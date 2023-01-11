ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, NC

roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Powell named All-State as a two-way starter

RALEIGH – Israel Powell, a two-way starter on the 2022 Hertford County High School football team, has been named to HighSchoolOT’s third-annual all-state football team. Powell, a senior wide receiver and defensive back, made the all-state team as a two-way player. As a wide receiver, Powell posted impressive...
HERTFORD COUNTY, NC
13newsnow.com

Phantoms & Titans rake in Class 3 All-State football honors

When the Class 3 all-state football squad was announced Thursday by the Virginia High School League, Phoebus and Lake Taylor cleaned up on the first and second teams. Of the 32 spots, the Phantoms and Titans had 19 chosen. Phoebus with 13 alone with four on the first team. Among them was quarterback Nolan James who couldn't play in the state title game back in December due to an injury.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Kris Bankston is Norfolk State’s human highlight reel

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Nobody has wowed the crowds in the MEAC better than Norfolk State’s Kris Bankston. “Banks,” as head coach Robert Jones calls him, “He’s a highlight reel.” “His in-game dunks could easily be dunk contest dunks,” said NSU’s head coach. A sixth-year senior from Little Rock, Arkansas, Bankston broke the school record […]
NORFOLK, VA
WTKR

Five area high school stars nominated for McDonald's All-American Game

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- The McDonald's All-American Games are the most prestigious high school basketball contests in the country and five Hampton Roads standouts are up for spots on the roster. Hampton's Kennedy Harris, Diamond Wiggins of Norview and Zakiya Stephenson of Princess Anne are among the nominees for the girls...
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

Man shot on Merrimac Avenue, near NSU, Norfolk police say

NORFOLK, Va. — A man is hospitalized after a shooting near Norfolk State University Friday afternoon. It happened around 2:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Merrimac Drive, according to the Norfolk Police Department. When officers arrived, they found a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken...
NORFOLK, VA
wcti12.com

Rocky Mount man arrested after police chase near Pitt County line

GREENE COUNTY — Greene County Sheriff's Office deputies witnessed a vehicle being driven erratically on the road near intersection of Hwy 258 and Hwy 91. Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle and the driver refused to stop and led them on a chase. The chase ended safely on Hwy...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WNCT

New car wash in Washington to hold grand opening Friday

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Get your cars ready. There is a brand-new car wash coming to Washington. Magnolia Wash Holdings will hold a grand opening this Friday at noon for its new business, Whistle Express Car Wash. It is a premium express car wash operation. Washington Mayor Donald Sadler and the Washington-Beaufort County Chamber of […]
WASHINGTON, NC
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Virginia

If you live in Virginia and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely check them out next time you are in the area.
VIRGINIA STATE
WNCT

Washington County Schools preparing for new facility

PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WNCT) – The demolition process for Pines Elementary School in Plymouth begins next week. It will make way for the construction of a new consolidated school facility that will teach grades Pre-K through 12. Washington County Schools Superintendent Dr. Linda Jewell Carr said they are excited about what the new facility will bring […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Body of Williamston man found in water near Washington Baum Bridge

The Dare County Sheriff’s Office has reported the recovery of the body of a Williamston man in the water near the Washington Baum Bridge, which connects Roanoke Island and Nags Head. The body was determined to be DeVuan Bland, 19, from Williamston. DCSO reported in its media release Saturday...
WILLIAMSTON, NC
WAVY News 10

BREAKING NEWS: ‘Officer-involved shooting’ on Big Bethel Rd in Hampton

Read more: https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/hampton/police-presence-on-big-bethel-rd-in-hampton/. BREAKING NEWS: ‘Officer-involved shooting’ on Big …. Read more: https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/hampton/police-presence-on-big-bethel-rd-in-hampton/. William & Mary holds off Hampton 81-65 Hampton defeated William & Mary 81-65 in the first meeting between the two schools as members of the Colonial Athletic Association. Sheriff’s deputy critically hurt, suspect dead after...
HAMPTON, VA
WITN

Cousin reacts to deadly Greenville stabbing

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Family members are sharing more about a man killed in a stabbing in Greenville on Friday. We told you about it last night. WITN stopped by the area where police say it happened to learn more. “I can’t say I was surprised at all. I hear...
GREENVILLE, NC

