ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, WV

Comments / 1

Related
wchsnetwork.com

Largest cadet class in 30 years join state police

INSTITUTE, W.Va. — The largest cadet class in 30 years graduated from the West Virginia State Police Academy Friday morning. The 71st Cadet Class, made up of 54 men and 5 women, were officially sworn in during a ceremony held at West Virginia State University. This is the first...
INSTITUTE, WV
Lootpress

Gov. Justice announces petition for the designation of Boone, Clay, Hampshire, Monroe, and Preston Counties as HUBZones

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — Gov. Justice announced that he has petitioned for Boone, Clay, Hampshire, Monroe, and Preston Counties to be Governor-designated HUBZones. The Historically Underutilized Business Zone (HUBZone) program gives participating small businesses access to exclusive federal contracting opportunities and preferential price evaluations when bidding on at-large federal contracts. West Virginia is one of the first ten states to petition for expanding access to this program through Governor-designated HUBZones.
MONROE COUNTY, WV
WOWK

Downed tree, power lines close Kanawha County, West Virginia, road

UPDATE: (5:45 p.m. Jan. 13, 2023) – Hillcrest Drive in Charleston has reopened after downed trees and power lines closed the roadway this afternoon. Kanawha County 911 officials say Cane Fork Road in Loudendale remains closed between Ferrell Hollow and Loudendale Lane due to trees and power lines that fell this morning. Dispatchers say the roadway will remain closed for another three to four hours.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Fayette County Commission meeting agenda released

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Fayette County Commission has announced the planned agenda for its upcoming meeting, which is set to take place on Wednesday, January 18, 2022 at 9:00am. Topics of discussion will include testing and funding for the Paint Creek area spill, Gauley River PSD Board appointments,...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Crash claims life in Fayette County

MEADOW BRIDGE, W.Va. — A woman died in a single vehicle crash Friday night in Fayette County. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department said the victim lost control of her car on state Route 20 near Meadow Bridge around 6 p.m. The vehicle struck a roadside pole. Authorities said...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Woman killed in Fayette County crash

MEADOW BRIDGE, W.Va. — A woman died in a single vehicle crash Friday night in Fayette County. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department said the victim lost control of her car on state Route 20 near Meadow Bridge around 6 p.m. The vehicle struck a roadside pole. Authorities said...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
Mingo Messenger

Logan County woman charged after shoving Mingo sheriff

A Logan County woman has been charged with battery after she allegedly made aggressive physical contact with Mingo County Sheriff Joe Smith at a recent high school basketball game. Arrested and charged was Taylor Michelle Napier, 24, of Logan. According to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department, the incident occurred on...
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Troubled pedestrian bridge in Charleston to be demolished

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A long-abandoned pedestrian bridge over I-64/77 will be demolished, highway officials confirmed. The Capitol Hill Walkway, which was built in the 1970s, has been closed to the public since 1994 due to safety concerns. A contractor has been hired to do the work, which should begin when the weather improves, officials […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

WVU Medicine to take over Welch Community Hospital

WELCH, WV (WVNS) — One local hospital in a more remote part of Southern West Virginia will be getting some help from the state’s largest provider in healthcare. After being under the control of the McDowell County Commission, Welch Community Hospital (WCH) will now join into the WVU Medicine network of hospitals, clinics, and physician […]
WELCH, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia man killed in Huntington crash

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A man has died after a crash in Huntington Friday morning. According to the Huntington Police Department, the single-vehicle crash happened just before 3 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, in the 2600 block of 3rd Avenue in Huntington. Officers say the driver, identified as John Keaton, 26, of Culloden, was the […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Crews on scene of Charleston, West Virginia house fire

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Charleston Thursday morning. According to Kanawha County dispatchers, the fire was reported on the 100 block of Wilson Way at around 10:15 a.m. The house was occupied at the time, but no injuries have been reported. Dispatchers say smoke was coming from the […]
CHARLESTON, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy