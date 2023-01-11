Read full article on original website
Related
Tri-City Herald
Most overrated college football teams of the 2022 season
College football rankings are not an exact science, as any fan will tell you after watching their teams get under-ranked or their rivals over-ranked. And when comparing the final top 25 rankings with the preseason version, it's clear that some teams are able to live up to the hype, and others aren't.
Clemson upends No. 24 Duke behind PJ Hall’s 26 points
PJ Hall scored 26 points as Clemson won its seventh straight game, notching a 72-64 mild upset victory over No.
Tri-City Herald
Fox Sports Analyst Thinks Harbaugh Is Best Available Coach For Denver Broncos
Whether you're a Jim Harbaugh apologist, slap, hater or if you're somewhat indifferent about what he chooses to do, there are a lot of ways to break down his future decision. Should he come back to Michigan? There are certainly a lot of reasons why he should. He's had incredible success over the last two seasons and he's a former Michigan player himself. His parents live next door to him and his kids go to the same schools he went to as a child. He's a god in Ann Arbor and essentially has a key to the city.
Tri-City Herald
SNN Roundtable: Sean Payton Predictions
There will be several major storylines surrounding the New Orleans Saints this offseason. The biggest one is where, or if, former coach Sean Payton coaches in 2023. Payton surprisingly resigned last January at the conclusion of a 9-8 finish to 2021. He worked this past season as an analyst for Fox Sports while replacement Dennis Allen steered New Orleans to a 7-10 record.
Tri-City Herald
Mock Draft Roundup: Lions Take Defensive-Heavy Approach
It's time for an SI All Lions mock draft roundup. Presently, Clemson defensive lineman Bryan Bresee is the most popular pick for the Detroit Lions with the No. 6 overall selection. Let’s explore now who the draft analysts believe the Lions are selecting at both No. 6 and No. 18...
Tri-City Herald
Key Matchups: Bengals Face Ravens for Third Time This Season in Wild Card Round of NFL Playoffs
Cincinnati opens their playoff journey against the Ravens on Sunday night. They face their AFC North rival for a second-consecutive week and third time this season. The regular season finale was a teaser to Sunday's contest. Baltimore didn't play all of their starters and both teams minimally went into their playbooks. However, things still became heated between the division foes.
NFL world reacts to scintillating Brock Purdy playoff performance
The NFL world is abuzz over another stirring performance from Brock Purdy. Mr. Irrelevant in the 2022 NFL Draft showed out on Saturday. The Niners‘ third-string QB, thrust into the position after injuries to Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo, looked sharp after a skittish start to the game. He turned around and led the Niners Read more... The post NFL world reacts to scintillating Brock Purdy playoff performance appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Tri-City Herald
Falcons Trade for Raiders QB Derek Carr? NFL Insider Says ‘Maybe’
For 14 years, the Atlanta Falcons had a steady presence at quarterback in the form of Matt Ryan. But with Ryan no longer in the picture, Atlanta turned to veteran Marcus Mariota and then rookie Desmond Ridder under center. The answer on Mariota proved to be a resounding "no," while Ridder's future remains uncertain, though Falcons coach Arthur Smith said he's "very encouraged" with what he saw from the 23-year-old signal caller.
Tri-City Herald
Lane Johnson Returning For “Chance to Be Something Special”
PHILADELPHIA - On the same day Lane Johnson was named a first-team All-Pro for the second time in his career, the Eagles' star right tackle returned to practice on Friday and confirmed his plan to play in the divisional round of the playoffs. While there was some confusion about the...
Tri-City Herald
Bills DB Micah Hyde: Injury Status Revealed vs. Dolphins, Rest of Playoffs
The Buffalo Bills will be without safety Micah Hyde for Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium, coach Sean McDermott revealed Friday. However, if the Bills make the Super Bowl run they're expecting of themselves, Hyde could make a much-needed return. McDermott said that Hyde, who has been...
Tri-City Herald
General Manager Candidate: Ian Cunningham
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans continued the interview process Saturday in their search for a new general manager. The team confirmed that it concluded an interview with Ian Cunningham of the Chicago Bears and Quentin Harris of the Arizona Cardinals. The next general manager will be the 15th in...
Comments / 0