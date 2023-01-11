ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
52-year-old dies in Hanson County rollover crash

ALEXANDRIA, S.D. (KELO) — One man died after a crash east of Alexandria on Wednesday. The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says it happened on I-90 just after 9:30 Wednesday night. An SUV was eastbound when the driver lost control on the icy road. The vehicle went into...
Charges pending against driver in fatal New Year’s Eve crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We have an update on a New Year’s Eve fatal crash. On Saturday, December 31, a few hours before the new year, 57-year-old William Pigg collided with 40-year-old Rebecca Earll. Pigg suffered life-threatening injuries. He has charges pending against him. Rebecca Earll from...
Four-vehicle crash causes morning delay on I-90

BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The accident occurred around 8:51 a.m. and stopped traffic in both westbound lanes. According to preliminary reports, the first vehicle was a 2008 Toyota 4Runner that lost control from road conditions while entering I-90 from the Brandon exit. The Toyota spun into a concrete wall and was rear-ended by a 2003 Ford Windstar.
Multiple injuries reported after 3 vehicle crash near Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two people were taken to the hospital following a crash southwest of Sioux Falls. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened east of the Tea exit just after 5 p.m. Tuesday. During the investigation, deputies learned that three SUVS were...
SDHP identifies woman killed in crash west of Canton

CANTON, S.D. – A Canton woman has been identified as the person who died in a two-vehicle crash seven miles west of Canton on New Year’s Eve. The South Dakota Highway Patrol says 40 year-old Rebecca Earll was driving a vehicle that collided with a second vehicle at the intersection of South Dakota Highway 115 and U.S. Highway 18.
Fatal crash reported on I-90 east of Alexandria

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Department of Public Safety reported a fatal crash in Hanson County. The South Dakota DPS report says the 2001 Ford Excursion was eastbound on I-90 around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday when the icy roads caused the driver to lose control. The car went off the ditch and rolled multiple times.
KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, January 14

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Saturday, December 10. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. After a deadly train crash, one family rallies for more safety precautions. Police made an arrest in Watertown related to sex...
2022 homicide; Snow cleanup continues; Traffic stop arrests

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, January 12, 2023. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Sioux Falls police are now investigating a 2022 death as a homicide. A Wednesday morning traffic stop led police to...
Brookings man convicted of attempting to entice a minor

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Brookings, South Dakota, man has been convicted of Attempted Enticement of a Minor Using the Internet. Zachary Scott Murray, age 36, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release. The conviction stemmed from an incident on...
Woman identified in fatal crash caused by high-speed chase

CANTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities identified a Canton woman in the fatal two-car crash on Dec. 31, 2022. Lincoln County Sheriff Steve Swenson said this crash was directly related to a high-speed chase involving Lincoln County Sherriff’s deputies. The suspect involved, William Pigg, led the officers on the chase after he failed to pull over for a traffic stop. Pigg was driving a 2007 Saturn Vue when he hit a 2012 Subaru Forester on HWY 18.
Former sheriff recalls when experience was put to the test

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On July 15, 2022 two men led authorities on a multiple county chase, exchanging fire with law enforcement. Before he stepped down, former Lake County Sheriff Tim Walburg recalled that day and how they successfully caught the suspects.
Teen Dies in Two-Vehicle Crash Northwest Iowa

(Hull) An 18-year-old Minnesota woman died in a two-vehicle collision in Sioux County. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 6:04 p.m. on Tuesday on Highway 75 near mile marker 145 in Sioux County. Authorities say 18-year-old Emma Nibbelink, of Luverne, Minnesota died from injuries from the accident.
$2 million price tag for December snow in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The December snow storms in Sioux Falls cost about $2.2 million, according to figures shared by the city. The figure includes additional overtime, wages from other departments, use of salt and calcium chloride, work by contractors, rental of equipment and equipment repairs. The city’s...
