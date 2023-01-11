ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, NC

WITN

Greenville police searching for murder suspect

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Greenville Police Department is actively searching for 35-year-old George Wesley Tyson III in connection to the January 6 murder of 34-year-old Broderick Harris. Police say they responded to ECU Health Medical Center at approximately 11:30 A.M. on January 6 in reference to an individual who...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Prisoner who escaped in Martin County captured

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A prisoner who escaped Wednesday morning while in court in Martin County has been captured. Brian O’Neal Powell was taken into custody at 1:40 p.m., according to Martin County Sheriff Tim Manning’s Facebook page. Deputies and members of the Williamston Police Department found him in an abandoned home at 409 East […]
MARTIN COUNTY, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

BCSO makes arrests for trafficking in fentanyl and methamphetamine

On 01/10/2023, Investigators with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit arrested Zamian Harris, 22 years of age, of 7330 Market Street Extension in Washington and Ronald Parker, 29 years of age, of 1206 Peed Drive in Greenville. Harris charged with Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Fentanyl,...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Two arrested in Beaufort County on drug charges

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two men have been arrested in Beaufort County on drug charges. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit said they received complaints that Zamian Harris and Ronald Parker were distributing pills that contained fentanyl. The 22-year-old Harris, who lives in Washington, was charged with...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Teen in custody after gun found at Farmville Central High School

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Farmville police say an 18-year-old Farmville Central High School student is in custody and faces charges after police say the student had a handgun on campus Tuesday. Pitt County Schools says a social media post seen as a potential threat led to a modified lockdown at the...
FARMVILLE, NC
WITN

Cousin reacts to deadly Greenville stabbing

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Family members are sharing more about a man killed in a stabbing in Greenville on Friday. We told you about it last night. WITN stopped by the area where police say it happened to learn more. “I can’t say I was surprised at all. I hear...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Sheriff: Escaped prisoner was still in handcuffs when caught near Martin County Government Center

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A man who escaped from Martin County deputies was caught near the Government Center. Brian Powell was in custody for outstanding warrants for trafficking in opium. Deputies say around 9:45 a.m., as the Williamston man was being moved from the courtroom area to the magistrate’s office, he was able to escape and run from the Government Center.
MARTIN COUNTY, NC
WITN

3 people dead after Pasquotank County structure fire

PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - 3 people are dead after a structure fire in Pasquotank County. Deputies say they were dispatched around 12:33 A.M. on Friday to the 1100 block of Millpond Rd. When they arrived on scene, the building was fully engulfed with visible flames throughout the structure. After...
PASQUOTANK COUNTY, NC
WITN

Autopsy confirms body found is that of missing Greenville man

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police said an autopsy has confirmed that a body found last week was that of a missing Greenville man. The Pitt County Medical Examiner’s Office listed the cause of death for Khalil Jefferson as suicide. A search and recovery group’s cadaver dog found human remains...
GREENVILLE, NC
roanokebeacon.com

Gas stations’ complaints lead to charges

A 41-year-old Plymouth woman, who’s been confined several times previously in involuntary commitment at Washington Regional Medical Center, was charged twice with trespassing in the days after Christmas. Records indicate Sonya Shelton was cited for second-degree trespassing and removed from premises following complaints at Duck-Thru December 26 and Quality...
PLYMOUTH, NC
WNCT

Greenville police: Man dies at hospital after stabbing

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police are investigating after they said a man died at the hospital after he was stabbed. Police said in a media release that Broderick Stefan Harris, 34, died at ECU Health Medical Center shortly after he was dropped off at the emergency department around 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 6. Investigators […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Washington County Schools preparing for new facility

PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WNCT) – The demolition process for Pines Elementary School in Plymouth begins next week. It will make way for the construction of a new consolidated school facility that will teach grades Pre-K through 12. Washington County Schools Superintendent Dr. Linda Jewell Carr said they are excited about what the new facility will bring […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NC

