Effective: 2023-01-14 14:26:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-15 08:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. For more hydrologic information and stage definitions refer to the following web site: wrh.noaa.gov/sto/hydro_data.php The next statement will be issued late tonight at 230 AM PST. Target Area: Tehama The National Weather Service in Sacramento CA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in California Sacramento River At Tehama Bridge affecting Tehama County. Sacramento River At Ord Ferry affecting Butte and Glenn Counties. .Heavy rainfall is producing rises on the Upper Sacramento River. Tehama Bridge has reached flood stage and Ord Ferry is expected to rise above flood stage late tonight. For the Upper Sacramento River...including Bend Bridge, Tehama Bridge, Vina Woodson Bridge, Hamilton City, Ord Ferry, Moulton Weir, Colusa Weir, Colusa Bridge, Tisdale Weir...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO TOMORROW MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sacramento River at Tehama Bridge. * WHEN...From this afternoon to tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 210.7 feet, Between two hundred ten and two hundred eleven feet the county park becomes inaccessible. At two hundred eleven feet water begins to enter Driftwood RV fishing resort on east bank of river and just north of the county park. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 2:00 PM PST Saturday the stage was 210.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 2:00 PM PST Saturday was 210.6 feet. - Forecast...Forecast to recede to near 209.0 FT this evening then forecast to fall below monitor stage of 206.5 FT early tomorrow afternoon then forecast to recede to near 206.5 FT early tomorrow afternoon. * Impact...Near 206.7 feet, Water into rv park on east side of river. Tires of trailers get wet. Near 209.7 feet, Flood stage - Road inside trailer park and turn around site under RR tracks (Tehama/Vina road) become impassible. Water is into area around structures on east side of river. No structural damage. Sheriff`s office issues advisory. Makes sure Pelhams Bay, Snug Harbor, River Inn (small trailer parks all in a row on east side of river north of bridge) know of advisory."). - Flood stage is 209.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

TEHAMA COUNTY, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO