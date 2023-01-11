Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York Mets Complete Trade Involving All-StarOnlyHomersBaltimore, MD
Baltimore on TV: The City's Must-Watch ShowsTed RiversBaltimore, MD
5 Unusual Facts About BaltimoreTed RiversBaltimore, MD
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Maryland this weekKristen WaltersTowson, MD
Ever Forward ship owners to pay $676,200 for Chesapeake oyster bar restorationDoug StewartBaltimore, MD
Related
mocoshow.com
MCPS Director, Elaine Chang, Graduates from Leadership Maryland 2022
Elaine L. Chang, director of the Department of Partnerships, graduated from Leadership Maryland as part of the Class of 2022. She was one of 49 people to complete the professional development program dedicated to building a better Maryland by harnessing the strength of its local business and community leaders. Each member of this year’s class was chosen by a committee to complete Leadership Maryland’s eight-month hands-on learning program. The class participated in five, two-day sessions focused on issues impacting economic development, education, health and human services, criminal justice, the environment and multi-culturalism/diversity across the state. Leadership Maryland honored the Class of 2022 at a graduation ceremony on December 6th. Other Leadership Maryland Class of 2022 graduates:
atlantatribune.com
Dr. David S. Wilson, 10th President of Morgan State University
The NNPA’s Nsenga K. Burton, Ph.D interviews Dr. David S. Wilson, 10th President of Baltimore MD’s Morgan State University. On a variety of topics, including surviving the pandemic and the future of the nation’s HBCUs.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Ice skating is back at the Johns Hopkins University’s Homewood campus, starting today
For the second year in a row, Johns Hopkins University has turned part of its Homewood campus into an ice rink. The university has started taking reservations for the Johns Hopkins Ice Rink at Homewood, a “pop-up” skating venue that has been created in place of the Homewood Tennis Courts near Charles Street and University Parkway.
Black Woman from Howard U Appointed As Vice President of National Association of College Auxiliary Services
This Black woman stood out as the best candidate to support the mission and vision of the National Association of College Auxiliary Services (NACAS). LaNiece Tyree, associate vice president for Auxiliary Enterprises, has joined the board of directors for NACAS, after being appointed last month as the association’s vice president.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Head of Baltimore Center Stage stepping down; interim artistic director to serve during nationwide search for replacement
After more than four years as artistic director of Baltimore Center Stage (BCS), Stephanie Ybarra is moving on. The theater organization announced this week that Ybarra will step down on April 1 to become program officer in Arts and Culture at the Mellon Foundation, one of the nation’s largest supporters of the arts and humanities.
Nottingham MD
Raising Cane’s opens first Maryland restaurant in Towson
TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County has a new restaurant, and it’s a first for Maryland. Raising Cane’s held a grand opening for its new Towson location this week. A long line of customer’s waited for hours on Thursday to enjoy the restaurant’s famous chicken fingers. Raising Cane’s...
Transgender man wins lawsuit against St. Joseph after hospital cancels hysterectomy
BALTIMORE – A federal judge ruled the University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center discriminated against a transgender Baltimore man on the basis of sex when the hospital canceled his hysterectomy in 2020. Jesse Hammons said he was all ready for the surgery in January 2020 when the hospital canceled the surgery the night before it was scheduled. The surgery was recommended by Hammons' physician to treat gender dysphoria. The Towson hospital's chief medical officer told the surgeon it "cannot do transgender surgery at St. Joseph." "His story, really, is a powerful example of some of the impact these policies have...
multihousingnews.com
Howard Hughes Lands $117M for Maryland Community
The project is part of the firm’s master-planned development, the Downtown Columbia Plan. The Howard Hughes Corp. has secured financing for its 382-unit community that’s part of its ambitious master-planned development in Columbia, Md. JLL arranged the $117 million loan that will be used to take out existing construction financing for the developer’s community, Juniper. The five-year fixed-rate loan was provided by an undisclosed lender.
