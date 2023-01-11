ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
102.5 The Bone

'The Jennifer Hudson Show' ﻿renewed for second season

By Sweenie Saint-Vil
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uQnwb_0kBAgDol00

The Jennifer Hudson Show has resonated with viewers, so much so it's been renewed for a second season.

Hudson announced the news during Wednesday's episode after expressing her gratitude for her new platform and the support she's received.

"The Jennifer Hudson Show has been renewed for season 2," she said, to which the crowd responded with a standing ovation. "Don't you want to run and shout?"

Hudson discussed the importance of reflecting on the blessings you once prayed for.

"I think this happens to all of us as adults," she said. "We're so busy doing stuff that we never stop to think about, 'This is what I prayed for, this is what I wanted, it's happening.' And embrace it. Well, this is one of those moments."

She then thanked the crew, the staff, the guests, her fans and her son, David.

"I want to say thank you to my son, who has always been so supportive of his mom and just being such an inspiration of a child and just being there in support," she said.

Created and produced by Hudson and JHud Productions, season 1 of The Jennifer Hudson Show premiered on September 12 and has averaged 5.2 million weekly viewers, according to People.

In a statement to the outlet, Hudson said that "working on this show alongside my incredible team and our amazing partners has been one of the greatest joys of my career."

"I am so thrilled to take it to the next level," she continued. "I can't wait to show you what we have up our sleeves in season 2!"

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
POPSUGAR

Storm Reid and Shedeur Sanders Go Public With Their Romance at "Missing" Premiere

Love is in the air for Storm Reid. On Thursday, the 19-year-old actor made her red carpet debut with boyfriend Shedeur Sanders at the Los Angeles premiere of her new movie, "Missing," out Jan. 20. The couple looked as cute as can be as they held hands and smiled for the cameras. "He's super sweet, super talented," Reid told Entertainment Tonight of the 20-year-old collegiate football player. "I'm just glad to have him here supporting me."
LOS ANGELES, CA
102.5 The Bone

After Golden Globes appearance, Jamie Lee Curtis reveals she's COVID positive

(NOTE LANGUAGE) Jamie Lee Curtis may have missed out on a Golden Globe for Everything Everywhere All at Once on Tuesday, but she apparently didn't go home empty-handed. The Halloween series star posted to Instagram three positive COVID-19 tests and explained that because of it, she is forced to miss some upcoming award shows at which the movie is nominated.
102.5 The Bone

'Zoey 101' sequel movie starring Jamie Lynn Spears coming to Paramount+

Jamie Lynn Spears and the Pacific Coast High gang are back in a sequel to the popular 2000's Nickelodeon sitcom Zoey 101, heading to Paramount+. Tentatively titled Zoey 102, the full-length original movie will reunite Spears with most of the show's original cast members -- including Erin Sanders, Sean Flynn, Matthew Underwood, Christopher Massey, Abby Wilde and Jack Salvatore -- "as they reunite for a wedding in the present day," according to the streamer.
102.5 The Bone

Morgan Freeman joins Nicole Kidman spy series 'The Lioness'

Paramount+ has announced that another Oscar winner has joined Nicole Kidman and Zoe Saldaña in Taylor Sheridan's spy series The Lioness: Morgan Freeman. According to the streaming service, the show from the Yellowstone and Tulsa King creator is based on a real-life CIA program and, "follows Cruz Manuelos (Laysla De Oliveira), a rough-around-the-edges but passionate young Marine recruited to join the CIA's Lioness Engagement Team to help bring down a terrorist organization from within."
102.5 The Bone

‘Days of Our Lives’ actor Quinn Redeker dead at 86

Quinn Redeker, a longtime soap opera actor who played roles in “Days of Our Lives” and “The Young and the Restless,” died Dec. 20 in Los Angeles. He was 86. Redeker, who also received an Academy Award nomination for best screenplay for the 1978 movie “The Deer Hunter,” died of natural causes, his agent, Christopher Hartman, told CNN.
LOS ANGELES, CA
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
32K+
Followers
34K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy