Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Northern Humboldt Coast by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-15 00:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-15 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding. Additional information is available at weather.gov/eka. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 1215 AM PST. Target Area: Northern Humboldt Coast The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in California Eel River at Fernbridge affecting Northern Humboldt Coast zone. For the Eel River...including Fernbridge..flooding is possible. FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor Flooding is possible. * WHERE...Eel River at Fernbridge. * WHEN...From late tonight to early tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Significant flooding of the western portions of Cannibal Island Road, Camp Weott Road, the Salt and Old Rivers, and all adjacent low-lying areas. Flooding in these areas is exaggerated when crest timing is coincident with high tides and strong onshore winds, and for longer duration events. A Special Action Advisory is being issued to all owners of livestock in low-lying areas of the Eel Delta. Owners of livestock should consider taking appropriate action to protect livestock. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 2:00 PM PST Saturday the stage was 16 feet. - Forecast...Flood stage may be reached just after midnight tonight. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Northern Sacramento Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 12:21:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-16 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Northern Sacramento Valley FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following areas, Carquinez Strait and Delta, Central Sacramento Valley, Motherlode, Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County, Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley, Northern Sacramento Valley, Northern San Joaquin Valley and Southern Sacramento Valley. * WHEN...Through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-15 14:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County; Northeast Foothills, Sacramento Valley FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following areas, Carquinez Strait and Delta, Central Sacramento Valley, Motherlode, Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County, Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley, Northern Sacramento Valley, Northern San Joaquin Valley and Southern Sacramento Valley. * WHEN...Through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Motherlode by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-15 14:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Motherlode; Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County; Northeast Foothills, Sacramento Valley FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following areas, Carquinez Strait and Delta, Central Sacramento Valley, Motherlode, Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County, Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley, Northern Sacramento Valley, Northern San Joaquin Valley and Southern Sacramento Valley. * WHEN...Through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Tehama by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 14:26:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-15 08:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. For more hydrologic information and stage definitions refer to the following web site: wrh.noaa.gov/sto/hydro_data.php The next statement will be issued late tonight at 230 AM PST. Target Area: Tehama The National Weather Service in Sacramento CA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in California Sacramento River At Tehama Bridge affecting Tehama County. Sacramento River At Ord Ferry affecting Butte and Glenn Counties. .Heavy rainfall is producing rises on the Upper Sacramento River. Tehama Bridge has reached flood stage and Ord Ferry is expected to rise above flood stage late tonight. For the Upper Sacramento River...including Bend Bridge, Tehama Bridge, Vina Woodson Bridge, Hamilton City, Ord Ferry, Moulton Weir, Colusa Weir, Colusa Bridge, Tisdale Weir...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO TOMORROW MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sacramento River at Tehama Bridge. * WHEN...From this afternoon to tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 210.7 feet, Between two hundred ten and two hundred eleven feet the county park becomes inaccessible. At two hundred eleven feet water begins to enter Driftwood RV fishing resort on east bank of river and just north of the county park. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 2:00 PM PST Saturday the stage was 210.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 2:00 PM PST Saturday was 210.6 feet. - Forecast...Forecast to recede to near 209.0 FT this evening then forecast to fall below monitor stage of 206.5 FT early tomorrow afternoon then forecast to recede to near 206.5 FT early tomorrow afternoon. * Impact...Near 206.7 feet, Water into rv park on east side of river. Tires of trailers get wet. Near 209.7 feet, Flood stage - Road inside trailer park and turn around site under RR tracks (Tehama/Vina road) become impassible. Water is into area around structures on east side of river. No structural damage. Sheriff`s office issues advisory. Makes sure Pelhams Bay, Snug Harbor, River Inn (small trailer parks all in a row on east side of river north of bridge) know of advisory."). - Flood stage is 209.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
High Surf Advisory issued for Coastal Del Norte, Mendocino Coast, Northern Humboldt Coast by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 15:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-15 06:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Large breaking waves along the coast will lead to increased wave run-up on beaches with waves topping and washing over large rocks and jetties. These large waves can be erratic and unpredictable. Use extra caution near the surf zone as these large waves will be capable of sweeping people into the frigid and turbulent ocean water. Mariners traversing the bar are urged to exercise extreme caution or stay in port until the threat subsides. Please contact the U.S. Coast Guard for information regarding harbor and bar closures. Target Area: Coastal Del Norte; Mendocino Coast; Northern Humboldt Coast; Southwestern Humboldt HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 22 to 25 feet. * WHERE...Coastal Del Norte, Northern Humboldt Coast, Southwestern Humboldt, and Mendocino Coast. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 6 AM Sunday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Beachcombing is highly discouraged!.
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Carquinez Strait and Delta, Central Sacramento Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 12:21:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-16 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Carquinez Strait and Delta; Central Sacramento Valley; Northern Sacramento Valley; Northern San Joaquin Valley; Southern Sacramento Valley FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following areas, Carquinez Strait and Delta, Central Sacramento Valley, Motherlode, Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County, Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley, Northern Sacramento Valley, Northern San Joaquin Valley and Southern Sacramento Valley. * WHEN...Through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Comments / 0