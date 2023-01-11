ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

MLive.com

Another Malik Hall injury proves costly for Michigan State vs. Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Michigan State players and coaches this season have repeatedly described the calming affect Malik Hall brings when the senior forward steps onto the court. On Friday night, with , the Spartans could have used a calming influence. But like he has been too often this season, Hall was confined to the bench.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Michigan basketball beats sloppy Michigan State at raucous Crisler Center

ANN ARBOR -- In front of a large, enthusiastic crowd mostly wearing maize, Round 1 of the Michigan-Michigan State rivalry went to the home team. The Michigan women’s basketball team beat Michigan State 70-55 on Saturday afternoon at Crisler Center. Michigan’s Leigha Brown led all players with 17 points...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Michigan State fades late as win streak snapped at Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Here was Michigan State, once again down by five points in the second half of a back-and-forth Big Ten road game. This time, though, it ran out of heroics late and couldn’t pull off another upset win. Michigan State faded in the final four minutes...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
MLive.com

Ohio State long snapper transferring to Michigan State

Michigan State is adding more special teams depth through the portal. Ohio State long snapper Mason Arnold announced his transfer commitment to the Spartans via Twitter on Saturday. The redshirt freshman entered the portal on Jan. 1, a day after the Buckeyes lost to Georgia in a College Football Playoff semifinal.
COLUMBUS, OH
MLive.com

Michigan State freshman makes the most of surprise role vs. Wisconsin

EAST LANSING – Most nights this season, Carson Cooper has spent the evening watching from the Michigan State bench, with a few stray minutes mostly at the end of games. But on Tuesday night, he stepped in to play double-digit minutes and help Michigan State earn a come-from-behind win over a ranked team on the road.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Former Michigan State WR transferring to Eastern Michigan

Terry Lockett Jr. won’t have to move far to continue his college football career. The former Michigan State wide receiver announced his transfer commitment to Eastern Michigan via Twitter on Thursday. Lockett had four catches for 22 yards in 15 career games over his first two years with the Spartans and left the team this season before entering the portal last month.
YPSILANTI, MI
MLive.com

Michigan vs. Iowa college basketball predictions & odds for Thursday

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Thursday night brings us yet another high-quality matchup in college basketball, this time from the Big Ten Conference. The Michigan Wolverines will play...
IOWA CITY, IA
MLive.com

Former Forest Hills Northern, MSU standout drafted to Portland Thorns FC

Former Forest Hills Northern and Michigan State University soccer standout Lauren Kozal will be taking her talents to the professional level next season. The goaltender for the Spartans was selected in the third round (No. 32 overall) in the National Women’s Soccer League draft by the Portland Thorns FC on Thursday. Kozal was a two-time All-American selection during her career at Michigan State and helped the team earn a regular-season Big Ten Conference championship this fall and reached the second round of the 2022 NCAA tournament.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Michigan State settles Title IX lawsuit with former women’s swim and dive team members

Two years after a lawsuit was filed in federal court, Michigan State University reached a settlement with 11 members of the former women’s swimming and diving team. Those athletes were suing to have their program reinstated but settled for the university taking a deeper look at its compliance with Title IX, a federal law that prevents sex-based discrimination and requires schools provide equal athletics opportunities for men and women.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Defense leads the way for Jackson in win over Pioneer

JACKSON -- At times on Friday, the shots just weren’t falling for the Jackson boys basketball team. The Vikings missed their first four shots of the game from the field, struggled through another shooting lull in the second quarter, then another early in the fourth. But what was there,...
JACKSON, MI

