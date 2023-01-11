Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
52-year-old dies in Hanson County rollover crash
ALEXANDRIA, S.D. (KELO) — One man died after a crash east of Alexandria on Wednesday. The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says it happened on I-90 just after 9:30 Wednesday night. An SUV was eastbound when the driver lost control on the icy road. The vehicle went into...
KELOLAND TV
Charges pending against driver in fatal New Year’s Eve crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We have an update on a New Year’s Eve fatal crash. On Saturday, December 31, a few hours before the new year, 57-year-old William Pigg collided with 40-year-old Rebecca Earll. Pigg suffered life-threatening injuries. He has charges pending against him. Rebecca Earll from...
dakotanewsnow.com
Four-vehicle crash causes morning delay on I-90
BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The accident occurred around 8:51 a.m. and stopped traffic in both westbound lanes. According to preliminary reports, the first vehicle was a 2008 Toyota 4Runner that lost control from road conditions while entering I-90 from the Brandon exit. The Toyota spun into a concrete wall and was rear-ended by a 2003 Ford Windstar.
dakotanewsnow.com
Family of Lincoln County accident want change at rail crossing
HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s been over a month since an accident at the railroad crossing at 274th Street left two dead. Now the family of those affected are asking for changes to be made at the crossing. Trains still cross the country road where over a...
KELOLAND TV
Multiple injuries reported after 3 vehicle crash near Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two people were taken to the hospital following a crash southwest of Sioux Falls. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened east of the Tea exit just after 5 p.m. Tuesday. During the investigation, deputies learned that three SUVS were...
KELOLAND TV
Officer-involved shooting justified; Online shopping scams; Huset’s Speedway upgrades
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, January 13, 2023. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A Rapid City Police officer was justified in a deadly shooting from last November, according to the Division of Criminal Investigation and the Attorney General.
gowatertown.net
SDHP identifies woman killed in crash west of Canton
CANTON, S.D. – A Canton woman has been identified as the person who died in a two-vehicle crash seven miles west of Canton on New Year’s Eve. The South Dakota Highway Patrol says 40 year-old Rebecca Earll was driving a vehicle that collided with a second vehicle at the intersection of South Dakota Highway 115 and U.S. Highway 18.
dakotanewsnow.com
Fatal crash reported on I-90 east of Alexandria
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Department of Public Safety reported a fatal crash in Hanson County. The South Dakota DPS report says the 2001 Ford Excursion was eastbound on I-90 around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday when the icy roads caused the driver to lose control. The car went off the ditch and rolled multiple times.
KELOLAND TV
Officer justified in shooting; Warm weekend in store; Chaotic towing season
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND On The Go has everything you need to know First@4. Rapid City Police officer was justified in a deadly shooting last November, according to the Department of Criminal Investigation and the Attorney General. The weather pattern next week is looking more active. Three...
kelo.com
Sioux Falls man’s death ruled a homicide after altercation outside of Gateway Lounge
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — An incident that occurred outside of a Sioux Falls bar last year has now been ruled a homicide. It stems from an altercation between two individuals at Gateway Lounge on October 27, 2022. Officer Sam Clemens with the Sioux Falls Police Department explains the...
KELOLAND TV
KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, January 14
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Saturday, December 10. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. After a deadly train crash, one family rallies for more safety precautions. Police made an arrest in Watertown related to sex...
KELOLAND TV
2022 homicide; Snow cleanup continues; Traffic stop arrests
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, January 12, 2023. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Sioux Falls police are now investigating a 2022 death as a homicide. A Wednesday morning traffic stop led police to...
kelo.com
Brookings man convicted of attempting to entice a minor
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Brookings, South Dakota, man has been convicted of Attempted Enticement of a Minor Using the Internet. Zachary Scott Murray, age 36, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release. The conviction stemmed from an incident on...
dakotanewsnow.com
Woman identified in fatal crash caused by high-speed chase
CANTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities identified a Canton woman in the fatal two-car crash on Dec. 31, 2022. Lincoln County Sheriff Steve Swenson said this crash was directly related to a high-speed chase involving Lincoln County Sherriff’s deputies. The suspect involved, William Pigg, led the officers on the chase after he failed to pull over for a traffic stop. Pigg was driving a 2007 Saturn Vue when he hit a 2012 Subaru Forester on HWY 18.
dakotanewsnow.com
Man on parole for 2012 slaying of classmate in Pierre arrested in Clay County on weapons charges
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - 26-year-old Braiden Kit McCahren, who was released from Prison in August, 2020 is behind bars again after being arrested on Jan 6, 2023 on two counts of weapons possession after being convicted of a violent crime. McCahren was charged with second-degree murder for...
dakotanewsnow.com
Former sheriff recalls when experience was put to the test
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On July 15, 2022 two men led authorities on a multiple county chase, exchanging fire with law enforcement. Before he stepped down, former Lake County Sheriff Tim Walburg recalled that day and how they successfully caught the suspects.
Person rescued from grain bin in Plymouth County
A person was rescued from a grain bin out of Plymouth County Wednesday.
Teen Dies in Two-Vehicle Crash Northwest Iowa
(Hull) An 18-year-old Minnesota woman died in a two-vehicle collision in Sioux County. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 6:04 p.m. on Tuesday on Highway 75 near mile marker 145 in Sioux County. Authorities say 18-year-old Emma Nibbelink, of Luverne, Minnesota died from injuries from the accident.
KEVN
The South Dakota Secretary of Corrections says recruiting new correctional officers in Sioux Falls is improving, but retention is still an issue.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - That’s according to Sec. Kellie Wasco, who spoke to the House Judiciary Committee this morning (Friday). Over the past couple of years, Wasco says starting pay for correctional officers has increased from about $17 an hour to $23 an hour. She says 21 new...
KELOLAND TV
$2 million price tag for December snow in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The December snow storms in Sioux Falls cost about $2.2 million, according to figures shared by the city. The figure includes additional overtime, wages from other departments, use of salt and calcium chloride, work by contractors, rental of equipment and equipment repairs. The city’s...
