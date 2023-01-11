Read full article on original website
Greenville police searching for murder suspect
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Greenville Police Department is actively searching for 35-year-old George Wesley Tyson III in connection to the January 6 murder of 34-year-old Broderick Harris. Police say they responded to ECU Health Medical Center at approximately 11:30 A.M. on January 6 in reference to an individual who...
Jury convicts Greenville man for shooting at detective and FBI agent
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A federal jury has convicted a Greenville man for shooting at a Greenville police detective and an FBI agent. Ikeviaun Johnson was found guilty of assault on federal officers with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a federal crime of violence.
Prisoner who escaped in Martin County captured
WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A prisoner who escaped Wednesday morning while in court in Martin County has been captured. Brian O’Neal Powell was taken into custody at 1:40 p.m., according to Martin County Sheriff Tim Manning’s Facebook page. Deputies and members of the Williamston Police Department found him in an abandoned home at 409 East […]
thewashingtondailynews.com
BCSO makes arrests for trafficking in fentanyl and methamphetamine
On 01/10/2023, Investigators with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit arrested Zamian Harris, 22 years of age, of 7330 Market Street Extension in Washington and Ronald Parker, 29 years of age, of 1206 Peed Drive in Greenville. Harris charged with Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Fentanyl,...
Two arrested in Beaufort County on drug charges
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two men have been arrested in Beaufort County on drug charges. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit said they received complaints that Zamian Harris and Ronald Parker were distributing pills that contained fentanyl. The 22-year-old Harris, who lives in Washington, was charged with...
3 die in Elizabeth City house fire
Three people were found dead after firefighters responded to a house fire early Friday morning in Elizabeth City.
Teen in custody after gun found at Farmville Central High School
FARMVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Farmville police say an 18-year-old Farmville Central High School student is in custody and faces charges after police say the student had a handgun on campus Tuesday. Pitt County Schools says a social media post seen as a potential threat led to a modified lockdown at the...
Cousin reacts to deadly Greenville stabbing
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Family members are sharing more about a man killed in a stabbing in Greenville on Friday. We told you about it last night. WITN stopped by the area where police say it happened to learn more. “I can’t say I was surprised at all. I hear...
Sheriff: Escaped prisoner was still in handcuffs when caught near Martin County Government Center
WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A man who escaped from Martin County deputies was caught near the Government Center. Brian Powell was in custody for outstanding warrants for trafficking in opium. Deputies say around 9:45 a.m., as the Williamston man was being moved from the courtroom area to the magistrate’s office, he was able to escape and run from the Government Center.
3 people dead after Pasquotank County structure fire
PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - 3 people are dead after a structure fire in Pasquotank County. Deputies say they were dispatched around 12:33 A.M. on Friday to the 1100 block of Millpond Rd. When they arrived on scene, the building was fully engulfed with visible flames throughout the structure. After...
Craven County man facing drug charges, was previously arrested on drug charges
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The Craven County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a New Bern man on drug charges. On Jan. 10, Craven County deputies served a search warrant at 1715 U.S. 17 Highway Lot 56 in New Bern after a drug investigation. During the search, illegal drugs and items consistent with the […]
More information released on student found with gun at Farmville Central High School
FARMVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police have released more information on a high school student found with a gun yesterday at a Pitt County high school. Demayjon Williams has been charged with a gun on educational property, possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of a concealed gun. Pitt County Schools...
cbs17
Halifax County gas station employee stole cash, wrote checks to herself: police
SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WNCN) — A gas station employee was arrested for stealing from the cash register, writing money orders, and taking items from the store, according to the Scotland Neck Police Department. On Wednesday, police officers responded to the Duck Thru gas station in Scotland Neck for a...
Three killed in Elizabeth City fire early Friday morning: Sheriff
Three people were killed in a house fire in Elizabeth City on Friday, according to the Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office.
Autopsy confirms body found is that of missing Greenville man
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police said an autopsy has confirmed that a body found last week was that of a missing Greenville man. The Pitt County Medical Examiner’s Office listed the cause of death for Khalil Jefferson as suicide. A search and recovery group’s cadaver dog found human remains...
New reentry house for women in Craven County is nearly complete
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Grant funding is bringing several reentry resources to one Eastern Carolina county. Tried By Fire Incorporated – a local nonprofit organization in New Bern – is in the final stages of building its “My Sister’s House.”. The organization says the house...
roanokebeacon.com
Gas stations’ complaints lead to charges
A 41-year-old Plymouth woman, who’s been confined several times previously in involuntary commitment at Washington Regional Medical Center, was charged twice with trespassing in the days after Christmas. Records indicate Sonya Shelton was cited for second-degree trespassing and removed from premises following complaints at Duck-Thru December 26 and Quality...
Greenville police: Man dies at hospital after stabbing
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police are investigating after they said a man died at the hospital after he was stabbed. Police said in a media release that Broderick Stefan Harris, 34, died at ECU Health Medical Center shortly after he was dropped off at the emergency department around 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 6. Investigators […]
‘Addictive substances:’ Deputies ‘warn’ public about Girl Scout cookie sales starting Saturday
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — You’ve been warned. Girl Scout Cookies go on sale starting Saturday, and the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office had some fun on social media with a “warning” about them and how they can be “highly addictive.” “These substances will be hitting the streets soon. They go by names such as ‘Thin Mints,’ […]
Washington County Schools preparing for new facility
PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WNCT) – The demolition process for Pines Elementary School in Plymouth begins next week. It will make way for the construction of a new consolidated school facility that will teach grades Pre-K through 12. Washington County Schools Superintendent Dr. Linda Jewell Carr said they are excited about what the new facility will bring […]