Courthouse News Service
Teacher loses free speech claims vs. school district
BALTIMORE — A Maryland courthouse dismissed a government teacher’s First Amendment retaliation claims against his former employer, which allegedly disciplined him for showing clips from the Steven Spielberg film “Amistad” and videos of police brutality to students. Because he is a public employee, he is not guaranteed unrestrained freedom of speech nor academic decisions on materials to share with the class; his disability discrimination claim will proceed, however, as he plausibly argued his reasonable requests for accommodations related to stress were denied.
techvisibility.com
Brand new Information on Payday loans into the Baltimore, Maryland
Every day life is made totally out of fortune and you may misfortune and you can therefore is in our create. When we and also be, we feel something strat to get responsible, yet not, lifetime can invariably treat your own to your various ways. Brand of shocks you desire me to spend cash i never envision i’d like – although some one to pick they must save money having the following day, the long run can be not knowing and considered may well not adequate. Then payday loans to the Baltimore Maryland have been in away from use.
wypr.org
Stories from the Stoop: Joni Holifield
Maureen Harvie is senior producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
baltimorefishbowl.com
President of Columbia Association will leave her post in the face of governing board demands
Columbia Association President and CEO Lakey Boyd has decided to leave her position in the face of written demands from the elected Board of Directors to which she reports that she said would leave her unable to perform her duties. Boyd said in a statement that board leaders gave her...
wypr.org
CEO Mark Hanson: The new era for the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra
We open this segment of Midday with music by Antonin Dvorak, from his Symphony No. 9 ("From the New World") performed by the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra. Joining Tom now is Mark Hanson. Last spring, he was appointed the President and CEO of the BSO, and job number one for him was hiring a new music director.
wypr.org
He spent a decade on death row. Now John Huffington’s name is cleared, thanks to pardon
Throughout his 32 years in the Maryland prison system, John Huffington maintained his innocence. Now, with an act from departing Gov. Larry Hogan, it’s official. Among his final official actions before his term ends Wednesday, the Republican governor pardoned Huffington, who was wrongfully convicted of the 1981 double murder of Diana Becker and Joe Hudson in Harford County, stating that “the interests of the state of Maryland and the grantee (Huffington) will best be served by” granting the pardon.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Arts advocates ask Mayor Scott to consult them before making any more moves that will affect the local cultural community
Worried that recent decisions at City Hall will contribute to turmoil and uncertainty within Baltimore’s cultural community, arts advocates are asking Mayor Brandon Scott not to make any more major moves in that area without consulting them first. In a letter sent to Scott this week, 10 representatives of...
WBAL Radio
Maryland Gov.-elect Wes Moore appoints Susan Lee as Secretary of State
Maryland Gov.-elect Wes Moore appointed Montgomery County Democratic Senator Susan Lee to be Secretary of State. Lee was first elected to serve in the House of Delegates in 2002. She also served in the state Senate in 2014. If confirmed by the Democratic controlled Senate, Lee would become the first...
NBC Washington
Maryland Church Works to Restore Graves of Enslaved People
Orange flags rise up like wildflowers from the ground of the old cemetery behind the Sacred Heart Church in Bowie, Maryland. Each of them marks a grave, or the likely spot of a grave. Some graves are denoted by weathered stone markers. But others received no gravestone or marker, a...
Nottingham MD
Board of Education action to study northeast high school site falls short by one vote
NOTTINGHAM, MD—A new high school is planned to address school overcrowding in northeastern Baltimore County. The catch? It’s not really in the northeast. At Tuesday night’s meeting of the Board of Education of Baltimore County, Fifth District Board Member Julie Henn introduced a motion to pause finalizing the location of a planned new northeast area high school at the present, central-area Loch Raven High site – pending consideration of a northeast location. The motion called for the study of a 40-acre tract of land in Middle River, proposed to be dedicated to Baltimore County for the construction of a new school.
blocbyblocknews.com
Baltimore Mayor Calls For Increased City Funding From Maryland General Assembly
Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott outlined the city’s priorities—including a series of budget requests and policy initiatives related to reforming the annual tax sale, public safety, and local traffic enforcement—ahead of the Maryland General Assembly session beginning this week, Adam Willis and Emily Sullivan report for the Baltimore Banner. This session marks the first for Governor-elect Wes Moore, who has previously expressed support for the city’s needs.
foxbaltimore.com
Your Voice: concerns about Anne Arundel County Schools
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Lawmakers have struggled to rein in youth crime since a juvenile justice law passed last year, raising the minimum age to be charged in juvenile court from 12 to 13. The 2023 Legislative Session began yesterday in Annapolis, with juvenile crime as a central focus. Recently,...
Comments / 0