When the Class 3 all-state football squad was announced Thursday by the Virginia High School League, Phoebus and Lake Taylor cleaned up on the first and second teams. Of the 32 spots, the Phantoms and Titans had 19 chosen. Phoebus with 13 alone with four on the first team. Among them was quarterback Nolan James who couldn't play in the state title game back in December due to an injury.

