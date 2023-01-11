Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
MLive.com
Another Malik Hall injury proves costly for Michigan State vs. Illinois
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Michigan State players and coaches this season have repeatedly described the calming affect Malik Hall brings when the senior forward steps onto the court. On Friday night, with , the Spartans could have used a calming influence. But like he has been too often this season, Hall was confined to the bench.
MLive.com
Overheard in the Michigan State locker room: Running out of gas vs. Illinois, schedule thoughts
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Some familiar things and some unfamiliar things happened in Michigan State’s Friday night loss to Illinois. For the familiar: Michigan State forward Malik Hall spent the end of the game on the bench after suffering an ankle injury. The unfamiliar: Michigan State didn’t make a...
MLive.com
Michigan basketball beats sloppy Michigan State at raucous Crisler Center
ANN ARBOR -- In front of a large, enthusiastic crowd mostly wearing maize, Round 1 of the Michigan-Michigan State rivalry went to the home team. The Michigan women’s basketball team beat Michigan State 70-55 on Saturday afternoon at Crisler Center. Michigan’s Leigha Brown led all players with 17 points...
MLive.com
Michigan State fades late as win streak snapped at Illinois
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Here was Michigan State, once again down by five points in the second half of a back-and-forth Big Ten road game. This time, though, it ran out of heroics late and couldn’t pull off another upset win. Michigan State faded in the final four minutes...
MLive.com
Michigan basketball’s toughness, depth on display in rivalry win
ANN ARBOR -- The play that inspired perhaps the most emotion from a Wolverine on Saturday wasn’t a made 3 or a block or even the final buzzer on Michigan’s 70-55 victory over rival Michigan State. It was an offensive foul call after Michigan senior Maddie Nolan drew...
MLive.com
Ohio State long snapper transferring to Michigan State
Michigan State is adding more special teams depth through the portal. Ohio State long snapper Mason Arnold announced his transfer commitment to the Spartans via Twitter on Saturday. The redshirt freshman entered the portal on Jan. 1, a day after the Buckeyes lost to Georgia in a College Football Playoff semifinal.
Michigan bounces back to earn series split vs. Ohio State
ANN ARBOR – Michigan interim head hockey coach Brandon Naurato lambasted his team Friday night after it failed to respond when Ohio State began to seize momentum in a 7-2 Buckeyes victory. The sixth-ranked Wolverines responded Saturday. After No. 8 OSU scored just 18 seconds in, Michigan (13-8-1, 5-7...
MLive.com
Michigan frustrated by officiating, late-game collapse at Iowa: ‘We gave it away’
IOWA CITY, Iowa -- Jett Howard looked pretty disheartened for a player who had just scored 34 points. Hunter Dickinson was in a similar mood despite a double-double. Their play kept Michigan in front of Iowa for most of Thursday night -- but not when it mattered most. “We just...
MLive.com
Michigan State freshman makes the most of surprise role vs. Wisconsin
EAST LANSING – Most nights this season, Carson Cooper has spent the evening watching from the Michigan State bench, with a few stray minutes mostly at the end of games. But on Tuesday night, he stepped in to play double-digit minutes and help Michigan State earn a come-from-behind win over a ranked team on the road.
MLive.com
Jett Howard’s monster game wasted in Michigan’s stinging loss at Iowa
IOWA CITY, Iowa -- There were still 20 seconds on the shot clock when Jett Howard took a pass at the middle of the beak of Iowa’s Tigerhawk” logo painted at midcourt. He didn’t hesitate to try a heat check; though at that point it was evident he was sufficiently hot.
MLive.com
How to watch Michigan State vs. Illinois (11/13/2023): TV channel, tipoff time, live stream
Michigan State’s reward for going on the road and beating Wisconsin on Tuesday: another road game three days later, this one against a team that’s been up and down this year but has strung together back-to-back wins. Such is life in the Big Ten as the Spartans get set to visit Illinois.
MLive.com
Former Michigan State WR transferring to Eastern Michigan
Terry Lockett Jr. won’t have to move far to continue his college football career. The former Michigan State wide receiver announced his transfer commitment to Eastern Michigan via Twitter on Thursday. Lockett had four catches for 22 yards in 15 career games over his first two years with the Spartans and left the team this season before entering the portal last month.
MLive.com
Michigan vs. Iowa college basketball predictions & odds for Thursday
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Thursday night brings us yet another high-quality matchup in college basketball, this time from the Big Ten Conference. The Michigan Wolverines will play...
MLive.com
Former Forest Hills Northern, MSU standout drafted to Portland Thorns FC
Former Forest Hills Northern and Michigan State University soccer standout Lauren Kozal will be taking her talents to the professional level next season. The goaltender for the Spartans was selected in the third round (No. 32 overall) in the National Women’s Soccer League draft by the Portland Thorns FC on Thursday. Kozal was a two-time All-American selection during her career at Michigan State and helped the team earn a regular-season Big Ten Conference championship this fall and reached the second round of the 2022 NCAA tournament.
MLive.com
Michigan State settles Title IX lawsuit with former women’s swim and dive team members
Two years after a lawsuit was filed in federal court, Michigan State University reached a settlement with 11 members of the former women’s swimming and diving team. Those athletes were suing to have their program reinstated but settled for the university taking a deeper look at its compliance with Title IX, a federal law that prevents sex-based discrimination and requires schools provide equal athletics opportunities for men and women.
MLive.com
Defense leads the way for Jackson in win over Pioneer
JACKSON -- At times on Friday, the shots just weren’t falling for the Jackson boys basketball team. The Vikings missed their first four shots of the game from the field, struggled through another shooting lull in the second quarter, then another early in the fourth. But what was there,...
MLive.com
‘Best point guard in the state’: Leila Wells leads Chelsea girls to revenge win over Dexter
DEXTER – Tony Scheffler has no doubts about how good Leila Wells is as a basketball player. And the Chelsea girls basketball coach didn’t shy away from giving his star player recognition after the Bulldogs topped rival Dexter, 62-47, on Friday.
MLive.com
Recent Big Ten basketball news involves mental health, criticism from fans
ANN ARBOR -- Last week, Indiana basketball star Trayce Jackson-Davis, the preseason Big Ten Player of the Year, posted a photo on social media of a handwritten letter he’d received. It was from a Hoosiers fan who wasn’t happy with the team’s play this season. It read, in part:...
MLive.com
Ann Arbor basketball roundup: Saline girls get hot from long distance
The 3-pointers came early and often for Saline’s girls basketball team on Friday. Led by Kate Stemmer, the Hornets used nine 3-point makes to hold off Brownstown Woodhaven 54-41 to move to 10-1 on the year.
MLive.com
Matchup between All-American nominees headlines Friday’s Grand Rapids prep hoops action
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – East Grand Rapids’ Macy Brown and Grand Rapids Christian’s Pace Rickard both made the exclusive national list of McDonald’s All-American nominees on Wednesday, which added a little extra to an already intriguing matchup between the Pioneers and the Eagles. The game lived...
