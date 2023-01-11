Read full article on original website
WSAZ
Lincoln Co. Schools sets plans for future days after regaining control
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After more than two years in a state of emergency, Lincoln County schools are once again being run under their own leadership. The State Board of Education lifted the declaration at their meeting Wednesday. “It was never a matter of if that would happen it...
3-Hour Delay, bus schedule changes announced for Wyoming County Schools
WYOMING COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Wyoming County Schools will run on a delayed schedule Friday, January 13, 2023, according to the Wyoming County Board of Education. The announcement, made Thursday night by the Wyoming County Board of Education, comes ahead of predictions for late night rains which are anticipated to transition into snowfall during the AM hours.
wchsnetwork.com
Largest cadet class in 30 years join state police
INSTITUTE, W.Va. — The largest cadet class in 30 years graduated from the West Virginia State Police Academy Friday morning. The 71st Cadet Class, made up of 54 men and 5 women, were officially sworn in during a ceremony held at West Virginia State University. This is the first...
West Virginia State Police hosts graduation for 71st Cadet Class
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It was a special day for the West Virginia State Police as the 71st Cadet Class graduated today. The ceremony was held this morning, Friday, Jan. 13, 2023 at West Virginia State University. The class is made up of 54 men and five women, making the group the largest class the […]
Questions remain unanswered as search continues for West Virginia infant
Angel Overstreet was first reported missing on May 25, 2021, she was 3 months old.
3 more West Virginia schools to receive therapy dogs
West Virginia First Lady Cathy Justice announced on Thursday that schools in three different counties will receive therapy dogs in 2023.
Gov. Justice announces petition for the designation of Boone, Clay, Hampshire, Monroe, and Preston Counties as HUBZones
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — Gov. Justice announced that he has petitioned for Boone, Clay, Hampshire, Monroe, and Preston Counties to be Governor-designated HUBZones. The Historically Underutilized Business Zone (HUBZone) program gives participating small businesses access to exclusive federal contracting opportunities and preferential price evaluations when bidding on at-large federal contracts. West Virginia is one of the first ten states to petition for expanding access to this program through Governor-designated HUBZones.
WOWK
Downed tree, power lines close Kanawha County, West Virginia, road
UPDATE: (5:45 p.m. Jan. 13, 2023) – Hillcrest Drive in Charleston has reopened after downed trees and power lines closed the roadway this afternoon. Kanawha County 911 officials say Cane Fork Road in Loudendale remains closed between Ferrell Hollow and Loudendale Lane due to trees and power lines that fell this morning. Dispatchers say the roadway will remain closed for another three to four hours.
Fayette County Commission meeting agenda released
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Fayette County Commission has announced the planned agenda for its upcoming meeting, which is set to take place on Wednesday, January 18, 2022 at 9:00am. Topics of discussion will include testing and funding for the Paint Creek area spill, Gauley River PSD Board appointments,...
wchsnetwork.com
Crash claims life in Fayette County
MEADOW BRIDGE, W.Va. — A woman died in a single vehicle crash Friday night in Fayette County. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department said the victim lost control of her car on state Route 20 near Meadow Bridge around 6 p.m. The vehicle struck a roadside pole. Authorities said...
WSAZ
Ashland Middle School special education student receives custom adaptive tricycle
ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - A new tricycle is a gift kids dream about. But it isn’t just any tricycle, it’s custom-made for an Ashland seventh grader and donated by the Ashland Kiwanis club. Spencer Nichols is a special education student at Ashland Middle School. He’s non-verbal, and can’t...
Metro News
Woman killed in Fayette County crash
MEADOW BRIDGE, W.Va. — A woman died in a single vehicle crash Friday night in Fayette County. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department said the victim lost control of her car on state Route 20 near Meadow Bridge around 6 p.m. The vehicle struck a roadside pole. Authorities said...
Logan County woman charged after shoving Mingo sheriff
A Logan County woman has been charged with battery after she allegedly made aggressive physical contact with Mingo County Sheriff Joe Smith at a recent high school basketball game. Arrested and charged was Taylor Michelle Napier, 24, of Logan. According to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department, the incident occurred on...
West Virginia leads nation in overdose deaths per capita
West Virginia leads the nation when it comes to the number of overdose deaths per capita. Most families in the state are impacted by addiction in some way. But it can be overwhelming to navigate the steps between wanting help and actually getting to the right kind of treatment center.
Troubled pedestrian bridge in Charleston to be demolished
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A long-abandoned pedestrian bridge over I-64/77 will be demolished, highway officials confirmed. The Capitol Hill Walkway, which was built in the 1970s, has been closed to the public since 1994 due to safety concerns. A contractor has been hired to do the work, which should begin when the weather improves, officials […]
1 person taken to hospital after Putnam County, West Virginia crash
UPDATE (1:15 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12): Putnam County dispatchers say that one person was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash. There is no word on the extent of their injuries. Shamrock Ln. is back open. PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—At least one person is trapped in a vehicle after a crash in the […]
Driver taken to hospital after going off West Virginia interstate, crashing into creek
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A driver was taken to the hospital after going off the interstate and crashing into a creek in the Sissonville area, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) said. The crash happened Friday around 11:20 p.m., just off Interstate 77 near the 100 block of Allens Fork Road, according to Sissonville […]
WVU Medicine to take over Welch Community Hospital
WELCH, WV (WVNS) — One local hospital in a more remote part of Southern West Virginia will be getting some help from the state’s largest provider in healthcare. After being under the control of the McDowell County Commission, Welch Community Hospital (WCH) will now join into the WVU Medicine network of hospitals, clinics, and physician […]
West Virginia man killed in Huntington crash
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A man has died after a crash in Huntington Friday morning. According to the Huntington Police Department, the single-vehicle crash happened just before 3 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, in the 2600 block of 3rd Avenue in Huntington. Officers say the driver, identified as John Keaton, 26, of Culloden, was the […]
Crews on scene of Charleston, West Virginia house fire
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Charleston Thursday morning. According to Kanawha County dispatchers, the fire was reported on the 100 block of Wilson Way at around 10:15 a.m. The house was occupied at the time, but no injuries have been reported. Dispatchers say smoke was coming from the […]
