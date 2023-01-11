Read full article on original website
Oscar Smith and Norview pick up high school basketball wins on Friday night
The Tigers were hosting Indian River while the Pilots hosted Lake Taylor.
Powell named All-State as a two-way starter
RALEIGH – Israel Powell, a two-way starter on the 2022 Hertford County High School football team, has been named to HighSchoolOT’s third-annual all-state football team. Powell, a senior wide receiver and defensive back, made the all-state team as a two-way player. As a wide receiver, Powell posted impressive...
Phantoms & Titans rake in Class 3 All-State football honors
When the Class 3 all-state football squad was announced Thursday by the Virginia High School League, Phoebus and Lake Taylor cleaned up on the first and second teams. Of the 32 spots, the Phantoms and Titans had 19 chosen. Phoebus with 13 alone with four on the first team. Among them was quarterback Nolan James who couldn't play in the state title game back in December due to an injury.
Kris Bankston is Norfolk State’s human highlight reel
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Nobody has wowed the crowds in the MEAC better than Norfolk State’s Kris Bankston. “Banks,” as head coach Robert Jones calls him, “He’s a highlight reel.” “His in-game dunks could easily be dunk contest dunks,” said NSU’s head coach. A sixth-year senior from Little Rock, Arkansas, Bankston broke the school record […]
Five area high school stars nominated for McDonald's All-American Game
NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- The McDonald's All-American Games are the most prestigious high school basketball contests in the country and five Hampton Roads standouts are up for spots on the roster. Hampton's Kennedy Harris, Diamond Wiggins of Norview and Zakiya Stephenson of Princess Anne are among the nominees for the girls...
Two Virginia Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Three Virginia cities were included in Orkin's list of the Top 50 Bed Bug Cities.
Chesapeake coach maintains innocence on prison release anniversary
Thursday marks one year since the release of a former Chesapeake basketball coach from prison, following a News 3 investigation uncovering evidence pointing to his innocence in a 2012 robbery.
Proud ECSU Alum Boosts Alma Mater in DMV, Nationwide
For years, Capt. Anthony Swain has been working to promote and recruit for his alma mater, Elizabeth City State University, an HBCU in northeastern North Carolina. The post Proud ECSU Alum Boosts Alma Mater in DMV, Nationwide appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Man shot on Merrimac Avenue, near NSU, Norfolk police say
NORFOLK, Va. — A man is hospitalized after a shooting near Norfolk State University Friday afternoon. It happened around 2:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Merrimac Drive, according to the Norfolk Police Department. When officers arrived, they found a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken...
Rocky Mount man arrested after police chase near Pitt County line
GREENE COUNTY — Greene County Sheriff's Office deputies witnessed a vehicle being driven erratically on the road near intersection of Hwy 258 and Hwy 91. Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle and the driver refused to stop and led them on a chase. The chase ended safely on Hwy...
New car wash in Washington to hold grand opening Friday
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Get your cars ready. There is a brand-new car wash coming to Washington. Magnolia Wash Holdings will hold a grand opening this Friday at noon for its new business, Whistle Express Car Wash. It is a premium express car wash operation. Washington Mayor Donald Sadler and the Washington-Beaufort County Chamber of […]
4 Amazing Burger Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely check them out next time you are in the area.
Washington County Schools preparing for new facility
PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WNCT) – The demolition process for Pines Elementary School in Plymouth begins next week. It will make way for the construction of a new consolidated school facility that will teach grades Pre-K through 12. Washington County Schools Superintendent Dr. Linda Jewell Carr said they are excited about what the new facility will bring […]
Body of Williamston man found in water near Washington Baum Bridge
The Dare County Sheriff’s Office has reported the recovery of the body of a Williamston man in the water near the Washington Baum Bridge, which connects Roanoke Island and Nags Head. The body was determined to be DeVuan Bland, 19, from Williamston. DCSO reported in its media release Saturday...
Lakeview Elementary in Portsmouth placed on lockdown after shots fired nearby
Portsmouth Police confirmed they responded to a shots fired call on the same block as the school, around 10:40 a.m. Wednesday.
BREAKING NEWS: ‘Officer-involved shooting’ on Big Bethel Rd in Hampton
Read more: https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/hampton/police-presence-on-big-bethel-rd-in-hampton/. BREAKING NEWS: ‘Officer-involved shooting’ on Big …. Read more: https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/hampton/police-presence-on-big-bethel-rd-in-hampton/. William & Mary holds off Hampton 81-65 Hampton defeated William & Mary 81-65 in the first meeting between the two schools as members of the Colonial Athletic Association. Sheriff’s deputy critically hurt, suspect dead after...
Cousin reacts to deadly Greenville stabbing
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Family members are sharing more about a man killed in a stabbing in Greenville on Friday. We told you about it last night. WITN stopped by the area where police say it happened to learn more. “I can’t say I was surprised at all. I hear...
More information released on student found with gun at Farmville Central High School
FARMVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police have released more information on a high school student found with a gun yesterday at a Pitt County high school. Demayjon Williams has been charged with a gun on educational property, possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of a concealed gun. Pitt County Schools...
Man dead following overnight shooting on Stonecypher Ct in Virginia Beach
Police say one person is dead following an overnight shooting in Virginia Beach.
Rivers Casino Portsmouth opening delayed
Casino personnel say the delay will allow them time to test and verify new gaming equipment before opening its doors to the public
