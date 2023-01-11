ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thibodaux, LA

Jonathon Michael Verdin

Jonathon Michael Verdin, 31, a native and resident of Montegut, passed away on January 8, 2023. Visitation will be held Thursday, January 12, 2023 from 5pm to 9pm and Friday, January 13, 2023 from 9am to 11am at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue. The funeral service will begin at 11am, followed by the burial in Bisland Cemetery.
MONTEGUT, LA
Charles “Chuck” Hebert

Charles ‘Chuck’ Michael Hebert, 45, a native of Bayou Gauche, LA and resident of Ama, LA, passed away on January 7, 2023. A visitation will be held in his honor on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park (4511 West Park Avenue, Gray, LA, 70359) from 8:30 AM until funeral time. A religious service will take place at 12:00 PM at the funeral home.
AMA, LA
Congratulations to the Gala King and Queen!

Last night at the Gala Goes Mardi Gras, Sheriff Timothy Soignet and Kandice B. Francis were crowned as king and queen! The royal court has been raising money for Terrebonne General | Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, and competing for the title. The male and female who raised the most money earned the crown as King and Queen of the Gala.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
James Pierce’s 8 Seconds to Glory returns to Houma this weekend

James Pierce’s popular bull riding rodeo is coming to Houma’s Barry P. Bonvillain Civic Center at 7 p.m., on Saturday, January 14. The event will host more than thirty professional bull riders from all over the country, including states such as Oklahoma, Texas, Florida, Mississippi, and Alabama. Several local bull riders from Louisiana will be highlighted in the event as well.
HOUMA, LA
Heart of Louisiana: The Curole House

CUT OFF, La. (WVUE) - An old house that has survived 130 years of hurricanes in Southeast Louisiana is getting a facelift and a new home. See the continuing journey of the Curole House in Lafourche Parish. To read more, visit the Heart of Louisiana archive here. See a spelling...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
23rd Judicial District Attorney reports guilty pleas for Jan. 9-13

The 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office, which includes the parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James, reported guilty pleas during the week of Jan. 9 to Jan. 13. Trey Bell, 1860 Job Ave. Zachary, LA., age 27, pled guilty to Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 2 years supervised probation.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
Shredskiz to host Health and Fitness Outdoor Expo

Local business Shredskiz is hosting a free Health and Fitness Outdoor Expo this Saturday, January 14 from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at 302 Trinity Lane in Gray. “This event is an opportunity to introduce community members to local health and fitness vendors,” said Shredskiz owner Christina Castillo. “We want to end the stigma around weight loss.”
GRAY, LA
Weekend Roundup: This weekend has something for everyone!

The Gala Goes to Mardi Gras | January 13 | 6:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. |Mardi Gras Hall- The Cancer Center’s signature fundraising event benefiting patients and families in the Bayou Region is back and in person for the first time since 2019. Guests will gather at Mardi Gras Hall in downtown Houma to enjoy delicious food, creative cocktails, and a beautiful silent auction. In addition, the King and Queen of the Gala will be crowned. Purchase tickets and read more here.
HOUMA, LA
Louisiana Mega Millions Winners – Points of Purchase Confirmed

The Mega Millions multi-state lottery game has once again produced big-money winners in the state of Louisiana. Earlier drawings this month have produced winners in Eunice, New Orleans, Slidell, and other municipalities, large and small across The Bayou State. And while the Mega Millions jackpot of $1.35 billion dollars (estimated)...
LOUISIANA STATE
Another Louisiana parish is considering banning kratom, a controversial herbal extract

After two Louisiana parishes banned kratom, Livingston leaders are now also considering whether to prohibit the unregulated herbal extract. Officials are mulling whether they want to ban or regulate the product that some fear could fuel addiction or worsen the effects of other drugs if they are combined. It is part of a larger discourse gripping Louisiana, where kratom has already been outlawed in two parishes. One state lawmaker plans to file a measure to ban the extract in the upcoming Legislative session.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA

