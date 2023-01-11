ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

'Everything Everywhere', 'The Fabelmans' and 'Banshees' all vying for Screen Actors Guild Awards

By Stephen Iervolino
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pBBnO_0kBAhSUX00

With the Golden Globe Awards in the rear-view mirror, awards season is in full swing, and to that end the Screen Actors Guild has announced this year's nominees.

The SAG Awards also announced that beginning in 2024, it will air globally on Netflix; this year it will be broadcast on Netflix's YouTube channel, as opposed to its longtime home at TNT and TBS.

This year's winners will be revealed Sunday, February 26, live from the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

Here are the nominees:

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Women Talking

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

Better Call Saul

The Crown

Ozark

Severance

The White Lotus

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Steve Carrell - The Patient

Taron Egerton - Black Bird

Sam Elliott - 1883

Paul Walter Hauser - Black Bird

Evan Peters - Dahmer

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Emily Blunt - The English

Jessica Chastain - George and Tammy

Julia Garner - Inventing Anna

Niecy Nash Betts - Dahmer

Amanda Seyfried - The Dropout

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan - Barry

Bill Hader - Barry

Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White - The Bear

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate - Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary

Jenna Ortega - Wednesday

Jean Smart - Hacks

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Jonathan Banks - Better Call Saul

Jason Bateman - Ozark

Jeff Bridges - The Old Man

Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul

Adam Scott - Severance

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Coolidge - The White Lotus

Elizabeth Debicki - The Crown

Julia Garner - Ozark

Laura Linney - Ozark

Zendaya - Euphoria

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Angela Bassett - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau - The Whale

Kerry Condon - The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stephanie Hsu - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Paul Dano - The Fabelmans

Brendan Gleeson - The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Eddie Redmayne - The Good Nurse

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Cate Blanchett - Tár

Viola Davis - The Woman King

Ana de Armas - Blonde

Danielle Deadwyler - Till

Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Austin Butler - Elvis

Colin Farrell - The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser - The Whale

Bill Nighy - Living

Adam Sandler - Hustle

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

The Woman King

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

Andor

The Boys

House of the Dragon

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Stranger Things

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
102.5 The Bone

After Golden Globes appearance, Jamie Lee Curtis reveals she's COVID positive

(NOTE LANGUAGE) Jamie Lee Curtis may have missed out on a Golden Globe for Everything Everywhere All at Once on Tuesday, but she apparently didn't go home empty-handed. The Halloween series star posted to Instagram three positive COVID-19 tests and explained that because of it, she is forced to miss some upcoming award shows at which the movie is nominated.
American Entertainment

‘The Cowboys’ Star Bruce Dern Hilariously Recalled the Time John Wayne Showed Up to Harvard in a Tank

While taking a stroll down memory lane, The Cowboys star Bruce Dern hilariously recalled the one time John Wayne showed up to Harvard in a tank. During the interview, Bruce Dern spoke about how John Wayne won the Hasty Pudding Award for the Worst Actor of the Year. Wayne responded by being the first actor to ever accept the award and he do so in the most creative way. “He went to his friend at the Pentagon and they gave him a tank,” Dern explained. And he went right downtown and into Harvard Square in the tank.”
GoldDerby

‘About Schmidt’ deserved better at 2003 Oscars

A major 2003 Oscars contender two decades ago was Alexander Payne’s “About Schmidt,” starring Jack Nicholson, Kathy Bates, Hope Davis and Dermot Mulroney. It was Payne’s first film since 1999’s “Election,” which earned him and his writing partner Jim Taylor their breakthrough Oscar nominations, and it was Nicholson’s first major Oscar player since his third Best Actor win in 1998 for “As Good As It Gets.” In addition, Bates was going for her third Oscar nom after her Best Actress win for “Misery” in 1991 and Best Supporting Actress nomination for “Primary Colors” in 1999. Going into wide release on January...
102.5 The Bone

‘Days of Our Lives’ actor Quinn Redeker dead at 86

Quinn Redeker, a longtime soap opera actor who played roles in “Days of Our Lives” and “The Young and the Restless,” died Dec. 20 in Los Angeles. He was 86. Redeker, who also received an Academy Award nomination for best screenplay for the 1978 movie “The Deer Hunter,” died of natural causes, his agent, Christopher Hartman, told CNN.
LOS ANGELES, CA
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
32K+
Followers
34K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy