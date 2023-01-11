Read full article on original website
WHIZ
Two Suspects in Columbus Homicide Arrested in Perry Co.
Two suspects in a Columbus homicide were taken into custody in Perry County on Friday. The Perry County Sheriff’s Office said deputies assisted the Columbus Police Homicide Division with the apprehension of Savanna Dawson and Kyrios March. Sheriff William Barker said authorities responded to two location in southern Perry...
WTAP
Parkersburg man, Davisville woman among those indicted by the Wood County Grand Jury
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Grand Jury released its January 2023 indictments, according to a news release from the Wood County Prosecutor’s office. A total of 65 indictments were returned, charging 71 individuals. Some of the charges people are facing include sexual abuse and animal cruelty. Duane...
Two suspects turn themselves in for death of Oho infant
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 24-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman turned themselves into jail on Friday after being charged in the death of an 8-month-old boy. Kyrios March Jr., 24, and Savanna Dawn Dawson, 23, came to the Perry County Jail on Friday morning, according to the Columbus Division of Police. The pair was […]
Ohio Man Sentenced to Prison for Federal Drug Crime
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Ivan Lee Burton, 47, of Columbus, Ohio, was sentenced to five years in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for distributing methamphetamine. According to court documents and statements made in court, Burton admitted to distributing approximately 24 grams of methamphetamine to...
sciotopost.com
Nelsonville Police Nab Possible Trafficking Suspect During Stop
Nelsonville – Police had a local bust on Friday morning that took drugs and a trafficker off the streets of Nelsonville. Accoridng to a social media post, this morning Officer Tippie performed a traffic stop on Poplar Street on a vehicle for a registration violation. During his investigation, he found that the operator was a suspended driver and the vehicle registration was expired and fictitious. Due to the vehicle not being able to be legally operated on the roadway, a wrecker was called and an administrative inventory was performed.
Amesville woman steals $200,000 from elderly family member, blames it on a scam
ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — An Amesville woman has been sentenced for stealing more than $200 thousand from the estate of her elderly family member. The Athens County Prosecuting Attorney said that Cynthia King, 64, of Amesville, Ohio, was sentenced to serve a minimum of four years to a maximum of six years in prison for […]
Former Belmont County doctor found guilty of illegally prescribing controlled substance pills
A former doctor in Ohio was found guilty for illegally prescribing controlled substance pills in violation of the Controlled Substances Act. Freeda Flynn, 69, formerly of St. Clairsville, unlawfully prescribed controlled substances, such as oxycodone, hydrocodone, and methadone, to her patients outside the scope of professional practice and not for a legitimate medical purpose. Officials […]
WTAP
Glouster man sentenced to 10 years in relation to overdose death
ATHENS, Ohio (WTAP) - According to the Athens County Prosecuting Office a Glouster man was sentenced to 10 years in prison Monday in Athens County Common Pleas Court. Thomas Thomas, of Glouster, pled guilty to charges related to the September 2021 overdose death of Gary Gardner. Thomas pled guilty to...
Father of murdered 8-month-old: ‘Show forgiveness, show grace’
COLUMBUS, Ohio — DaShawn Smith remembers one of his fondest memories of his son, Marquel, with a smile. He was holding his son on his chest as the baby slobbered on him. “That was the last day I held him,” Smith said. That was Nov. 8. Almost exactly...
Two wanted, charged in death of Ohio infant
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man and a woman have been charged in the death of an 8-month-old boy this week. According to court records, Savanna Dawn Dawson, 23, and Kyrios March Jr., 24, are wanted for murder after the death of the child on Monday. Neither Dawson or March Jr. are in custody and […]
daltonkidronnews.com
Rules of the road: New Ohio traffic laws aim to reduce crashes
A new law went into effect at the end of August requiring a flashing yellow light on the upper most rear or tops of animal-drawn vehicles to further alert motorists of their presence. With eyes glued to the curvy narrow country road ahead and fingers curled tightly around the steering...
Belmont County man pandered sexually-oriented matter involving a minor
A Belmont County man was sentenced to jail for a charge of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor. Ty Thompson will spend the next 3 to four and a half years in prison. Thompson will also have to register as a sex offender in Ohio for the next 25 years upon release. After a tip […]
WSYX ABC6
Police: 2 taken to hospital after shooting on Wedgewood Drive
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two people were taken to the hospital following a shooting on Wedgewood Drive Friday night. Columbus police received a report of a shooting in the 700 block of Wedgewood Drive around 10:57 p.m. Officers at the scene found two men, ages 20 and 26, suffering...
Ohio deputies looking for missing elderly woman last seen on Wednesday
Deputies out of the Sheriff’s Office in Tuscarawas County are looking for a missing elderly woman, according to news outlets. Outlets say deputies are looking for 75-year-old Sally Bauman who was last seen Wednesday. Sally has is: News outlets say she is driving in a white Buick Verano. No photo of Sally was given at […]
WHIZ
Make Muskingum Home Program Awards $50,000
Zanesville, OH- The Muskingum County Community Foundation and the J.W. & M.H. Straker foundation has started awarding recipients of the Make Muskingum Home Program. Erin Britton was awarded $50,000 to help with her student loan debts. She said that the application process required a video, and a lot of questions that she answered from the heart. Erin explained how this money impacts her.
WTAP
Six people arrested for drugs in Washington County
FLEMING, Ohio (WTAP) - Agents with the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force arrested six people after executing a search warrant in Fleming, Washington County, Ohio on January 9, 2023. Agents began an investigation into drug trafficking at Rocky Point Road, Fleming, Ohio, and a vehicle known to be at the...
Body found in Perry County roadway
ROSEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Perry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead in the roadway in Roseville, the sheriff’s office said Monday. The body was found lying on the 11000 block of Old Rainer Road at approximately 12:36 p.m. The man had apparently been shot, the sheriff’s office said. The […]
Man charged with arson for Hilltop fire
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus man is charged with aggravated arson after a fire Tuesday in the Hilltop section of the city. The fire happened at a home on the 200 block of South Ogden Avenue. Firefighters were able to contain the fire, but the back of the house was damaged. Columbus police arrested […]
Columbus police searching for 2 teens accused of stealing vehicle, leading officers on high-speed chase
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for two teenage boys who were allegedly involved in a high-speed chase that ended near the Linden area Friday morning. The chase reportedly started around 4 a.m. Police said the juveniles, who are potential homicide suspects, were flagged for driving...
Columbus man shot, killed in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man is dead after police said he was shot in Chillicothe. According to the Chillicothe Police Department, Jennoro Juan Elmore Jr., 23, was found Tuesday afternoon on North Plaza Boulevard suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Adena Regional Medical Center, where he later died. Police said […]
