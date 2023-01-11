ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Giants sign veteran receiver James Washington ahead of playoffs

By Jenna Lemoncelli
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ehi49_0kBAicKi00

The Giants added to their receiving corps ahead of Sunday’s wild-card showdown against the Vikings .

Former Cowboys wideout James Washington was signed to the Giants’ practice squad, the team announced Wednesday. They also signed guard Solomon Kindley to a reserve/future contract.

The 26-year-old Washington worked out with the team on Tuesday, nearly a week after the Cowboys waived him last Wednesday.

The Cowboys signed Washington as a free agent in March to a one-year, $1.035 million deal. It was a short-term fix after they traded Amari Cooper to the Browns, and while Michael Gallup was working his way back from a torn ACL.

Washington also contributed to special teams before the Cowboys replaced him with the free-agent signing of T.Y. Hilton.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BdOSS_0kBAicKi00
Cowboys receiver James Washington catches a pass before a game against the Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on Dec. 18, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida.
Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z7LFI_0kBAicKi00
A look at the 2023 NFL Playoffs bracket.
NY Post illustration

In August, Washington landed on IR after he sustained a foot injury during training camp that required surgery. He played his first game with the Cowboys on Dec. 11 in a win against the Texans and was targeted once with a dropped pass. He was active for one more contest before his release.

Washington — whom the Steelers selected out of Oklahoma State in the second round of the 2018 draft — caught 114 passes for 1,629 yards and 11 touchdowns in 60 games across four seasons with Pittsburgh.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sqBue_0kBAicKi00
Steelers wide receiver James Washington before a game against the Chiefs on Dec 26, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WUUxZ_0kBAicKi00
Steelers receiver James Washington catches a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter of an AFC wild-card playoff game against the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Jan 16, 2022.
Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The 5-foot-11, 213-pound Washington joins a Giants offense that finished 26th in the NFL in passing yards during the regular season.

The Giants enter the postseason with Isaiah Hodgins, Richie James, and Darius Slayton as their top receivers.

Comments / 0

Related
The Comeback

NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team

Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

Sean Payton has already turned down two different teams

Former New Orlean Saints head coach Sean Payton has seemingly turned down two teams that are in need of a new sideline boss. This year’s NFL coaching carousel will have some high-profile names available, one of them being former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton. Last year, Payton stepped away from the NFL, but is now looking to make a return on a new team. At the end of the regular season, there are five teams that have head coach openings — Carolina Panthers, Indianapolis Colts, Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, and Arizona Cardinals. So, which teams have the edge?
NEW ORLEANS, LA
rolling out

NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills

In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
OnlyHomers

Hall of Fame Running Back Dies

Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OnlyHomers

Washington Commanders Fire Coach

The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
WASHINGTON, DC
News Talk 860 KSFA

Get Inside Ezekiel Elliott’s Awesome House in Frisco, Texas

For years we have seen Ezekiel Elliott (Zeke) run the ball for the Dallas Cowboys, the guy puts his body on the line every gameday to help his team win. Everyone knows his signature eating motion after breaking off a nice run for the Cowboys, but wouldn’t it be cool to see where Zeke actually eats? That’s why I wanted to track down pictures of Zeke’s amazing home in Frisco, Texas which is less than 40 minutes from AT&T Stadium.
FRISCO, TX
hotnewhiphop.com

Trevon Diggs & Joie Chavis Smooch On The Sidelines

The couple shared a quick tender moment at the Cowboys and Eagles game on Christmas Eve. Love is in the air this holiday season, even on the football field. Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs shared a kiss with his boo Joie Chavis yesterday, on Christmas Eve. Moreover, the Cowboys played the Philadelphia Eagles and won 40 to 34. As Diggs ran off the field, he pulled his mask mask down and smooched Chavis, cheering from the sidelines, before moving on.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Hustle Sports News

Vikings Should Consider Benching Popular Playmaker

<p>Dalvin Cook has been an amazing weapon and asset for the Minnesota Vikings for as long as he has been</p><p>The post <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com/2023/general-news/should-consider-benching">Vikings Should Consider Benching Popular Playmaker</a> appeared first on <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com">Vikings Territory</a>.</p>
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins reveals retirement timeframe ahead of Giants playoff game

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins may be 34 years old, but retirement is not yet in his mind. As he prepares for the Vikings’ Wild Card showdown with the New York Giants, Cousins opened up about his continued maturity on the field and touched on his potential retirement. He emphasized that he’ll only walk away from the game when the time comes that he’s no longer growing as a player.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Breaking: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead

Former Alabama running back Ahmaad Galloway has passed away this week. He was 42 years old.  According to multiple reports, Galloway was found during a welfare check at his apartment. Galloway played for Alabama from 1999-2002, racking up 1,830 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns. He had his ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Thursday Night Football Announcement

Amazon's first season as the official provider of Thursday Night Football didn't go nearly as well as the network hoped it would.  According to Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports, Amazon told advertisers before the season that it wanted to average 12.5 million viewers per game. The ...
DENVER, CO
BET

Former NFL Receiver Charles Johnson Reportedly Died By Suicide

Charles Johnson, a former wide receiver for the Pittsburgh Steelers, was found dead seven miles from his home in a Hampton Inn hotel room, in Raleigh, North Carolina, on July 17, 2022. His death has been ruled a suicide. According to USA Today, a report from the state medical examiner's...
RALEIGH, NC
The Spun

NFL World Shocked By The Condoleezza Rice Suggestion

Eventually, Roger Goodell will have to step aside from his role as the commissioner of the NFL. Although that day hasn't come yet, a former Secretary of State has been named as a possible replacement.  According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, Kevin Warren and Condoleezza Rice ...
OnlyHomers

Former NBA Star Suffers Stroke

Tragic news came out in the basketball word on Wednesday, January 11th, when it was announced that a former NBA player had suffered a stroke. According to Detroit Pistons beat writer Omari Sankofa II, former NBA point guard Kevin Porter Sr. suffered a stroke just before Christmas. The family has set up a GoFundMe to help with medical costs.
DETROIT, MI
Larry Brown Sports

Frank Reich lands head coach interview

Frank Reich could end up back in the head coach business. Reich was fired midseason by the Indianapolis Colts after going 3-5-1. Despite his firing, he remains a coach of interest for at least one team. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday that Reich was interviewing with the Carolina Panthers for their head coach... The post Frank Reich lands head coach interview appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Look: Micah Parsons' Comment On Tom Brady Is Going Viral

Micah Parsons is fired up to be playing against Tom Brady this upcoming Monday. The Dallas Cowboys are set to travel to Tampa Bay to take on the Buccaneers as they try and start their Super Bowl run. The Cowboys haven't won more than one playoff game in a single season since 1995.  In addition ...
The Spun

Shannon Sharpe Reveals Prediction For Buccaneers-Cowboys Game

On Monday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Dallas Cowboys in a Wild Card showdown. Despite being the No. 5 seed, the Cowboys are actually favored over the No. 4 seed Buccaneers - who are playing at home. Dallas has been the better team for most of the season and the oddsmakers agree. ...
TAMPA, FL
People

Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation

A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
157K+
Followers
73K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy