy narrow country road ahead and fingers curled tightly around the steering...
WAYNE COUNTY, OH
WSYX ABC6

Police: 2 taken to hospital after shooting on Wedgewood Drive

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two people were taken to the hospital following a shooting on Wedgewood Drive Friday night. Columbus police received a report of a shooting in the 700 block of Wedgewood Drive around 10:57 p.m. Officers at the scene found two men, ages 20 and 26, suffering...
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

Make Muskingum Home Program Awards $50,000

Zanesville, OH- The Muskingum County Community Foundation and the J.W. & M.H. Straker foundation has started awarding recipients of the Make Muskingum Home Program. Erin Britton was awarded $50,000 to help with her student loan debts. She said that the application process required a video, and a lot of questions that she answered from the heart. Erin explained how this money impacts her.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WTAP

Six people arrested for drugs in Washington County

FLEMING, Ohio (WTAP) - Agents with the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force arrested six people after executing a search warrant in Fleming, Washington County, Ohio on January 9, 2023. Agents began an investigation into drug trafficking at Rocky Point Road, Fleming, Ohio, and a vehicle known to be at the...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Body found in Perry County roadway

ROSEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Perry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead in the roadway in Roseville, the sheriff’s office said Monday. The body was found lying on the 11000 block of Old Rainer Road at approximately 12:36 p.m. The man had apparently been shot, the sheriff’s office said. The […]
PERRY COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man charged with arson for Hilltop fire

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus man is charged with aggravated arson after a fire Tuesday in the Hilltop section of the city. The fire happened at a home on the 200 block of South Ogden Avenue. Firefighters were able to contain the fire, but the back of the house was damaged. Columbus police arrested […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus man shot, killed in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man is dead after police said he was shot in Chillicothe. According to the Chillicothe Police Department, Jennoro Juan Elmore Jr., 23, was found Tuesday afternoon on North Plaza Boulevard suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Adena Regional Medical Center, where he later died. Police said […]
CHILLICOTHE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy