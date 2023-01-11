Read full article on original website
WTKR
Five area high school stars nominated for McDonald's All-American Game
NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- The McDonald's All-American Games are the most prestigious high school basketball contests in the country and five Hampton Roads standouts are up for spots on the roster. Hampton's Kennedy Harris, Diamond Wiggins of Norview and Zakiya Stephenson of Princess Anne are among the nominees for the girls...
WITN
Greenville community comes together to celebrate J.H. Rose High School’s biggest supporter
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - People from J.H. Rose High School, along with members of the Greenville community, came together Friday to support and celebrate a big fan and supporter. Marvin Jarmin just recently celebrated attending 1,300 Rampants basketball games. He celebrated his 76th birthday Friday in style. His brother Grant...
Two Virginia Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Three Virginia cities were included in Orkin's list of the Top 50 Bed Bug Cities.
Chesapeake coach maintains innocence on prison release anniversary
Thursday marks one year since the release of a former Chesapeake basketball coach from prison, following a News 3 investigation uncovering evidence pointing to his innocence in a 2012 robbery.
Proud ECSU Alum Boosts Alma Mater in DMV, Nationwide
For years, Capt. Anthony Swain has been working to promote and recruit for his alma mater, Elizabeth City State University, an HBCU in northeastern North Carolina. The post Proud ECSU Alum Boosts Alma Mater in DMV, Nationwide appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Washington County Schools preparing for new facility
PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WNCT) – The demolition process for Pines Elementary School in Plymouth begins next week. It will make way for the construction of a new consolidated school facility that will teach grades Pre-K through 12. Washington County Schools Superintendent Dr. Linda Jewell Carr said they are excited about what the new facility will bring […]
wcti12.com
Bear spotted in Craven County backyard
NEW BERN, Craven County — A bear and its cub were spotted in the Brices Creek area of Craven County. We're told the bears were spotted after some fresh suet was put out for backyard birds. The homeowners say they've seen bears in their yard before, but never this late in the Winter season. Den entry for winter hibernation is generally between November and sometimes at late as January.
New car wash in Washington to hold grand opening Friday
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Get your cars ready. There is a brand-new car wash coming to Washington. Magnolia Wash Holdings will hold a grand opening this Friday at noon for its new business, Whistle Express Car Wash. It is a premium express car wash operation. Washington Mayor Donald Sadler and the Washington-Beaufort County Chamber of […]
wcti12.com
Rocky Mount man arrested after police chase near Pitt County line
GREENE COUNTY — Greene County Sheriff's Office deputies witnessed a vehicle being driven erratically on the road near intersection of Hwy 258 and Hwy 91. Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle and the driver refused to stop and led them on a chase. The chase ended safely on Hwy...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely check them out next time you are in the area.
kiss951.com
The Food Network Says This Is North Carolina’s Best BBQ
North Carolina is known for its BBQ. There is no shortage of fantastic restaurants across the state. But if anyone is a qualified judge for the best BBQ it has to be the Food Network right? Well, they have released their pick for North Carolina’s best BBQ. The results were posted on their website in an article titled the 50 States of Barbeque . And they chose Skyling Inn in Ayden North Carolina. Here is how they described BBQ in the state and their choice:
WITN
Teen in custody after gun found at Farmville Central High School
FARMVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Farmville police say an 18-year-old Farmville Central High School student is in custody and faces charges after police say the student had a handgun on campus Tuesday. Pitt County Schools says a social media post seen as a potential threat led to a modified lockdown at the...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Body of Williamston man found in water near Washington Baum Bridge
The Dare County Sheriff’s Office has reported the recovery of the body of a Williamston man in the water near the Washington Baum Bridge, which connects Roanoke Island and Nags Head. The body was determined to be DeVuan Bland, 19, from Williamston. DCSO reported in its media release Saturday...
wcti12.com
Stolen credit card used at Greenville GameStop
The Winterville Police Department is requesting the public's assistance after a stolen credit card was used at a local GameStop. According to a release from the department, the Winterville Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying 2 individuals that are persons of interest in possessing and using a stolen credit card at GameStop. This incident occurred at the Game Stop located at 600 Greenville Blvd SE Suite A Greenville NC 27858 on Jan. 8 at approximately 1:15pm. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winterville Police Department at 252-756-1105 or the Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777.
WITN
Cousin reacts to deadly Greenville stabbing
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Family members are sharing more about a man killed in a stabbing in Greenville on Friday. We told you about it last night. WITN stopped by the area where police say it happened to learn more. “I can’t say I was surprised at all. I hear...
Lakeview Elementary in Portsmouth placed on lockdown after shots fired nearby
Portsmouth Police confirmed they responded to a shots fired call on the same block as the school, around 10:40 a.m. Wednesday.
WAVY News 10
BREAKING NEWS: ‘Officer-involved shooting’ on Big Bethel Rd in Hampton
Read more: https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/hampton/police-presence-on-big-bethel-rd-in-hampton/. BREAKING NEWS: ‘Officer-involved shooting’ on Big …. Read more: https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/hampton/police-presence-on-big-bethel-rd-in-hampton/. William & Mary holds off Hampton 81-65 Hampton defeated William & Mary 81-65 in the first meeting between the two schools as members of the Colonial Athletic Association. Sheriff’s deputy critically hurt, suspect dead after...
WITN
More information released on student found with gun at Farmville Central High School
FARMVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police have released more information on a high school student found with a gun yesterday at a Pitt County high school. Demayjon Williams has been charged with a gun on educational property, possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of a concealed gun. Pitt County Schools...
WITN
Parents left confused and frustrated after Plymouth childcare facility abruptly closes
PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WITN) - A Wednesday night Facebook post let parents know that Kingdom Kids Christian Childcare in Washington County would be closing permanently effective immediately. The Facebook post was made on January 11th at 9:00 p.m. and after negative comments on the post, parents say the Facebook page was...
More than 700 kids in Virginia wait to be adopted; not enough foster families
According to the Children's Home Society of Virginia, more than 700 children in the commonwealth are waiting to be adopted.
