Giants sign veteran receiver James Washington ahead of playoffs

The Giants added to their receiving corps ahead of Sunday’s wild-card showdown against the Vikings .

Former Cowboys wideout James Washington was signed to the Giants’ practice squad, the team announced Wednesday. They also signed guard Solomon Kindley to a reserve/future contract.

The 26-year-old Washington worked out with the team on Tuesday, nearly a week after the Cowboys waived him last Wednesday.

The Cowboys signed Washington as a free agent in March to a one-year, $1.035 million deal. It was a short-term fix after they traded Amari Cooper to the Browns, and while Michael Gallup was working his way back from a torn ACL.

Washington also contributed to special teams before the Cowboys replaced him with the free-agent signing of T.Y. Hilton.

Cowboys receiver James Washington catches a pass before a game against the Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on Dec. 18, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida. Getty Images

In August, Washington landed on IR after he sustained a foot injury during training camp that required surgery. He played his first game with the Cowboys on Dec. 11 in a win against the Texans and was targeted once with a dropped pass. He was active for one more contest before his release.

Washington — whom the Steelers selected out of Oklahoma State in the second round of the 2018 draft — caught 114 passes for 1,629 yards and 11 touchdowns in 60 games across four seasons with Pittsburgh.

Steelers wide receiver James Washington before a game against the Chiefs on Dec 26, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Steelers receiver James Washington catches a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter of an AFC wild-card playoff game against the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Jan 16, 2022. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The 5-foot-11, 213-pound Washington joins a Giants offense that finished 26th in the NFL in passing yards during the regular season.

The Giants enter the postseason with Isaiah Hodgins, Richie James, and Darius Slayton as their top receivers.